Robotic pool cleaners have promised an all-in-one solution to backyard maintenance for years, but most models have traditionally forced a trade-off: buy a cleaner that handles the floor well, or one that skims the surface, rarely both in the same machine without compromise. Aiper's latest flagship, the Scuba X1 Pro Max, is the company's attempt to close that gap entirely, combining floor, wall, waterline and surface cleaning into a single cordless robot. With a recommended retail price of $3,499.99, it sits firmly in the premium end of the pool-cleaning market, raising the obvious question: does it actually deliver enough to justify that price tag?

What Aiper says it can do

According to the company, the Scuba X1 Pro Max is powered by nine brushless motors and generates what Aiper calls industry-leading suction of 32,000 liters per hour, or roughly 8,500 gallons per hour, funneled through a 3-centimeter-wide suction port and an ultra-short flow path designed to accelerate water intake. The company says the robot is built for pools up to 300 square meters, or about 3,230 square feet, and up to 30 meters in length, positioning it toward larger residential and even some semi-commercial pools rather than compact backyard setups.

The headline feature is coverage. Rather than requiring a separate robot for the pool floor and another for surface skimming, Aiper says the X1 Pro Max can rise from the floor to the waterline and finally to the surface within a single cleaning cycle, tackling pollen, leaves, insects and hair along the way. To do that, the robot relies on what Aiper calls OmniSense+ 2.0, a network of 40 ultrasonic sensors used to scan and map a pool's layout, paired with FlexiPath 2.0 adaptive path planning that switches between five distinct movement patterns, including a grid pattern, a Y-shaped pattern and an edge-plus-random path, depending on the shape of the pool and the area being cleaned.

Filtration is handled by a replaceable MicroMesh ultra-fine filter that Aiper says can trap particles as small as 3 microns, backed by a five-liter, top-loading filter basket. Navigation and obstacle handling borrow language from aerospace engineering: the company describes the robot's underwater propulsion system as a "fighter jet inspired" thrust vector control engine capable of 180-degree rotation and full directional thrust, which Aiper says allows the robot to climb stairs, avoid ladders and escape tight corners rather than getting stuck.

Battery life is rated at up to 10 hours in surface-only skimming mode or up to 5 hours when cleaning the floor, with a four-hour recharge time on the included wireless charging dock, which Aiper positions as a way to skip manually drying and stowing the unit after each use. The robot also supports over-the-air software updates through Aiper's companion app, with 28 days of usage data stored for tracking cleaning history. An optional companion device, the HydroComm Pro, is designed to maintain a live connection to the robot underwater, enabling real-time mode switching and one-tap retrieval without needing to physically fish the unit out with a pole.

On durability, Aiper says the X1 Pro Max is designed for a 10-year lifespan, has been tested against water with salinity up to 50,000 parts per million and chlorine concentrations up to 40 parts per million, and is rated to operate across a temperature range of -20°C to 70°C. The unit carries an IPX8 waterproof rating and a three-year warranty, alongside the company's claim, citing 2025 sales-volume data from market research firm Euromonitor International, that Aiper is the world's best-selling brand of smart robotic pool cleaner.

What independent reviewers found

Manufacturer specifications only tell part of the story, and several independent outlets have since tested the X1 Pro Max in real pools rather than relying on Aiper's own figures. The verdict from most has been broadly positive, with some caveats worth knowing before spending nearly $3,500.

Reviewing the robot for T3, a technology reviewer who tested it directly wrote that it "did superbly" in cleaning tests, "handling fine particles like sand and silt exceptionally well and picking up larger debris such as acorns or small stones without issue." The review's overall assessment was that the robot "delivers fantastic cleaning performance in all areas of the pool and a large battery makes it an excellent choice for medium to large pools," adding that "while it isn't cheap, it compares well with other all-purpose cleaners and is better value than buying a separate robot skimmer."

That same review flagged some real-world limitations. On a test pool with a sloped hopper bottom, the reviewer noted the robot "struggled a little to provide a consistent clean" because the slope "throws off almost every single robot I have tested," though the mapping system "did, mostly, drag it back to spots that it drifted away from due to the incline." Submerged leaves proved to be "a bit hit and miss," while wall and waterline cleaning was described as "a lot more consistent," with the robot doing "well to remove the build up of material over the waterline" and navigating around obstacles like ladders and skimmer openings. Surface skimming came in for a mixed but ultimately positive assessment: the reviewer described the process as slow, "to the point it can look like the robot is just aimlessly drifting around the pool," but concluded that "this sedate progress actually delivers better cleaning than I have seen from other all-area cleaners," while cautioning that "it will take a long time to do it." The reviewer also noted that lifting the robot out of the water at the end of a cycle can be difficult given its weight, though the ability of the X1 Pro Max to surface itself and "park" at the pool edge means owners can typically avoid using a pole to retrieve it from the bottom.

Digital Trends offered an even more enthusiastic take, headlining its review by calling the X1 Pro Max "the Mercedes of robotic pool cleaners" and writing that it is "one of the best pool cleaners on the market" and "one I really enjoyed testing." That reviewer singled out the three-year warranty as "very reasonable in scope" and praised the robot's handling of the pool floor and walls, while adding a grounded caveat for prospective buyers: "this robot is not meant to replace your pool boy; online user reviews will have you thinking that. Nothing out there will do as good a job as your paid pool person." The reviewer also credited Aiper for addressing a common complaint about robotic pool cleaners losing their Wi-Fi signal underwater, noting the optional HydroComm accessory helps solve that specific issue.

Customer feedback collected on Home Depot's retail listing for the product echoes many of the same themes. One buyer wrote that the robot "has been a wonderful upgrade for keeping my pool clean," specifically praising its "cord-free cleaning experience with wifi connectability." Another reviewer focused on the device's weight, a recurring theme across multiple reviews, writing that "even though the cleaner itself is heavy (30+ lbs), the weight actually feels like a sign of solid build quality and doesn't affect how smoothly it moves through the water," while noting that draining the water from the unit before lifting it out makes it considerably easier to handle. That same reviewer described an early stumble, in which the robot repeatedly got stuck in a corner wall slope during its first run, a problem that "disappeared completely" once they switched to a different cleaning pattern in the app, illustrating both a limitation of the default settings and the value of the robot's multiple cleaning-mode options.

Weighing the price against the performance

At $3,499.99, the Scuba X1 Pro Max is not a casual purchase, and it sits well above simpler floor-only robotic cleaners that can be bought for a few hundred dollars. Whether that premium is justified depends heavily on what a buyer is trying to replace. For pool owners currently paying for a separate robotic floor cleaner and a separate surface skimmer, or for those paying a recurring fee for professional pool cleaning services, the case for consolidating into a single all-in-one device becomes considerably stronger, a point echoed directly in T3's assessment that the robot represents better value than buying a standalone skimmer on top of a floor cleaner.

For owners of smaller or simpler pools, however, the consensus among reviewers suggests the X1 Pro Max may be more machine than necessary. Its size, weight and the complexity of its multi-surface cleaning system are clearly built for larger, more demanding residential pools, and buyers with modest above-ground pools or minimal debris are likely to find the investment harder to justify relative to more basic models in Aiper's own lineup, such as the smaller Scuba X1 or Scuba S1.

Taken together, the pattern across independent testing is consistent: the Scuba X1 Pro Max performs close to what Aiper claims on paper, particularly on floor, wall and waterline cleaning, while surface skimming, though effective, takes patience, and the robot's weight remains a genuine, if manageable, drawback when it comes time to lift it out of the water. For pool owners with the budget and a pool large and complex enough to benefit from true all-in-one coverage, it appears to be one of the more capable robotic cleaners currently on the market. For anyone with a smaller pool or a tighter budget, it is worth comparing against Aiper's own less expensive models before committing to the flagship price tag.