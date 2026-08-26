Apple Launches Updated Polishing Cloth at $9, Half the Price of Original Meme-Worthy Version

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple on Tuesday released an updated version of its Polishing Cloth, cutting the price to $9 from the previous $19 while maintaining the same product description focused on safe cleaning of the company's displays.

The soft, nonabrasive cloth is designed to clean any Apple display, including those with nano-texture glass, without causing scratches or damage. Apple's official description remains unchanged from the original: "Made with soft, nonabrasive material, the Polishing Cloth cleans any Apple display, including nano-texture, safely and effectively."

The new listing appeared quietly on Apple's online store alongside more prominent announcements of refreshed Mac mini and Mac Studio models. The original Polishing Cloth, introduced in October 2021, quickly sold out and became a frequent subject of online jokes because of its relatively high price for a simple cleaning accessory. Despite the humor, many owners reported that the cloth performed well on screens and devices with sensitive coatings.

No detailed specifications were provided on whether the updated cloth differs in size, material composition or manufacturing process from the earlier version. The product code changed on the store, indicating a refreshed listing, but Apple has not issued a separate press release highlighting any technical improvements. Compatibility continues to cover a wide range of Apple products with displays, from older iPhones to current iPads, MacBooks and external monitors featuring nano-texture glass.

The price reduction stands in contrast to increases seen in other products announced the same day. The new Mac mini with M6 chip starts at a higher price than its recent predecessor, and the Mac Studio with M5 Ultra also carried an elevated starting cost. In that context, the lower-priced polishing cloth drew particular attention from observers who noted it as one of the few Apple items becoming more affordable.

Nano-texture glass, first introduced on high-end displays such as the Pro Display XDR and later extended to certain Studio Displays, iMacs, MacBook Pros and iPad Pros, reduces glare through microscopic etching. Standard cleaning cloths or paper towels can leave residues or risk microscopic damage, which is why Apple has long recommended specific materials for those surfaces. The company's polishing cloth was positioned as a purpose-built solution for that need.

The original cloth's launch in 2021 generated widespread commentary. Critics questioned the cost relative to generic microfiber alternatives available for a few dollars, while supporters argued that the product's consistent performance and official endorsement justified the premium for users protecting expensive equipment. Demand was strong enough that wait times stretched for weeks in some periods after release.

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Availability of the updated cloth began immediately on Apple's website in the United States and other markets, with local pricing adjusted accordingly. In some regions the reduction amounted to roughly half the previous cost. Third-party retailers continued to list remaining stock of the earlier version at the higher price, creating a temporary two-tier market for essentially the same described product.

For many Apple device owners, screen cleaning is a routine maintenance task. Fingerprints, dust and smudges accumulate quickly on smartphones, tablets and laptops used throughout the day. A dedicated nonabrasive cloth reduces the chance of introducing scratches that become more noticeable on high-resolution or anti-reflective displays. The product's simple design—a square of fabric with rounded corners and a subtle Apple logo—has remained consistent.

The decision to lower the price may reflect a recalibration of accessory pricing or an effort to broaden access to an officially recommended cleaning tool. Apple has not commented publicly on the reasons for the change. The company typically updates accessory listings without fanfare when making minor revisions or price adjustments.

Observers noted the ironic timing: while core computing products moved higher in price, the most-memed accessory of recent years became more accessible. Social media reactions mixed genuine interest in the lower cost with continued jokes about the product's history. Some longtime owners of the original cloth expressed curiosity about whether the new version offered any tangible improvement, while others saw the price cut as sufficient reason to purchase one for the first time.

The polishing cloth joins a broader lineup of Apple-branded accessories that include cables, chargers, cases and input devices. Unlike those items, which often incorporate proprietary connectors or software features, the cloth relies solely on material quality. Its value proposition rests on the assurance that it will not harm specialized display coatings.

Retailers and resellers are expected to adjust inventory as the new lower-priced version becomes the primary offering. Apple Stores and the online shop now direct customers to the updated listing. The original product page has been removed from the main catalog, though secondary market listings persist.

In practical terms, the cloth remains a straightforward tool. Users are advised to use it dry or slightly dampened for best results on glass surfaces, avoiding harsh chemicals that could degrade coatings or leave films. The nonabrasive nature makes it suitable for daily light cleaning rather than heavy scrubbing.

The release underscores how even minor product updates can generate discussion when they involve a previously polarizing item. By cutting the price substantially while keeping the functional description identical, Apple has altered the cost-benefit calculation for a niche but widely recognized accessory. Whether the change leads to significantly higher sales volumes or simply removes a long-standing point of criticism remains to be seen through future availability and customer response.

For now, the updated Polishing Cloth is available for order at $9, offering the same stated cleaning capability at half the previous price. It continues to serve the practical purpose of maintaining the clarity of Apple's many display-equipped devices while occupying a unique place in the company's product lore.