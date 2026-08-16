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Apple is preparing to launch a long-awaited second-generation HomePod mini this fall, according to multiple reports, marking the first meaningful hardware update to the compact smart speaker since it debuted nearly six years ago.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported in his Power On newsletter that both the new HomePod mini and an updated Apple TV 4K are nearly ready for release, with the devices expected to launch alongside the debut of Apple's redesigned Siri voice assistant, which is set to roll out with the company's iOS 27 and macOS 27 software updates this fall. According to Gurman's reporting, Apple has held back the hardware releases specifically to coincide with the AI-enhanced version of Siri, rather than launching the devices independently ahead of the software update.

Apple originally introduced the HomePod mini in October 2020 as a smaller, more affordable alternative to its full-size HomePod speaker. In the nearly six years since, the device's internal hardware has remained unchanged, with Apple's only updates to the product coming in the form of additional color options, including blue, orange and yellow variants added after the original launch.

According to a leaked internal build of iOS 26 examined by Macworld, the next-generation HomePod mini is expected to include an S10 chip, the same processor found in current Apple Watch models, which would improve the speaker's overall performance and wireless connectivity reliability. Separate reporting from BigGo Finance suggested Apple could instead equip the device with either an S9 or S10 chip, alongside a new N1 networking chip that would bring support for Wi-Fi 7, an upgraded version of Bluetooth, and Thread, a wireless protocol commonly used for smart home device communication. Reports have also pointed to a second-generation ultra-wideband chip, which would improve the speed and reliability of device handoff between the HomePod mini and other Apple products, such as iPhones, when placed nearby.

Despite the internal upgrades, most reports suggest the new HomePod mini will retain the same compact, spherical design and 3D mesh fabric exterior that has defined the product since its original release. Rumors have pointed to the possible introduction of new color options, including red and sage green, though it remains unclear which, if any, of those specific colors will make it into the final shipping product.

One significant open question involves whether the new HomePod mini will support Apple Intelligence, the company's broader suite of AI-powered software features. Because the rumored S9 or S10 chip was originally designed for use in the Apple Watch, a device with more limited processing demands than Apple's AI ambitions typically require, some reports have raised doubts about whether the chip offers sufficient capability to run the more advanced elements of Apple Intelligence directly on the device.

The HomePod mini refresh forms part of a broader smart home push Apple is reportedly planning for its product lineup. According to multiple reports, Apple is also developing a new smart home hub, sometimes referred to in reporting as "HomePad," featuring a roughly 7-inch touchscreen display alongside a built-in speaker positioned as comparable in audio quality to the full-size HomePod. That device is expected to include facial recognition capability, proximity sensors and FaceTime support, with a reported price point around $350. Unlike the HomePod mini, the smart home hub is expected to arrive later, sometime between late 2026 and 2027, rather than launching this fall.

Apple's broader smart home strategy has also reportedly included plans for a HomeKit-compatible security camera with built-in audio monitoring, along with an updated Apple TV 4K expected to feature Apple's A17 Pro chip. Taken together, the rumored product lineup would represent one of Apple's most significant pushes yet into the broader smart home market, an area where the company has historically lagged behind competitors including Amazon and Google, both of which have released a wider range of smart speakers, displays, doorbells and security cameras in recent years.

The timeline for these releases has already shifted multiple times. Reports in January 2025 initially pointed to a launch by the end of that year, followed by revised expectations for spring 2026 tied to the redesigned Siri's original rollout timeline. That software update was subsequently delayed, pushing the hardware release timeline along with it. The most recent reporting now points to an October 2026 launch window, aligning the new HomePod mini's debut with Apple's broader fall product cycle alongside new iPhone models.

Pricing for the current HomePod lineup rose earlier this year, with Apple citing the ongoing global memory chip shortage as a factor in the increases. The HomePod mini currently retails for $129, up from its previous price, while the larger second-generation HomePod now costs $349. Apple has not confirmed pricing for the upcoming second-generation HomePod mini, and the company has not officially acknowledged the device's existence ahead of any formal announcement.

With Apple's fall product announcements typically arriving in September alongside new iPhone models, industry observers expect further details on the HomePod mini's specifications, pricing and exact release date to emerge in the coming weeks as Apple's annual product cycle approaches.