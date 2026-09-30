SAN FRANCISCO — Users began reporting trouble with Claude AI on Downdetector at 10:19 a.m. Eastern time Tuesday, Sept. 29, while Anthropic's own status page listed no new incident and third-party monitors still marked the service as operational.

The Downdetector post that circulated with the #ClaudeAiDown tag showed 117 views at the time it was captured. The tracker's Claude page grouped complaints the way it usually does when volume rises: chat on claude.ai, the mobile or desktop app, and Claude Code. A recent snapshot of that page put chat at 45 percent of reports, the app at 29 percent and Claude Code at 19 percent. Those shares describe what people said was broken, not how many people were affected worldwide.

Downdetector measures user-submitted problem reports, not packet loss on Anthropic's network. A cluster at mid-morning Eastern time can mean a regional outage, a model-specific error spike, a login or billing glitch, or a wave of people hitting refresh after seeing the same hashtag. It is not, by itself, a company admission that Claude is down.

Anthropic publishes incidents at status.claude.com. That history, reviewed Tuesday evening in Korea, still showed the last multi-model event on Sept. 22: "Elevated errors for multiple models," marked resolved, with impact from 5:50 p.m. to 7:10 p.m. Pacific time (00:50 to 02:10 UTC). Separate September notes covered Google Play subscriptions on Sept. 16 and intermittent errors on Claude Mythos 5.1 and Claude Fable 5.1 on Sept. 15. None of those entries was timestamped Sept. 29.

Independent status sites that scrape Anthropic's page agreed. Statusfield said Anthropic was operational when it checked at 10:35 a.m. UTC on Sept. 29 and that the last break was Sept. 22. Bifrost listed all systems operational as of 12:44 p.m. UTC. API Status Check said the same at 12:06 p.m. on Sept. 29, with zero incidents in seven days and 30-day uptime of 92.07 percent. IsDown said Claude was working normally, with two user reports in 24 hours and no official outage. StatusGator reported the service up at 7:43 a.m. UTC, with one user note in a day. IncidentHub counted zero user-reported issues in 24 hours when it checked at 14:10 UTC.

Not every unofficial counter was empty. Entireweb Status said Claude was "operating normally" on Sept. 29 but logged 150 user reports in 24 hours and seven in the prior hour. That combination — official green, crowd yellow — is common for consumer AI apps. People report slowness, refusals, empty replies or Claude Code blocks that never become a banner on the vendor page.

Claude is Anthropic's assistant family, sold as chat on claude.ai, as an API at api.anthropic.com, and as Claude Code and Claude Cowork for developers. When any one of those paths fails, Downdetector still files it under "Claude AI." A classifier blocking a coding agent, which one U.S. user reported on Sept. 28, looks the same on a heatmap as a full chat outage. Teams that depend on the API feel a different outage than a student who cannot open the website.

The September pattern is short spikes, not a multi-day blackout. Statusfield counted 79 incidents over 90 days across six components, most of them degraded or partial. Claude Cowork appeared often in that list. August 31 brought separate hits to claude.ai and Claude Code. July 30 saw elevated errors across many models for several hours. Those official write-ups used the same dry language: elevated errors, degraded performance, issue resolved.

Companies that build on Claude typically watch three places at once: status.claude.com, their own error dashboards, and Downdetector. If only the third lights up, the next check is whether the failure is login, a single model, a region, or a client. If the official page stays green, the practical advice is the unglamorous one: retry, switch model, check API keys, and treat the hashtag as a signal to investigate, not as a declaration that the fleet is down.

By late Tuesday in East Asia, the public record was still split. Users had flagged problems from 10:19 a.m. Eastern. Anthropic had not posted a matching incident. Monitors that follow the official feed said Claude was up. That is the accurate close for Sept. 29: a Downdetector alert, a quiet status page, and no new sentence from Anthropic to quote.