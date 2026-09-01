Asana Down? Outage Reports Surge as Users Nationwide Report Widespread Access Problems This Monday Morning

Users of the workplace project management platform Asana began reporting widespread access problems starting at approximately 10:40 a.m. Eastern time Monday, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, sparking a wave of complaints on social media under the hashtag #AsanaDown.

Downdetector, an Ookla-owned platform that aggregates user-submitted outage reports across more than 12,000 online services, posted on X shortly after the reports began surfacing. "User reports indicate problems with Asana since 10:40 AM EDT," the account wrote, asking users to share how the disruption was affecting them. As of Monday morning, Asana had not issued a public statement acknowledging the reported outage, and the company's official status page had not reflected any confirmed service disruption at the time reports began circulating.

Downdetector's reporting model relies on a combination of user-submitted complaints and automated web traffic signals to gauge the health of online services in near real time, rather than direct access to a company's internal infrastructure. That means reported spikes in outage activity can sometimes reflect issues affecting a smaller subset of users, specific geographic regions, or particular product features rather than a complete platform-wide failure, though widespread social media complaints often accompany more serious disruptions.

Asana, founded in 2008 by Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz and former Google and Facebook engineer Justin Rosenstein, has grown into one of the most widely used work-management platforms globally, used by teams to organize projects, assign tasks and track progress across organizations of varying sizes. The company, which trades publicly on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker ASAN, reported revenue of 724 million dollars for its 2025 fiscal year, according to public filings, and counts more than 1,800 employees, with Moskovitz continuing to serve as chairman and Dan Rogers currently serving as chief executive officer.

Monday's reported disruption is not the first time Asana has experienced service issues this year. According to outage-tracking site StatusGator, the platform's last officially acknowledged outage prior to Monday occurred on Aug. 5, and separate monitoring from the service Statusfield recorded eight total incidents affecting Asana during the month of July alone, though the company maintained roughly 97.4% availability over that same period. Some previously reported issues have involved intermittent link loading problems and account access difficulties on desktop, according to user complaints logged by StatusGator, rather than complete platform-wide outages.

For organizations that rely on Asana as a central hub for coordinating team workflows, even brief disruptions can create ripple effects across daily operations, delaying task assignments, project updates and cross-team communication that many businesses have come to depend on the platform to manage. That dependency has made outage reports for widely used workplace software tools, including Asana as well as competitors such as Monday.com, Smartsheet and Jira, a recurring source of frustration on social media whenever service interruptions occur, regardless of how long the disruption ultimately lasts.

Asana's official status page, hosted at status.asana.com, tracks the health of several distinct service components across multiple global regions, including separate monitoring for the platform's core application, application programming interface, mobile apps, notifications, and automation and background action systems across the United States, European Union, Japan, Australia and the Middle East. The company has not historically provided detailed public post-incident reports for every outage, though more significant disruptions have in the past been acknowledged through updates posted directly to that status page.

As of this report, the scope, cause and expected resolution timeline for Monday's reported issues remained unclear, with affected users encouraged to monitor Asana's official status page directly for the most accurate and up-to-date information regarding the platform's operational status. Asana did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding the reported outage.