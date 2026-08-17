Internet Archive, the nonprofit digital library that hosts the Wayback Machine and a vast trove of digitized books, audio, video and software, experienced a wave of access problems Sunday afternoon, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, though multiple independent monitoring services indicated the site had largely returned to normal operation by early Monday.

Downdetector reported that user complaints about Internet Archive began surging shortly before 3:44 p.m. EDT on Sunday, Aug. 16. The service posted on its official account on the social platform X that "user reports indicate problems with Internet Archive since 3:44 PM EDT," asking affected users how the outage was impacting them and pointing them toward its outage-tracking page. The post, tagged with the hashtag #InternetArchiveDown, had drawn thousands of views within hours.

A separate outage-tracking community on DesignTAXI reported that the volume of user complaints on Downdetector's graph began climbing around 2:49 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, suggesting the disruption may have started slightly earlier than the official Downdetector alert indicated. Users on social media described being unable to load pages on the site, with some specifically citing trouble accessing streaming video content hosted in the Archive's collections.

The scale and cause of the outage remained unclear Sunday evening. Internet Archive had not issued a public statement addressing the reported disruption as of early Monday, and the organization's own status channels did not immediately reflect any acknowledged incident.

Monitoring services offered a mixed picture of the outage's severity and timeline. OutageHQ, which tracks response times and incident reports for Archive.org, listed the service as "down" as of a check timestamped 8:15 p.m. UTC Sunday, noting three user-submitted reports in the preceding 24 hours alongside 11 recorded "incident buckets" drawn from 96 automated response-time checks over the same period, with an average response time of 893 milliseconds.

Other trackers painted a calmer picture. IsItDownChecker reported that Archive.org was "UP and responding normally" as of 7:03 p.m. UTC Sunday, recording a 200 HTTP response — the standard signal that a web server is functioning correctly — in 281 milliseconds, and citing a 30-day uptime figure of 100% based on a single recorded incident over that window. Entireweb's status page similarly described Internet Archive as "operating normally" as of Sunday, logging seven user reports over the prior 24 hours, five of which had come in during the final hour before the check.

By Monday morning, UptimeRobot's automated monitoring, which runs checks every 10 minutes from probes across multiple regions, reported no unusual response times or error codes. A check timestamped 3:07 a.m. GMT Monday from North American infrastructure found the site fully reachable with no errors detected, suggesting that whatever disruption users experienced Sunday afternoon had been resolved by the time the new week began in the U.S.

Another outage-tracking site, Outage.report, showed no incidents recorded for Internet Archive over the preceding 12 months as of its Aug. 16 data pull, though it did surface a handful of scattered recent user complaints, including reports of slow or glitchy service from the United States and Norway posted in the days prior. A similar tracker, Outage.now, likewise stated it had "not observed any outages with Internet Archive in the past 24 hours" as of Aug. 16, even as it displayed a stream of real-time social media posts from users complaining the site was inaccessible.

The conflicting signals across monitoring platforms are not unusual for brief, localized or intermittent outages, which can affect users differently depending on their internet service provider, geographic region or the specific part of the Archive's infrastructure — such as the Wayback Machine, the Open Library book-lending platform, or its media streaming servers — that they were attempting to access at the time.

Internet Archive has a documented history of both technical outages and deliberate attacks. According to IsItDownChecker's tracking notes, the site "has historically been targeted by DDoS attacks," and the tracker cautioned that rate-limit-driven server errors during such attack windows "aren't always full outages" and typically clear within hours. The organization suffered a significant and prolonged outage in October 2024 after a combination of a distributed denial-of-service attack and a separate data breach forced it offline for an extended period, an incident that drew widespread attention given the Archive's role as a critical resource for researchers, journalists, students and casual users who rely on the Wayback Machine to access archived versions of web pages that have since been altered, moved or deleted.

The Internet Archive, founded in 1996 and based in San Francisco, has grown into one of the most heavily used resources on the web, hosting hundreds of billions of archived web pages alongside millions of digitized books, audio recordings, films, software programs and other digital media. Its outages tend to draw outsized attention relative to their duration because so much of the internet's citation and verification infrastructure — from journalism to academic research to legal proceedings — depends on the permanence of Wayback Machine snapshots.

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As of Monday, there was no indication from the organization itself regarding what triggered Sunday's reported access problems, whether the issue stemmed from a technical failure, a surge in traffic, or a deliberate attack similar to past incidents. Users experiencing ongoing difficulty accessing the site were advised by several monitoring services to try alternative browsers, devices or networks, and to check local DNS or VPN settings, since isolated connectivity problems are sometimes mistaken for broader service outages.

Downdetector's tracking page for Internet Archive continued to collect user reports Monday, and the platform noted it aggregates a combination of user submissions and social media monitoring to detect service disruptions, often before they are officially confirmed by the affected company. Internet Archive did not respond to the reported outage on its own social media channels as of the time of this report.