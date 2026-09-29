ATLANTA — Cox Communications customers across the United States reported service problems early Tuesday, according to outage tracking service Downdetector, disrupting internet access for users in the overnight hours.

Downdetector said on social media that user reports indicated problems with Cox beginning at 3:06 a.m. EDT on Sept. 29, and asked affected customers to share how the disruption was affecting them, using the hashtag #CoxDown.

Graphs on the tracking site showed complaints climbing sharply shortly before 3 a.m. Eastern, with hundreds of users submitting reports as the early morning went on.

As of early Tuesday, Cox had not publicly confirmed a widespread outage, explained what caused the reported problems or given a timeline for restoring service.

What users are reporting

The reports centered on internet connectivity, including home WiFi and broadband service. Many customers said they were unable to get online or were experiencing unstable connections.

Downdetector compiles reports submitted by users and compares them with typical activity levels for a given service. A spike in reports generally indicates that a significant number of people are experiencing problems at the same time, though the figures do not capture the full number of affected customers and may not reflect every region equally.

The tracking data did not immediately include a complete list of affected cities or states. Cox provides service in parts of more than a dozen states, with major markets including Phoenix, Las Vegas, San Diego, Orange County, California, Oklahoma City, Omaha, Nebraska, New Orleans and Hampton Roads, Virginia.

The timing of the reports, in the middle of the night on the East Coast and late evening on the West Coast, may have limited the number of people who noticed the disruption. Customers in Pacific time zones, where Cox has a large footprint, were still awake when the reports began to climb.

Second disruption in days

Tuesday's reports come just days after another wave of complaints about Cox service. On Sept. 25, users reported problems with WiFi, broadband internet and fixed wireless service, according to outage tracking data at the time. WiFi accounted for 56% of reported problems during that disruption, followed by broadband internet at 36% and fixed wireless internet at 7%.

It was not clear whether the two incidents were related.

What customers can do

Cox advises customers to check its official outage pages to see whether there is a known problem in their area. The company provides outage maps for its service areas that show affected locations, the approximate number of customers impacted and the time an outage began.

Cox's outage map for its home phone service is activated when an outage affects more than 100 Cox Voice customers in the same ZIP code, according to the company's website.

When Cox has identified an outage, the company urges customers not to try to fix the problem themselves by restarting their equipment.

"Do not reset or reboot your equipment—this may cause additional problems," the company says on its outage support page.

Customers can sign up for text notifications to be alerted when an outage is resolved by submitting a mobile number through the My Account outage alert or the Cox app, according to the company.

If there is no known outage in their area, customers can check whether the problem affects multiple devices in their home, confirm that their modem and router are powered on and connected, and review cables for loose connections. Problems that persist after a known outage has been resolved may be related to home equipment, and customers can contact Cox customer support for help.

Customers who rely on their home internet for work, school or essential services may want to use mobile data or public WiFi as a temporary alternative while the problem is being addressed.

A major regional provider

Cox Communications, based in Atlanta, is one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States. The privately held company is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises and offers internet, cable TV, home phone and smart home services to residential and business customers.

The company is the dominant cable internet provider in several markets, including the New Orleans and Baton Rouge areas of Louisiana. In some regions, outages on its network can overlap with local power outages, making it harder for customers to determine the source of a disruption.

In May 2025, Cox and Charter Communications, which operates the Spectrum brand, announced plans to combine their businesses in a deal that would create one of the largest cable and broadband companies in the country.

Growing reliance on home internet

Internet outages have taken on added significance as more Americans depend on home broadband for remote work, online schooling, telehealth appointments, streaming and home security systems. Even brief disruptions can affect smart home devices, video doorbells and internet-based phone service.

Outages that begin overnight can also affect morning routines as customers wake up to find their service unavailable, particularly on the East Coast, where the problems began around 3 a.m.

Large internet providers typically schedule network maintenance during overnight hours to reduce the impact on customers, though it was not known whether planned maintenance played any role in Tuesday's reported problems.

Looking ahead

There was no confirmed timeline Tuesday for when full service would be restored. The duration of the disruption will likely depend on its cause and whether it is limited to specific regions or affects Cox's broader network.

Customers experiencing problems are encouraged to monitor Cox's official outage pages, the Cox app and the company's customer support channels for updates.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.