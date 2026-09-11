Frontier Communications customers began reporting internet outages early Friday morning, with outage-tracking site Downdetector logging a surge in complaints starting around 12:56 a.m. EDT, marking the second such reported disruption for the internet provider this week alone.

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Downdetector's official account flagged the surge in a post shortly after the reports began, asking affected users how the disruption was impacting them and directing people to its live outage map for updates. The hashtag "FrontierDown" began circulating on social media as users compared notes on the issue.

According to reporting from the DesignTAXI community outage tracker, the volume of user reports climbed sharply beginning around 12:49 a.m. Eastern time, with a number of Frontier internet subscribers experiencing service interruptions. That report closely aligned with the timing of Downdetector's own official alert flagging the surge in complaints.

Friday's disruption is not an isolated incident. According to the same DesignTAXI community tracking service, Frontier internet subscribers also reported an outage earlier this week, on Sept. 9, with that earlier disruption's user reports surging around 11:45 a.m. Eastern time. The recurrence of reported outages within such a short window has added to user frustration among affected customers this week.

Frontier Communications, founded in 1935, has long operated as one of the largest internet service providers in the United States, offering both fiber and DSL internet plans with speeds reaching multi-gigabit performance in some markets, alongside video, TV and phone services for residential and business customers. The company serves as the incumbent telecom provider in Connecticut and ranks among the largest internet providers operating in Florida, according to outage-tracking service GeoBlackout, which notes that Frontier outages in those states often overlap geographically with broader power grid disruptions affecting Eversource in New England and Florida Power & Light in Florida.

Friday's reported outage comes at a notable moment for Frontier's corporate structure, following the completion of Verizon's $20 billion acquisition of the company on Jan. 20, 2026. That deal, first announced in September 2024, placed Frontier's operations, including its various regional subsidiaries across the country, under Verizon's ownership and control, marking a significant shift for the historic telecommunications provider following decades operating independently and under various prior corporate structures.

For customers experiencing ongoing connectivity issues, standard troubleshooting guidance typically recommended by technology support resources includes first checking whether a broader outage is affecting the customer's specific region, an issue that can often be confirmed through a provider's official website, mobile app or social media channels, many of which maintain dedicated outage maps pinpointing affected areas. If no broader regional outage is confirmed, the issue may instead originate within a customer's own home network rather than reflecting a wider Frontier service disruption.

Recommended home network troubleshooting steps include power cycling both the modem and router by unplugging each device, waiting approximately 30 seconds, then plugging the modem back in and allowing it to fully power up, typically indicated by solid status lights, before reconnecting the router. Customers are also generally advised to check all cables connecting their modem and router to ensure secure connections, since loose or damaged cables represent a surprisingly common cause of home connectivity problems even when no broader provider-side outage is occurring.

Frontier maintains its own dedicated service outage status page through its help center, allowing customers to check for confirmed outages in their specific area directly through the company's official channels, an alternative or supplement to relying solely on third-party outage-tracking services like Downdetector.

Frontier's overall service reputation has drawn mixed reviews from customers over the years, with one independent site-monitoring service, Is It Down Right Now, showing a relatively low average rating for frontier.com based on user-submitted reviews, reflecting a pattern of periodic customer frustration with the provider's reliability in various markets across the country. Regional subsidiaries of the company, some tracing their roots back more than a century to small, independently operated local telephone companies before eventual consolidation under the broader Frontier Communications umbrella, have historically varied in service quality and reported reliability depending on the specific local market and underlying network infrastructure in place.

Given Frontier's substantial customer base spanning both residential and business internet service across numerous states, disruptions affecting the provider tend to generate significant user frustration and social media attention, particularly when outages recur within a short window, as has been the case this week with Friday's early morning disruption following the earlier Sept. 9 outage reported by the same community tracking service.

As of early Friday morning, Frontier had not issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing the cause of the reported outage, and it remained unclear whether Friday's disruption was connected in any way to the earlier incident reported just two days prior. Affected customers were advised to continue monitoring both Downdetector's live outage tracker and Frontier's own official service status page for updates, while checking their own home network equipment using standard troubleshooting steps in the event the disruption proves to be isolated to their specific connection rather than reflecting a broader, provider-wide outage affecting Frontier's network Friday morning.