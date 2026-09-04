Itch.io Down? Indie Game Platform Faces New Outage As Users Report Issues Since Early Morning Friday

Itch.io, the popular independent game distribution platform, experienced a widespread outage early Friday morning, with users reporting problems accessing the site starting around 2:54 a.m. EDT.

According to outage-tracking site Downdetector, complaints began surfacing shortly after 2:40 a.m., with reports climbing steadily throughout the early morning hours. The itch.io account itself acknowledged the disruption in a post shared through Downdetector's platform, asking affected users how the outage was impacting them and directing people to the site's live outage dashboard for updates. The hashtag "ItchIoDown" began circulating on social media as users compared notes on the disruption.

By later in the morning, independent status-tracking service Instatus reported that itch.io remained down, with 35 separate outage reports logged and tracked as part of a 12-hour history chart monitoring the site's availability. The continued reports throughout the morning suggested the disruption was not a brief, momentary blip but rather a more sustained period of downtime affecting the platform.

Itch.io, launched in March 2013 by founder Leaf Corcoran, has grown into one of the internet's most widely used platforms for hosting, selling and distributing independent video games, along with indie role-playing games, game development assets, comics, zines and music. The site hosts more than 1 million products, according to figures compiled as of late 2024, and has become a particularly important hub for smaller, independent developers who use the platform both to sell finished games and to host game jams, time-limited events in which participants create new games or other creative projects within a set window.

This is not the first time itch.io has experienced significant service disruptions. According to discussions on the platform's own community forums, itch.io suffered an unplanned outage last year that the site's administrators attributed to a distributed denial-of-service, or DDoS, attack, an incident that frustrated developers attempting to upload new content to the platform during the disruption. One developer, describing the experience on itch.io's community forum, recounted repeated failures using the platform's file-upload tool, known as Butler, during large uploads, describing the frustration of watching an upload fail near completion due to the site's instability.

"Because the site keeps going up and down, butler fails regularly on larger uploads," the developer wrote at the time, adding that they were also unable to upload images for devlogs or associated cover art during the outage.

That same developer, along with others in the itch.io community, has previously called on the platform to establish a dedicated, official status page similar to those maintained by larger technology companies, allowing users to quickly verify whether an outage is affecting the site broadly rather than relying solely on social media updates. According to a response from an itch.io administrator on the platform's forum, the company currently relies on Discord, Twitter and Bluesky to share off-site status updates during outages, rather than maintaining a dedicated status page of its own.

"Discord, Twitter, and Bluesky are the only places we post off-site status updates like that," the itch.io administrator wrote in response to community requests for a more centralized status-tracking system, adding that the prior year's DDoS-related downtime had been unplanned, meaning there would not have been any way to warn users of the disruption ahead of time even with such a system in place.

Itch.io's history of intermittent outages extends beyond the DDoS-related incident. Community forum posts dating back to at least September 2025 reference multiple recurring outages affecting the platform, with one moderator confirming to a user asking about repeated access issues that "there have been multiple outages recently." Separately, at least one prior outage affecting itch.io in June was tied to broader infrastructure issues affecting Cloudflare, the internet infrastructure company that provides content delivery and security services to a significant portion of websites globally, illustrating how itch.io's reliability, like that of many websites, can be affected by disruptions originating outside its own direct infrastructure.

For developers who rely on itch.io as a primary distribution channel for their games and other creative work, outages of this kind can carry meaningful practical consequences, particularly when they interfere with time-sensitive uploads tied to game jam deadlines or planned product launches. The platform's role as a hub for smaller, independent creators, many of whom may not have access to the same level of technical support or infrastructure redundancy as larger commercial game publishers, has made reliability concerns a recurring topic of discussion within itch.io's community forums over the past year.

As of Friday morning, itch.io had not published a detailed public explanation addressing the specific cause of the latest disruption, consistent with the platform's general pattern of providing limited technical detail during active outages. Affected users were directed to monitor the company's Discord server and social media accounts, including Bluesky and X, for updates, given the absence of a dedicated, centralized status page.

Independent monitoring services tracking itch.io's availability in real time, including BlockedOrDown and Downdetector, continued logging the platform's status throughout the morning, cross-referencing automated server checks with crowdsourced user reports to help distinguish between a genuine, widescale outage and more localized connectivity issues affecting only a subset of users.

As of Friday late morning, it remained unclear how long the disruption would persist or what specifically had caused the latest outage affecting the platform. Developers and users hoping to upload or access content on itch.io were advised to wait for confirmation that the site had returned to normal operation before attempting large file uploads, given the platform's documented history of upload failures during periods of server instability.