A monthslong puzzle hunt hidden inside a Super Bowl commercial has come to an end, with YouTube megastar MrBeast announcing that a contestant identified only as Colin successfully cracked the elaborate multi-stage code to claim a $1 million prize.

The challenge began on Feb. 8, when Salesforce aired a 30-second advertisement during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LX, a game in which the Seattle Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots, 29-13, at Levi's Stadium. The commercial, a collaboration between MrBeast, whose real name is Jimmy Donaldson, and Salesforce's Slack messaging platform, featured Donaldson walking through a high-security vault filled with lasers, guards and engineers as he explained that a lucky viewer could walk away with the entire prize hidden inside.

"And one of you — yes, you watching — will literally win it all," Donaldson said in the commercial. "You'll just have to solve a series of puzzles, some playing in front of your eyes right now. But it won't be easy."

Donaldson told viewers that the first person to send him the hidden code through Slack, the workplace communications platform owned by Salesforce, would claim the million-dollar prize, and that participants would be able to use Slack's built-in AI assistant, Slackbot, to help work through the challenge.

The puzzle proved far more difficult than many anticipated. Within hours of the ad airing, roughly 60 million people visited the contest website to begin the hunt, according to accounts documenting the challenge, making it one of the most discussed advertising campaigns of the entire Super Bowl broadcast. Yet weeks passed without a winner, prompting Donaldson to post an update reminding viewers the prize remained unclaimed.

"No one has solved the $1,000,000 puzzle in our Super Bowl ad yesterday. You could win a million dollars from your pc today," Donaldson wrote on X the day after the game. "For the record it's very hard and lots of steps. Good luck!"

The puzzle, designed by game studio Lone Shark Games, unfolded across multiple stages spanning more than 90 hidden locations scattered throughout various forms of media, including the Super Bowl commercial itself, social media posts, additional videos and a dedicated companion website. Solvers were required to apply a wide range of decoding techniques to work through the challenge, including Morse code, base-3 number conversion, atomic numbers from the periodic table, Scrabble word lists and chess positions, in order to identify a series of locations and partial codes hidden across the campaign's various components.

Communities of puzzle enthusiasts quickly organized to tackle the challenge collectively, forming large Discord servers and Reddit megathreads to share findings and coordinate solving efforts. According to accounts from within those solving communities, participants collectively tested more than 1,100 different cipher methods, submitted 108 separate vault code guesses, and ran roughly 287,000 brute-force computational attempts, all without success, before Colin ultimately cracked the puzzle on his own.

Once solvers gathered the scattered locations hidden throughout the campaign, later stages of the puzzle required participants to solve a crossword, plot "great circle" routes across a globe using the identified locations, and decipher an additional layered code sequence. The puzzle's final stage hinged on a Shakespearean literary reference combined with a specific photograph featuring Rosé, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, which ultimately led to the full 30-digit vault code needed to claim the prize.

Nearly a month after the Super Bowl broadcast, on March 5, Donaldson announced on social media that the puzzle had finally been cracked.

"Someone finally found the $1,000,000 we hid in our Salesforce Super Bowl commercial lol," Donaldson wrote, sharing a video documenting the moment he called the winner directly.

During the call, Donaldson informed Colin of the outcome in real time.

"I made a Super Bowl commercial and hid a million dollars inside of it. After almost a month, someone has finally Slacked me the winning code, and I have on the phone the winner. Colin!" Donaldson said.

Colin initially appeared uncertain about what was happening on the call.

"Is that Jimmy? Is that MrBeast?" Colin asked, before Donaldson confirmed the news. "This is the end of the puzzle! You just won a million dollars!"

Asked why it took nearly a month for anyone to solve the challenge despite the intense public attention surrounding it, Colin offered a simple explanation.

"It was hard," Colin said. "There was a lot going on."

Donaldson closed the call by telling Colin he planned to fly him out to meet in person and film additional content documenting the full story behind how he ultimately cracked the puzzle.

"I'm going to buy you a plane ticket, I'm going to see you in person soon, we've got something fun to film," Donaldson told him.

Donaldson has not yet released the promised follow-up video detailing Colin's full solving process, though members of the puzzle-solving community who spent weeks working through the challenge have continued to document and analyze the specific steps required to reach the final answer, expressing a mix of admiration and disbelief that Colin was ultimately able to solve the puzzle independently after so many organized groups came up short.

Marketing analysts have pointed to the campaign as a notable success story in modern advertising, noting that a single 30-second Super Bowl commercial, which typically costs advertisers roughly $8 million for that amount of airtime, generated tens of millions of website visits, weeks of sustained social media engagement, and extensive news coverage well beyond the initial broadcast, all built around the incentive of a single $1 million prize.

Donaldson, who launched his YouTube career in 2012, has built a reputation over the years for large-scale stunts, giveaways and elaborate challenge videos, including his Amazon Prime series "Beast Games," which similarly centers on high-stakes competitive challenges with substantial cash prizes. The Salesforce puzzle campaign represents one of his more elaborate crossover projects to date, blending his signature challenge-based content style with a major national advertising partnership built around one of the most-watched television broadcasts of the year.