Some Bluesky users reported difficulty accessing the social media platform Wednesday, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, marking at least the third significant disruption the decentralized network has faced this month.

Downdetector posted on its official account on the social platform X that "user reports indicate problems with Bluesky since 11:51 AM EDT," tagging the post with the hashtag #BlueskyDown and directing affected users to its outage-tracking page. The post had drawn more than 1,600 views within roughly the first hour of being published.

Independent status monitoring offered a somewhat measured picture of Wednesday's disruption compared with some of Bluesky's more severe recent outages. According to StatusGator, Bluesky was listed as operational as of a check conducted around noon UTC Wednesday, though the service had logged 35 user-submitted outage reports over the preceding 24-hour period, a notably elevated figure suggesting genuine, if not necessarily platform-wide, connectivity issues affecting at least some portion of Bluesky's user base.

Wednesday's reports add to a pattern of recurring instability that has affected Bluesky throughout August. The platform experienced a significant outage Aug. 16, when thousands of users across the United States and other countries, including the UK, Portugal and Canada, reported being unable to load feeds, log in or use the app at all. According to IBTimes UK, complaints on Downdetector began climbing sharply around 10:37 a.m. EDT that day, with reported issues surpassing 2,000 complaints within about an hour. According to Windows Report's coverage of that same incident, Bluesky's own status account identified the disruption as affecting accounts connected to a specific server component within its infrastructure, known as the suillus.us-west.host.bsky.network personal data server, suggesting the outage did not affect every account on the platform equally.

Just two days later, on Aug. 18, Bluesky confirmed a separate, day-long disruption was caused by a distributed denial-of-service attack, commonly known as a DDoS attack, which flooded the platform's servers with junk traffic specifically intended to overwhelm its infrastructure and knock the service offline. Bluesky confirmed the attack in a post acknowledging the incident had unfolded over the preceding 24 hours. "We have upgraded our defenses in response, and we continue to monitor the situation," the company said, without disclosing further technical detail regarding the source or scale of the attack. A Bluesky spokesperson did not immediately respond to questions from TechCrunch regarding the incident at the time.

An earlier disruption on Aug. 5 similarly affected Bluesky's backend infrastructure. According to Windows Report, the company confirmed at the time that multiple instances of its Personal Data Server fleet, the distributed backend components that store and serve user data across Bluesky's decentralized network, had gone down simultaneously, suggesting the issue stemmed from core platform infrastructure rather than isolated individual account problems. User reports on Downdetector spiked sharply during that incident as well, jumping from a normal baseline of roughly one report to 589 reports within about half an hour.

Bluesky's decentralized architecture, built on what the company calls the AT Protocol, has occasionally raised questions among users about why a distributed system remains vulnerable to widespread outages in the first place. According to TechCrunch's earlier reporting on a separate 2025 outage, the answer lies in how most users actually interact with the network in practice. While the underlying protocol is designed so that different organizations and communities can theoretically run their own independent infrastructure, including personal data servers and relays, the vast majority of Bluesky's current user base still relies on the company's own official app and centrally operated infrastructure, meaning problems affecting Bluesky's own servers can still cause widespread disruption for most users, even though the platform's underlying protocol is technically decentralized. Users who have set up and rely on independently operated infrastructure outside Bluesky's own servers have generally remained unaffected during these company-side outages, according to TechCrunch.

The recurring nature of Bluesky's outages this month has generated visible frustration among users, many of whom have questioned why similar disruptions have continued occurring in relatively close succession. According to Rolling Out's coverage of the Aug. 16 outage specifically, most affected users at that time reported problems primarily with the platform's mobile app rather than its browser-based version, with some users describing being repeatedly logged out of their accounts or experiencing the app working briefly before crashing again.

Given Wednesday's more moderate spike in reports compared with the platform's more severe mid-August incidents, the current disruption may reflect a more limited or regionally concentrated issue rather than a full-scale, company-wide outage comparable to the Aug. 16 and Aug. 18 incidents. Users experiencing difficulty accessing Bluesky Wednesday were generally advised by monitoring services to check the platform's official status page directly, restart the app, or verify their own internet connection before assuming a broader, confirmed outage is underway.

As of this report, Bluesky had not issued a public statement specifically addressing Wednesday's reported issues, and the underlying cause, if any beyond routine, isolated connectivity problems, remained unconfirmed. Given the platform's documented pattern of recurring outages throughout August, including at least one confirmed DDoS attack and a separate backend infrastructure failure affecting its Personal Data Server fleet, users and industry observers are likely to continue closely monitoring whether Wednesday's reports represent another isolated incident or the beginning of a further, more significant disruption to the platform's service.