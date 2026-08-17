Charles Schwab customers reported widespread access problems Monday morning, according to outage-tracking service Downdetector, which recorded a spike in user complaints beginning at 9:46 a.m. EDT as investors navigated the opening hours of a trading week expected to bring significant market activity tied to major retail earnings reports.

Downdetector posted on its official account on the social platform X that "user reports indicate problems with Charles Schwab since 9:46 AM EDT," tagging the post with the hashtag #CharlesSchwabDown and directing affected users to its outage-tracking page for further updates. The post had generated more than 1,200 views within a short period after being published.

The reported disruption arrived during a particularly active period for U.S. financial markets, with major retailers including Walmart, Target, Lowe's and Home Depot scheduled to report quarterly earnings throughout the week, a stretch of results widely viewed by investors as a key gauge of American consumer spending heading into the back-to-school shopping season. Elevated trading volume tied to such high-profile earnings weeks has historically been associated with increased strain on brokerage platform infrastructure, though it remained unclear Monday whether that dynamic played any role in the reported access issues.

As of this report, Charles Schwab had not issued a public statement addressing the reported outage on its official social media channels, and the company does not maintain a dedicated public status page that would allow customers to independently verify the scope or cause of any service disruption, according to third-party monitoring services that track the brokerage's platform performance.

Independent monitoring services offered a mixed picture of Schwab's operational status around the time of the reported issues. UptimeRobot, which runs automated checks on Schwab's website every 10 minutes from infrastructure located across multiple regions, indicated that its most recent check prior to the reported disruption had not detected unusual response times or error codes. StatusGator, another outage-tracking service, similarly listed Charles Schwab as "currently operational" in its most recent assessment, while noting a small number of user-submitted outage reports over the preceding 24-hour period.

Charles Schwab has experienced periodic platform disruptions in the past, particularly during periods of heightened market volatility or unusually high trading volume. In August 2024, Schwab experienced a documented outage amid a broader global stock-market selloff, an incident that also affected rival brokerage Fidelity Investments. During that episode, more than 15,000 users reported problems accessing Schwab's platform within a short window, according to Downdetector data cited by Bloomberg at the time. Schwab later confirmed the issue had been resolved, posting on social media that "a technical issue experienced by some clients has been resolved," after earlier acknowledging that some customers had experienced difficulty logging into Schwab platforms. Fidelity issued a similar statement confirming its own intermittent issues had been resolved.

According to guidance from outage-tracking resources that monitor Schwab specifically, the company operates several partially independent trading platforms, meaning a disruption affecting one service, such as Schwab's main website, does not necessarily indicate that other platforms, including its mobile application or the thinkorswim trading platform, are similarly affected. Those resources note that during past website-specific outages, Schwab's mobile app has in some cases continued to function normally, offering customers an alternative method of accessing their accounts or placing trades during periods when the primary website experiences problems.

Outage-tracking services that monitor Schwab have also noted that certain recurring events tend to correlate with an increased likelihood of platform strain. Federal Open Market Committee meeting days and interest rate decisions have historically triggered simultaneous surges in trading activity across Schwab's tens of millions of active accounts, according to guidance published by services that track the platform's historical outage patterns. Similarly, periods involving required minimum distributions, retirement account rollovers, and access to year-end tax documents have been identified as recurring drivers of simultaneous login activity that can place additional strain on the platform's infrastructure.

Schwab reported having 35.6 million active brokerage accounts as of its most recent quarterly report prior to the 2024 outage, underscoring the scale of the customer base that could potentially be affected by any significant disruption to the company's core trading platforms. The company has continued to grow its account base since that time, following its earlier acquisition and integration of TD Ameritrade's brokerage operations, a transition that outage-tracking services have noted has occasionally been associated with reported technical issues among affected customers navigating the migration between platforms.

As of Monday, it remained unclear how widespread or prolonged the reported access issues were, or whether they affected all Schwab platforms uniformly or were isolated to specific services or geographic regions. Users experiencing difficulty accessing their accounts were generally advised by outage-tracking resources to attempt accessing the platform from an alternative browser, device or network, such as a mobile hotspot, and to check whether disabling a VPN or clearing a device's DNS cache resolved the issue, steps that can help distinguish between a localized connectivity problem and a broader service-wide outage.

Given the timing of the reported disruption during active market hours on a day preceding several closely watched retail earnings reports, any confirmed outage affecting Schwab's trading platforms could carry meaningful implications for customers attempting to execute trades or monitor market-moving news in real time. As of this report, Charles Schwab had not confirmed the scope, cause or resolution status of the reported issues, and Downdetector's tracking page for the company continued to collect user reports as the situation developed throughout the morning.