Is Navitas Semiconductor Website Down? User Experiences Brief Outage Amid Surging Stock Interest

TORRANCE, Calif. — Navitas Semiconductor Corp.'s official website, navitassemi.com, went down for some users early Tuesday as the gallium nitride and silicon carbide power semiconductor specialist's shares exploded higher in morning trading, raising questions about whether heavy traffic from retail investors contributed to temporary access issues.

Reports of website problems surfaced shortly after Navitas stock (NASDAQ: NVTS) surged more than 18% in early trading to around $15.66, continuing momentum tied to the company's positioning in AI data center power solutions. Multiple users on social media and stock discussion forums posted screenshots showing error messages or loading failures when attempting to access product pages, investor relations materials or the company's news section.

The outage appeared intermittent rather than total. By mid-morning, many users reported the site had returned to normal, displaying the company's signature "Planet Navitas" branding and sections on GaN power ICs, competitor cross-reference tools and upcoming events. No official statement from Navitas addressed the disruption, and the investor relations site at ir.navitassemi.com remained accessible throughout much of the morning.

The timing coincided with intense market interest in NVTS. Shares had already been on a tear in recent weeks, fueled by new product launches targeting AI infrastructure, board appointments and optimism around high-efficiency power delivery for next-generation data centers. Tuesday's sharp gain pushed the stock well above recent trading ranges, drawing in momentum traders and amplifying online chatter.

Navitas specializes in next-generation power semiconductors that promise higher efficiency, smaller size and better thermal performance than traditional silicon devices. Its GaNFast and GeneSiC platforms are increasingly viewed as critical components for power-hungry AI servers, where even modest improvements in energy conversion can yield significant cost and sustainability benefits for hyperscale operators.

The company has been executing a strategic shift under its "Navitas 2.0" plan, moving away from lower-margin mobile charging applications toward higher-value segments such as AI data centers, industrial electrification, solar inverters and electric vehicles. Recent highlights include the introduction of 1200V SiC MOSFET packages in March and demonstrations of AI-focused power boards at major industry events.

On April 13, Navitas strengthened its governance by appointing semiconductor veteran Gregory M. Fischer as an independent director. Fischer brings decades of experience, including senior roles at Broadcom, which investors saw as a positive signal for scaling operations amid rapid growth opportunities.

Financially, Navitas remains in investment mode. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter 2026 results on May 5 after market close, with guidance calling for sequential revenue growth. While still unprofitable, Navitas has highlighted progress in shifting its revenue mix, with high-power applications surpassing 50% of sales in recent periods.

The website hiccup, though brief, highlights the challenges small- to mid-cap tech companies face when sudden retail or institutional interest spikes. High-traffic events — whether earnings releases, product announcements or viral stock moves — can strain infrastructure not always optimized for massive concurrent visitors. Similar temporary outages have occurred with other momentum-driven names during periods of heightened attention.

Navitas' core website features detailed product information, technical resources and a clean investor-focused section. Users typically visit for datasheets, application notes, cross-reference tools or to read press releases about design wins and technology advancements. The investor relations portal provides earnings materials, SEC filings and webcast details for upcoming calls.

No evidence suggested the outage resulted from a cyberattack or malicious activity. Downtime trackers and user reports pointed instead to traffic overload as the likely culprit, especially given the stock's volatility and the company's rising profile in the AI supply chain narrative.

For investors and customers, the incident served as a minor inconvenience rather than a major disruption. Product inquiries and technical support channels appeared unaffected, and the company's announcements, including the May 5 earnings date, remained available through third-party financial news platforms.

The episode underscores broader dynamics in the semiconductor sector. As AI infrastructure spending accelerates, suppliers of enabling technologies like power management chips have seen heightened scrutiny and valuation swings. Navitas has positioned itself as a pure-play beneficiary, emphasizing its technology's role in reducing energy loss and improving density in data center power supplies.

Analysts tracking the stock note both upside potential from design wins and risks from execution challenges, competition and valuation. The company's market capitalization has grown significantly on AI enthusiasm, but it still operates at a smaller scale than established power semiconductor giants.

Retail traders, who have driven much of NVTS's recent volatility, reacted to the website issue with a mix of humor and speculation on forums. Some joked that the surge in interest literally "broke" the site, while others used the downtime to pivot to cached materials or alternative sources for due diligence.

As trading continued Tuesday, Navitas shares maintained strong gains despite the website fluctuation, suggesting the move was driven more by fundamental momentum and technical factors than any operational concern at the company level.

Navitas, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Torrance, California, has grown from a startup focused on GaN innovation to a publicly traded player with global reach. Its technology supports faster charging, more efficient renewable energy systems and compact power solutions across multiple industries.

Looking ahead, the company's ability to capitalize on AI tailwinds will likely dominate investor conversations when it reports earnings in May. Updates on design-in progress, margin trends and capital expenditure plans could provide further clarity on growth trajectory.

In the meantime, the brief website outage serves as a reminder of how quickly online visibility can be tested during periods of market excitement. For a company whose products enable the digital infrastructure of the future, ensuring robust digital presence remains essential.

Users experiencing residual access issues were advised to clear browser caches, try alternative devices or networks, or check back shortly, as such spikes in traffic often resolve quickly once initial interest stabilizes.

Navitas has not commented publicly on the matter as of midday Tuesday, consistent with its focus on product and financial developments rather than short-term website fluctuations.

The incident did little to dampen enthusiasm around the stock, with volume remaining elevated and sentiment largely positive among those monitoring the AI power narrative. Whether the website hiccup becomes a footnote or sparks temporary caution will depend on how quickly full access is restored and maintained.

As Navitas continues its push into high-growth markets, maintaining reliable digital channels for customers, partners and investors will be key to sustaining credibility alongside technological leadership.