Nikkei 225 Falls as Stronger Yen From Rare Joint US-Japan Currency Intervention Hits Exporter Shares

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 0.94% on Monday, dropping 607.12 points to close at 63,754.90, as a sharply strengthening yen following a rare coordinated currency intervention between Japan and the United States weighed heavily on the country's export-dependent manufacturers.

Tokyo stocks fell broadly Monday after Tokyo and Washington confirmed they had jointly intervened in currency markets to support the yen, marking the first coordinated U.S.-Japan currency intervention in decades. The move pushed the yen sharply higher, cutting into the competitive advantage that a weaker currency had previously provided to Japan's electronics, automotive and other export-oriented companies, since a stronger yen reduces the value of overseas revenue once converted back into Japanese currency. The Nikkei touched an intraday low of 61,923.50 during the session before recovering somewhat by the close, according to Investing.com data.

President Donald Trump confirmed the U.S. role in the intervention Sunday, describing it as a "signal of friendship" between the two countries after the yen had slid to its weakest level in roughly 40 years. Japan's Ministry of Finance separately confirmed the joint action, saying the yen-buying intervention with the U.S. Treasury Department had been necessary to counter "excessive volatility and disorderly movements" in the currency. The yen had touched 163.24 per dollar last month, its weakest level since 1986, before rallying sharply following the confirmed intervention, with the dollar trading around 156.52 yen as of Monday, down 0.66% for the session and down 4.40% over the preceding week.

The selling pressure Monday was concentrated specifically in export-oriented manufacturers and technology shares, with electronics and automotive companies bearing the brunt of the decline, according to reporting from News on Japan. The broader Tokyo market weakened as well, though the primary impact remained centered on companies most exposed to currency swings through their overseas sales.

Monday's decline marked a sharp reversal from the prior trading session. The Nikkei had surged 2,494.59 points on July 31, closing at 64,362.02, as investors bought back semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related shares following blowout earnings from major U.S. technology companies including Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms. That rally had come even as the Bank of Japan kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged while signaling that inflation risks remained tilted to the upside during its most recent policy decision.

South Korean markets experienced an even steeper pullback during the same session, extending a pattern of extreme volatility that has gripped the region's technology-heavy equity markets in recent weeks. The KOSPI index fell 5.13% Monday to close at 6,257.41 points, with both Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix plunging nearly 9% each, according to TradingKey. South Korea's smaller KOSDAQ index triggered a sidecar mechanism amid the extreme volatility, temporarily suspending program sell orders. In response to the repeated bouts of extreme market swings, South Korean regulators are proposing legislative reforms aimed at reducing volatility going forward, including new emergency action authority that would allow officials to lower the maximum leverage ratio on leveraged exchange-traded funds from 2x down to 1.5x or even 1x, along with stricter margin requirements and investment caps intended to curb speculative trading risk during periods of market instability.

Analysts said Monday's session marked a notable shift in the central concern driving Japanese and Korean markets. For much of July, trading across the region had been dominated by the unwind and subsequent recovery of positions tied to the artificial intelligence and semiconductor trade. Monday's session instead saw currency policy emerge as the primary driver of market direction, with the yen's rapid appreciation overshadowing the AI-related themes that had dominated headlines in the preceding weeks.

Beyond the currency intervention's direct market impact, broader macroeconomic developments also factored into Monday's trading. Oil prices fell sharply during the Asian trading session, with U.S. crude breaking below $80 a barrel amid an intraday decline of more than 9%, while Brent crude fell more than 8% in tandem, as markets reacted to reports of a temporary truce between the United States and Iran, following weeks of supply disruption risk that had previously supported oil prices.

Separately, business sentiment among Japanese companies operating in China has continued deteriorating, with 44% of surveyed firms reporting that conditions had worsened or somewhat worsened during the first half of 2026, according to survey data cited by News on Japan, as broader tensions between Japan and China have continued weighing on corporate confidence among Japanese multinationals with significant China exposure.

With U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaling that Washington remains prepared to participate in further joint currency intervention if needed, and South Korean regulators moving to introduce new volatility-dampening measures for leveraged trading, investors across both Japanese and South Korean equity markets are likely to remain focused in the coming sessions on how currency policy, AI-related earnings and broader geopolitical developments in the Middle East continue interacting to shape the region's notably volatile trading environment.