Indian benchmark stock indices opened the new trading week sharply higher Monday, with the Sensex and Nifty 50 both climbing on broad-based buying across banking, information technology and consumer goods stocks, helping the market recover from a choppier stretch of trading the previous week.

A strong start to the week

The BSE Sensex jumped roughly 550 points in early trade Monday, opening at 76,608.98 and touching an intraday high of 76,696.38 within minutes of the session beginning, before settling into gains of around 0.69% to 0.76% as the morning progressed. The NSE Nifty 50 climbed alongside it, opening at 23,928 and advancing to 23,938.90, up 171.45 points, or 0.72%, as of early afternoon trading in Mumbai. The rally reclaimed the psychologically significant 23,900 level for the Nifty, with some reports noting the index moved to within striking distance of the 24,000 mark during the session.

Sectors driving the advance

Gains were broad-based across the market, with banking, information technology and fast-moving consumer goods stocks leading the charge. Heavyweight names including IndiGo, Infosys and Bajaj Finance ranked among the session's top gainers, according to market data. Trading Economics also flagged strength in Tata Consumer Products, which advanced after reporting stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings, and SBI Card, which climbed on improved asset quality alongside solid quarterly results. Real estate developer Lodha Developers also gained following a rise in its quarterly profit.

Not every stock participated in the rally. Bank of Baroda came under pressure Monday after reporting a decline in quarterly earnings, standing out as a notable laggard even as most of the broader banking sector traded higher. Among individual gainers beyond the blue-chip names, Caliber Mining and Logistics rose 8.9%, Ratnaveer climbed 8.1%, Dr. Lal PathLabs added 6.6%, IDFC First Bank gained 6.2%, Infosys rose 3.1%, and Laurus Labs advanced 2.9%.

A weaker dollar and shifting investor sentiment

Currency markets also moved in India's favor Monday. The rupee strengthened against the U.S. dollar, trading around 96.22 to 96.49 per dollar depending on the point in the session, compared with a previous close near 96.56. Analysts pointed to a broader shift in global investor sentiment away from safe-haven assets like the dollar and toward emerging-market currencies such as the rupee, a dynamic tied in part to a pause in hostilities in West Asia that has eased some of the geopolitical risk weighing on markets in recent weeks.

Broader global sentiment also appeared supportive heading into Monday's session, with Asian markets trading higher across the region as investors turned their attention toward an upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision, even as renewed tensions in the Middle East continued to represent a source of caution for global markets more broadly.

Recovering from a rockier previous week

Monday's gains helped offset a more volatile stretch of trading in the prior week, during which Indian benchmark indices experienced sharper swings amid a mix of global and domestic factors. Over the trailing month, India's benchmark indices have shown only modest movement on a net basis, with the Sensex down slightly over the past month and down more meaningfully compared with the same point a year earlier, according to Trading Economics data, underscoring that Monday's rally, while strong, arrives against a backdrop of a market that has faced periodic turbulence throughout the year rather than moving in an uninterrupted upward trend.

Earnings season adds to the momentum

Corporate earnings reports continued to shape individual stock movements Monday, with several of the session's biggest gainers and decliners tied directly to quarterly results. Strong earnings from companies like Tata Consumer Products and SBI Card provided specific catalysts for those stocks, while Bank of Baroda's weaker quarterly performance dragged on its share price even as the broader banking sector advanced. With India's quarterly earnings season continuing in the weeks ahead, additional company-specific results are likely to keep individual stock movements active alongside the broader market's overall direction.

A market shaped by global and local currents

India's stock market has increasingly moved in tandem with global developments this year, including swings in U.S. Federal Reserve policy expectations, fluctuations in global oil prices tied to Middle East tensions, and broader shifts in how international investors allocate capital between developed and emerging markets. Monday's rally reflected several of those currents converging at once: easing geopolitical risk, a weaker dollar benefiting emerging-market currencies like the rupee, and continued strength in some of India's largest and most closely watched corporate names.

What investors are watching next

With the Federal Reserve's next policy decision on the horizon and India's corporate earnings season still unfolding, market participants are likely to remain focused on how upcoming U.S. monetary policy signals interact with domestic earnings results in shaping the market's direction over the coming weeks. Continued developments in West Asia, where a pause in hostilities has already influenced currency and equity markets this week, are also likely to remain a key factor investors watch closely, given how directly regional tensions have affected oil prices, currency movements and broader risk sentiment across Indian markets throughout the year.

For now, Monday's session offered a strong start to the trading week, with the Sensex and Nifty both posting solid gains across a broad swath of sectors, even as the underlying market continues to navigate a mix of global uncertainty and a still-developing domestic earnings picture.