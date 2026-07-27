MADRID — Spain's benchmark IBEX 35 index climbed Monday, joining a broader rally across European markets after the United States and Iran refrained from further military strikes over the weekend, sending oil prices sharply lower and lifting investor sentiment just as Spanish companies work through one of the busiest stretches of this year's earnings season.

A strong start to the trading week

The IBEX 35 rose 0.76%, or 148.80 points, to 19,734.20 as of mid-morning trading Monday in Madrid, extending gains that have taken shape across European markets following the weekend pause in fighting between Washington and Tehran. The advance builds on a volatile but broadly positive year for Spanish equities, with the IBEX 35 having risen roughly 8.69% since the start of 2026, even as sharp swings tied to the ongoing Iran conflict have repeatedly interrupted the index's upward trajectory in recent months.

A pause in hostilities drives the rally

Monday's gains followed a weekend in which the United States and Iran refrained from launching new attacks against each other, following nearly two weeks of escalating strikes. The de-escalation fueled hopes for a resumption of talks toward an interim ceasefire agreement, sending oil prices tumbling and improving risk appetite across European trading floors. Brent crude futures fell roughly 6% to trade around $90 a barrel Monday, offering relief to markets that had spent much of the year contending with elevated energy prices tied to the broader regional conflict, which has repeatedly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and unsettled global energy markets since fighting began in late February.

The rally in Madrid mirrored gains across the rest of the continent, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index and other major national benchmarks, including Germany's DAX and France's CAC 40, all advancing Monday on the same wave of improved sentiment.

A mixed picture within corporate earnings

Beyond the geopolitical backdrop, Monday's session unfolded against a busy stretch of corporate earnings reports from major Spanish companies, with results producing a decidedly mixed picture across different sectors of the IBEX 35. Utility giant Iberdrola fell roughly 1.2% after releasing its first-half 2026 results, which showed second-quarter revenue of €10.45 billion and earnings of €2.62 billion, even as the stock has still climbed nearly 19% over the past year. Insurer Mapfre dropped more sharply, falling 4.5% to trade around €4.33, after the company's first-half results showed revenue of roughly €4.25 billion, falling short of analyst expectations of €4.35 billion, even as earnings per share of €0.06 matched consensus forecasts. Despite the earnings-driven selloff, Mapfre shares remain up about 12% since the start of the year, though the stock sits roughly 8% below its 52-week high reached in May.

Other companies fared better. Pharmaceutical firm Almirall rose nearly 3% the previous Friday after reporting stronger-than-expected operating profit and reaffirming its full-year guidance. In the banking sector, Bankinter posted an earnings beat the same week, reporting earnings per share of €0.60 on revenue of €450 million, comfortably ahead of analyst forecasts of €0.42 per share on revenue of roughly €435.6 million.

Banks remain a pillar of strength

Spain's major banks have continued to serve as a key source of stability for the IBEX 35 throughout the recent stretch of volatility. During an earlier session this week, Banco Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Banco Sabadell, Bankinter and Unicaja Banco all posted gains, according to reporting on the index's midweek trading, reflecting continued investor confidence in the sector even as broader market sentiment has swung sharply in response to developments in the Middle East. Among non-financial heavyweights, energy company Repsol and utility Iberdrola have shown more mixed performance, tracking closely with swings in oil prices and company-specific earnings results throughout the reporting period.

A volatile but ultimately strong year

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Monday's gains add to what has been an unusually turbulent, if generally positive, year for Spanish equities. The IBEX 35 surged 14% during the second quarter alone, before encountering a stretch of sharp swings tied directly to the military escalation between the United States and Iran, along with a broader selloff in technology stocks that rippled across global markets. That pattern of rapid gains followed by sudden pullbacks, largely dictated by shifting headlines out of the Middle East, has defined much of the index's trading throughout 2026, even as the underlying trend has remained upward for much of the year.

A fragile geopolitical backdrop

Even as markets have responded positively to the weekend pause in hostilities, the broader situation in the region remains fragile. Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthi movement had separately announced plans to impose a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, a development that threatened to worsen energy supply disruptions tied to the broader conflict even before this weekend's de-escalation. A senior Iranian official had also told Reuters that Tehran received a proposal from international mediators for a 10-day ceasefire, described as a potential step toward a more lasting resolution to the conflict, which began on February 28 following U.S. and Israeli military action.

With Spanish and broader European earnings season continuing this week, and with markets watching closely for confirmation that the pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities holds, investors in Madrid are likely to remain focused on two parallel developments in the days ahead: whether the current lull in the conflict evolves into a more durable ceasefire, and how the rest of this earnings season's results, from major Spanish banks, utilities and industrial companies, shape sentiment heading into the second half of the year. For now, Monday's advance offered a strong start to the week for Spanish equities, even as the underlying volatility that has characterized much of 2026 suggests further swings remain likely in the months ahead.