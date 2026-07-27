Swiss Market Index Rises as US-Iran Pause Lifts Sentiment, Defensive Pharma Giants Anchor Gains Monday

ZURICH — Switzerland's benchmark Swiss Market Index climbed Monday, joining a broader rally across European markets after the United States and Iran refrained from further military strikes over the weekend, easing investor concerns and sending oil prices sharply lower.

A steady start to the week

The SMI rose 0.41%, or 58.26 points, to 14,385.46 as of mid-morning trading in Zurich, extending gains from the previous session, when the index closed at 14,327.20, up 0.79%. The advance places the index within striking distance of its all-time high closing level of approximately 14,104, which was reached in February during the peak of a global equity rally driven by enthusiasm around artificial intelligence, before a broader market correction pulled the SMI back into the 13,000-to-13,500 range through much of the spring.

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Easing tensions drive the rally

Monday's gains followed a weekend pause in hostilities between the United States and Iran, after nearly two weeks of escalating strikes. Reports indicated the U.S. suspended its military campaign against Iran beginning late Friday, while Tehran said it had ended its own retaliatory strikes and entered discussions with Oman over safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. That de-escalation triggered a sharp decline in oil prices, with Brent crude falling roughly 6% to trade around $90 a barrel, easing broader inflation concerns that had weighed on markets across Europe in recent weeks.

The improved sentiment in Zurich mirrored gains posted across the rest of the continent Monday, with major indexes including Germany's DAX, France's CAC 40 and Spain's IBEX 35 all advancing on the same wave of relief tied to the pause in fighting.

A defensive index built around healthcare giants

The SMI's relative stability throughout this year's periods of geopolitical turbulence has been closely tied to the composition of the index itself, which is dominated by a small number of large, defensively positioned companies. Pharmaceutical giant Roche Holding, with a market capitalization of roughly 311 billion Swiss francs as of earlier this year, ranks among the world's largest healthcare companies, generating revenue from both prescription drugs and diagnostic testing equipment. Because Roche's earnings are driven primarily by structurally non-cyclical healthcare demand rather than swings in technology investment cycles or oil prices, the company has repeatedly demonstrated resilience during stretches when broader global markets have come under pressure from geopolitical developments.

Novartis, another Swiss pharmaceutical heavyweight with a market capitalization of roughly 303 billion francs, has occupied a similarly defensive position within the index this year, delivering strong share price gains even as more cyclical sectors elsewhere in Europe experienced sharper swings tied to the Iran conflict and broader concerns about global chip and technology valuations. Together, Roche and Novartis, alongside financial giant UBS, form the backbone of the SMI's largest weightings, giving the 20-stock index a distinctly defensive character relative to many of its more cyclical European peers.

A volatile year overall

Despite that defensive foundation, the SMI has not been immune to this year's broader market turbulence. The index fell sharply in early August after President Trump imposed a surprise 39% tariff on Swiss exports, well above the 31% rate that had been floated earlier in the year, a shock that hit luxury exporters Richemont and Swatch particularly hard, with both stocks dropping as much as 3% at the open on the day the tariff news broke. The index also experienced sharp swings tied directly to developments in the Iran conflict throughout the spring and summer, including a period in which the SMI demonstrated notable resilience even as Asian markets, including South Korea's Kospi, suffered steep single-day declines tied to a broader semiconductor stock selloff.

A history of rapid rebounds during ceasefire announcements

Monday's rally is consistent with a pattern the SMI has shown repeatedly this year, in which announcements of pauses or ceasefires in the Iran conflict have prompted swift, broad-based rallies across the Swiss market. During an earlier ceasefire announcement earlier this year, the SMI jumped more than 3% in a single session, with engineering group ABB leading the gains, followed by cement maker Holcim and dental implants specialist Straumann, while heavyweight names UBS, Novartis and Roche all posted solid advances as well. That earlier episode illustrated how quickly capital can rotate back into more cyclical, economically sensitive stocks whenever geopolitical risk appears to ease, even if analysts have repeatedly cautioned that such rallies often rest on assumptions of stabilization that remain highly uncertain.

Analysts see room for further gains

Even amid this year's volatility, some market strategists have maintained a constructive view on Swiss equities. UBS Switzerland has said the Swiss Market Index retains room for further gains in the second half of 2026, after the index's earlier-year rise, and separately upgraded its outlook on Swiss equities to "attractive" following a market correction tied to the Iran conflict, citing the market's underlying defensive characteristics and valuation appeal relative to more cyclical European peers.

A market shaped by geopolitics and defensive positioning

Taken together, Monday's advance reflects two forces that have repeatedly shaped the SMI's performance throughout 2026: the index's underlying defensive composition, anchored by Roche, Novartis and UBS, which has helped limit its downside during periods of acute market stress, and its continued sensitivity to swings in the Iran conflict, which has produced some of the sharpest single-day rallies and declines the index has experienced in recent memory.

With the pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities still fragile and markets watching closely for signs of whether it evolves into a more durable ceasefire, Swiss investors are likely to remain attentive to further developments out of the Middle East in the days ahead. At the same time, ongoing questions about the durability of the earlier U.S. tariff actions affecting Swiss exporters, along with corporate earnings reports still to come this quarter from the index's major pharmaceutical and financial constituents, are expected to remain key factors shaping the SMI's trajectory as markets navigate what has already been one of the more turbulent years for Swiss equities in recent memory.