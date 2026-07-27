CAC 40 and European Stocks Climb as Oil Tumbles on US-Iran Pause Ahead of Big Tech Earnings This Week

PARIS — France's CAC 40 climbed Monday, joining a broad rally across European markets after the United States and Iran refrained from further military strikes over the weekend, sending oil prices sharply lower and boosting investor appetite for risk just as markets brace for a pivotal week of earnings from major U.S. technology companies.

A strong start to the week in Paris

The CAC 40 rose 0.46%, or 38.58 points, to 8,410.86 in morning trading Monday. The gain came as part of a wider European advance, with the pan-European Stoxx 600 index up 0.8% at 649.34 as of early trading, according to Reuters. Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 also traded higher, extending a rally that took hold across the region as investors reacted to signs of easing tension in the Middle East.

A pause in hostilities lifts sentiment

The rally followed a weekend pause in fighting between the United States and Iran, after nearly two weeks of escalating strikes. A senior Iranian official told Reuters that Iran would halt attacks if the United States did the same, a development that came after Washington paused its bombing campaign amid reported concerns about depleting its munitions stockpile. That mutual de-escalation was enough to significantly improve investor sentiment heading into the new trading week, following a period in which repeated flare-ups in the conflict had kept markets on edge for months.

Oil prices post a sharp decline

The most direct market impact of the pause came in energy markets, where oil prices fell sharply. Brent crude futures dropped roughly 6% to trade around $90 a barrel, while some intraday trading saw declines as steep as 7.4% before prices pared back part of the losses. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell in similar fashion, tumbling more than 5% to trade near $84.84 a barrel. Despite the sharp single-day decline, Brent crude remains up more than 50% for the year, reflecting the cumulative impact of repeated supply disruptions tied to the broader conflict in the region since fighting began earlier this year.

Energy and utilities stocks were the only sectors trading lower within the Stoxx 600 on Monday, losing around 2% as the drop in crude prices weighed directly on oil and gas company valuations. Travel and leisure stocks, by contrast, led the broader gains across European markets, climbing 2.4% as lower fuel costs improved the outlook for airlines. Shares of Lufthansa and IAG each rose 3.7%, while Ryanair added 3.4%.

Corporate earnings add to the momentum

Beyond the geopolitical backdrop, corporate earnings continued to shape individual stock movements across Europe on Monday. British telecommunications company Vodafone advanced 3.7% after raising its full-year outlook following its Safaricom deal, with the company saying it expects results to land at the upper end of its revised guidance range. Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca also reported stronger quarterly results, posting second-quarter revenue of $15.4 billion, up 6% year-over-year, driven by double-digit growth in its oncology portfolio. The company's blockbuster cancer drug Tagrisso alone generated $1.9 billion in quarterly revenue, though sales of its cardiometabolic treatment Farxiga declined 16% year-over-year to $1.8 billion.

Read more Nasdaq Slips Modestly as Tech Stocks Steady Despite Iran Ceasefire Collapse and Rising Oil Prices Today Nasdaq Slips Modestly as Tech Stocks Steady Despite Iran Ceasefire Collapse and Rising Oil Prices Today

A pivotal week ahead for global markets

Monday's gains came as investors braced for what analysts described as a demanding week of earnings from some of the world's largest technology companies. Major U.S. tech firms including Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon and Apple are scheduled to report results in the coming days, with markets watching closely for signals on whether the AI-driven rally that has powered much of this year's gains across global equity markets still has room to run. U.S. stock futures also rallied Monday alongside the improved sentiment in Europe, with Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rising roughly 0.78%, S&P 500 futures gaining 0.87%, and Nasdaq 100 futures advancing 1.46% ahead of the New York open.

A dollar under pressure

The pause in U.S.-Iran hostilities also weighed on the U.S. dollar, which slumped against major European currencies Monday as investors moved away from safe-haven assets amid the improved risk sentiment. That currency shift mirrored similar movements seen across other global markets in recent sessions, as easing geopolitical risk has periodically prompted capital to flow out of traditional safe havens and into a broader range of currencies and riskier assets.

A volatile year for the CAC 40

Monday's gain adds to what has been a turbulent year for French equities, with the CAC 40 experiencing sharp swings tied closely to developments in the Iran conflict. In March, the index tumbled 2% in a single session as an escalation in Middle East fighting and hawkish central bank signals triggered a broader selloff, only to rebound within days as signs of diplomatic progress, including a proposed ceasefire framework, helped lift sentiment again. That pattern of sharp declines followed by rapid recoveries tied to shifting geopolitical headlines has become a defining feature of European trading throughout 2026.

With Iran having indicated a willingness to halt attacks contingent on reciprocal restraint from the United States, markets will be watching closely in the coming days for confirmation that the pause holds, as well as for any signs of progress toward a more durable ceasefire agreement. At the same time, this week's wave of earnings reports from major U.S. technology companies is expected to provide a critical test of whether the broader AI-driven rally that has underpinned much of this year's market gains can continue, or whether signs of slowing momentum in big tech spending could introduce fresh volatility just as geopolitical tensions show early signs of easing.