Shanghai Composite Jumps as CXMT Shares Soar 470% and Oil Sinks on Iran-US Truce Hopes in Asia Today

BANGKOK — Asian stock markets traded mostly higher Monday, with China's Shanghai Composite Index climbing alongside other regional benchmarks as oil prices sank more than 4% after the United States and Iran refrained from further fighting and began discussing a possible resumption of talks on an interim ceasefire agreement.

A broad-based Asian rally

The Shanghai Composite Index gained roughly 0.4% to close at 3,827.96 as of midday trading, according to The Associated Press, though later readings in the session showed the index extending its advance further, up 1.15%, or 44.05 points, to 3,858.25 by the close in Shanghai. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index advanced 0.8% to 25,164.81, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.3% to 8,883.00. India's Sensex added 0.7%, while Taiwan's Taiex slipped 0.3%, one of the few regional benchmarks to trade lower on the day.

A blockbuster debut for China's largest memory chipmaker

The standout story within China's market Monday was the trading debut of Changxin Memory Technologies, known as CXMT, on Shanghai's technology-focused STAR board. Shares in the memory chipmaker soared roughly 470% in their first day of trading, propelling the company to become China's most valuable listed firm, with an estimated market capitalization of 3.3 trillion yuan, or nearly $490 billion. The debut reflects intense investor enthusiasm for companies positioned at the center of China's push to build out domestic semiconductor manufacturing capacity, particularly in memory chips used across AI infrastructure, a sector that has drawn outsized investor interest globally throughout 2026.

Oil prices tumble on easing Middle East tensions

Beyond the CXMT debut, Monday's broader market movement was shaped heavily by developments in the ongoing conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran. Oil prices fell sharply after the U.S. and Iran refrained from launching new attacks against each other, with officials from both sides indicating openness to resuming negotiations over an interim ceasefire arrangement following roughly two weeks of escalating strikes. The pause followed nearly two weeks of intensified fighting, and while the Pentagon did not respond to questions about the halt in attacks on Iranian coastal areas and infrastructure, the de-escalation was enough to send crude prices tumbling, easing inflation concerns that had built up across global markets in recent weeks as oil prices climbed toward $100 a barrel amid the conflict.

A mixed but generally positive picture on Wall Street

Monday's gains across Asia followed a mixed session on Wall Street to end the previous week. The S&P 500 barely moved Friday, adding less than 0.1% to close at 7,411.98, marking the index's second consecutive losing week, a stretch that hadn't occurred since March. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 51,947.25, while the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.6% to 24,975.82, dragged down by sharp losses in several major technology stocks. Micron Technology fell 7% and Broadcom dropped 2.7% during that session, reflecting renewed investor caution around chip-sector valuations even as demand for AI-related hardware remains elevated globally.

China's markets recovering from recent volatility

Monday's advance adds to a choppy but ultimately positive recent stretch for Chinese equities. According to market analysts tracking the region, Chinese stocks recovered sharply over the prior week, aided in part by state intervention supporting daily trading activity. As of the Thursday before, the MSCI China Index was up 2.5% for the week, while the Shanghai Composite had climbed 2.99%, and the Shenzhen Component and ChiNext indices gained 3.04% and 4.28%, respectively. Large-cap stocks continued to outperform smaller and mid-cap peers during that stretch, while growth stocks modestly outpaced value shares.

Since early July, mainland Chinese equities have experienced pronounced swings as investors digested crowded positioning built up in technology stocks earlier in the year. More recently, capital has begun rotating toward sectors that had previously received comparatively less attention, including financials, innovative pharmaceuticals, new energy, non-ferrous metals and chemicals, where earnings improvement and valuation gaps have started drawing renewed investor interest. That rotation has helped offset some of the pressure stemming from weakness in more crowded technology trades.

A backdrop of tariff pressure earlier in the week

The rally comes despite a rockier picture just days earlier, when newly announced U.S. tariffs weighed heavily on Chinese markets. Washington's announcement of duties ranging from 10% to 12.5% on imports from most major trading partners, with China specifically facing a 12.5% rate, pushed China's effective tariff rate on U.S.-bound goods to roughly 22.2%, an increase of 1.4 percentage points from the prior framework. That shift left China's overall tariff burden roughly 11.5 percentage points above the global average, according to trade data, and contributed to a sharp selloff in technology and semiconductor stocks late in the prior week, with names including Cambricon Technologies, SMIC and Zhongji Innolight among the biggest decliners at the time.

What investors are watching this week

Looking ahead, several key data releases are expected to shape sentiment in Chinese and broader Asian markets in the coming days. China is scheduled to report its July manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index on July 31, while Hong Kong and Taiwan are both set to release second-quarter gross domestic product estimates the same day. Analysts are also watching China's medium-term lending facility activity closely, with roughly 300 billion yuan, or $44.3 billion, in loans maturing in July, alongside broader indicators of credit demand that have remained relatively soft in recent weeks.

A market shaped by geopolitics and technology enthusiasm

Taken together, Monday's session reflected two of the dominant forces shaping Asian markets throughout 2026: geopolitical developments tied to the ongoing Iran conflict, which continue to sway oil prices and broader risk sentiment on a near-daily basis, and intense investor enthusiasm for companies positioned within the global semiconductor and AI infrastructure buildout, exemplified by CXMT's blockbuster Shanghai debut. With both dynamics likely to remain in play in the days ahead, investors across the region are expected to continue closely monitoring developments on both fronts as they assess the durability of the current rally.