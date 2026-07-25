Intel Stock Falls 4.18% Friday Despite Strong Earnings Beat, as July's Sharp Rally Continues to Cool

Shares of Intel fell Friday morning even after the chipmaker delivered a significant second-quarter earnings beat and raised its capital spending plans, as investors continued taking profits following one of the stock's strongest rallies in company history.

Intel shares traded at $96.04 as of 10:43 a.m. Eastern time, down $4.19, or 4.18%, on the day. The decline extends a sharp pullback that has gripped the stock throughout July, even as Thursday's earnings report initially sent shares climbing in after-hours trading.

A strong quarter by most measures

Intel reported second-quarter revenue growth of 25%, which the company described as its fastest pace in nearly 15 years. Chief Executive Lip-Bu Tan pointed to surging demand for computing power tied to artificial intelligence as the primary driver behind the results. "AI is driving unprecedented demand for compute," Tan said in the company's earnings statement. "As we continue to execute, Intel is well-positioned to capture sustainable growth across our CPU franchise."

The company's Data Center and AI division generated $2.5 billion in operating income during the quarter, according to CNBC, while Intel's foundry business, its effort to manufacture chips for outside customers, posted a $2.1 billion operating loss, reflecting the ongoing costs of that expansion effort even as the segment's revenue reached $5.8 billion.

Following the report, Intel shares initially jumped roughly 9% in after-hours trading Thursday, climbing above $109 at one point, according to CNN, after the company beat both earnings and revenue expectations and issued stronger-than-expected third-quarter guidance.

Raised spending plans

Alongside its earnings beat, Intel raised its 2026 capital expenditure guidance to more than $20 billion, up from a previous target of $18 billion, with Chief Financial Officer David Zinsner indicating that 2027 spending would rise "significantly above" this year's levels. Zinsner told CNBC that the company's newest manufacturing process, known as 18A, was progressing ahead of where earlier technology generations stood at comparable points in their development cycles.

Zinsner also offered a note of caution about near-term demand patterns, telling CNN that PC consumption is expected to be "subseasonal" during the second half of the year, even as wafer demand across the broader business continues to outstrip supply.

For the current quarter, Intel guided toward adjusted earnings per share of 38 cents, alongside revenue guidance in the range of $15.8 billion to $16.8 billion.

A stock riding an extraordinary run, and a sharp pullback

Friday's decline continues a volatile stretch for Intel shares that has defined much of 2026. The stock surged 278% during the first half of the year, according to Bloomberg, marking the third-best performance among all S&P 500 companies over that period, before climbing to a record closing high of nearly $141 per share on June 22. Since then, shares have fallen roughly 27% to 28%, ranking Intel among the 10 worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 for the month of July alone, even as the company's underlying business results have remained strong.

Bloomberg reported that the broader pullback reflects investors rotating away from some of this year's biggest winners and growing more cautious on semiconductor stocks generally, rather than any specific concern about Intel's own operational performance. That dynamic was on display again Thursday, when Intel shares slid as much as 2.5% even ahead of the earnings report that would ultimately beat expectations.

A valuation that leaves little room for error

Even with the stock's steep July pullback, Intel continues to trade at a notably rich valuation relative to its semiconductor peers. Ahead of Thursday's report, Intel was trading at roughly 94 times forward earnings, according to 24/7 Wall St., a figure considerably higher than faster-growing chip companies including Nvidia, Broadcom, Taiwan Semiconductor and Micron, which have traded between roughly 13 and 33 times expected earnings. That premium reflects strong investor confidence in Intel's ability to restore its profit margins and reaccelerate growth, a bar that analysts say leaves little room for anything less than a clean earnings beat and confident forward guidance.

Analyst reaction

Despite Friday's pullback, several analysts described Intel's underlying turnaround as increasingly credible. According to Barron's, analysts pointed to the company's earnings beat and upbeat outlook as evidence that more gains could still be ahead, even amid the stock's recent volatility. MarketWatch similarly framed the results as a marker of how far the company has come, noting that Intel's latest quarter demonstrated a dramatic recovery from a period when the company had been widely described as "near-dead."

Context around Intel's broader comeback

Intel's stock performance this year has also been shaped by developments beyond its own earnings reports. The company's shares soared 84% last year after the U.S. government took a 10% equity stake in Intel as part of a broader effort to support domestic chip manufacturing, a move that has continued to factor into investor sentiment around the company's long-term strategic positioning within the U.S. semiconductor industry.

With Intel's 52-week range now spanning from roughly $18.97 to $142.35, according to Robinhood market data, the stock's next moves are likely to hinge on whether the company's improving fundamentals, particularly continued momentum in its data center and AI-related server chip sales, can offset the broader wariness currently weighing on semiconductor valuations across the market. Investors will also be watching closely for further updates on Intel's foundry business and its 18A manufacturing process, both of which remain central to the company's pitch that its current turnaround marks a durable shift rather than another false start following years of underperformance.