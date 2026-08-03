MediaTek Shares Surge Near Daily Limit as AI Chip Rally and Strong Earnings Fuel New Record Highs Today

Shares of MediaTek surged 9.99% on Monday, climbing 355.00 Taiwan dollars to reach 3,910.00 Taiwan dollars, effectively hitting the exchange's daily trading limit, as Taiwan's largest chip designer rode a powerful rally sweeping across Asian technology stocks following blockbuster earnings from Microsoft, Amazon and Meta Platforms.

Monday's gain builds directly on strong second-quarter 2026 results MediaTek reported Friday. The company's earnings call highlighted particularly strong growth in its Smart Edge Platforms segment, which surged 19% quarter-over-quarter and 26% year-over-year, comfortably offsetting a decline in mobile phone revenue that fell 14% quarter-over-quarter and 20% year-over-year. MediaTek's board approved a $5 billion financing budget aimed at supporting the company's strategic expansion plans, alongside confirmation that the company's next-generation 2nm flagship smartphone chip and new connectivity projects are set to launch in the third quarter.

Perhaps the most consequential signal from Friday's results centered on MediaTek's artificial intelligence ambitions. The company raised its 2027 AI accelerator market share target to a range of 15% to 20%, up from a previous target of 10% to 15%, with production of its first-generation AI accelerator chip scheduled to begin in the fourth quarter of this year. For the current quarter, MediaTek guided for revenue of between 152.2 billion and 159.8 billion Taiwan dollars, implying sequential growth of 0% to 5%, alongside an expected gross margin of 46%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points.

The broader Asian technology rally that helped propel MediaTek toward its trading limit Monday traced its roots directly to a powerful overnight session on Wall Street. Microsoft shares soared roughly 15.5% the previous Thursday, marking the company's best single-day performance in nearly 18 years, after the technology giant reported that its Azure cloud computing division grew 43% during the quarter, easing broader investor concerns about the sustainability of massive capital spending on artificial intelligence infrastructure. Amazon and Meta Platforms also posted results that exceeded market expectations, reinforcing confidence that demand for AI-related computing infrastructure remains robust across the global technology sector.

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MediaTek's ties to Google have also played a significant role in shaping investor enthusiasm for the stock over recent months. The company has continued collaborating with a division of Alphabet Inc. on the design of tensor processing units, specialized chips used in artificial intelligence applications that some analysts have positioned as a potential rival to Nvidia's dominant graphics processing units for certain AI workloads. That partnership has repeatedly driven sharp rallies in MediaTek shares over the past year, including a stretch in late November 2025 when the stock posted its best week in more than a decade, climbing more than 20% over five consecutive trading sessions on investor enthusiasm tied to Google's AI chip progress and the release of its Gemini model.

A separate rally in late January saw MediaTek surge 19% over two trading days, closing at a then-record high after reports of deepening collaboration with Google on custom AI processors. That earlier rally also benefited from a structural dynamic within global equity funds: with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. approaching roughly 12% weighting within several major Asia-focused indexes, including MSCI Emerging Markets, fund managers facing strict exposure limits on TSMC began reallocating capital toward MediaTek as an alternative way to maintain exposure to Taiwan's semiconductor sector without breaching individual stock concentration limits.

MediaTek's share price momentum has been striking even measured against the broader rally in Taiwanese technology stocks. Over the past six months, the stock has outperformed the FTSE Developed Asia Pacific Index by more than 79 percentage points, according to Stockopedia, and as of a recent closing price, shares were trading more than 54% above their 200-day moving average, reflecting an unusually strong and sustained momentum trend even by the standards of this year's broader AI-driven chip rally.

Wall Street analyst sentiment toward MediaTek has remained decisively bullish amid the stock's extraordinary run. The consensus 12-month price target for the stock stands at approximately 4,893.62 to 5,027.95 Taiwan dollars, according to compiled analyst estimates from Stockopedia and Investing.com, with some individual price targets reaching as high as 10,000 Taiwan dollars. Analysts currently project earnings per share of approximately 66.93 Taiwan dollars for the company's next fiscal year, with the stock's price-to-earnings ratio based on trailing 12-month reported earnings standing at approximately 34.13.

MediaTek, founded in 1997 and headquartered in Hsinchu City, Taiwan, has built its business around the research, development and marketing of multimedia integrated circuits used across mobile communication devices, tablets, digital televisions, wearables and a range of other consumer electronics and Internet of Things products. The company's growing emphasis on artificial intelligence-specific chip design has increasingly positioned it alongside larger regional peers like TSMC and Samsung as a key beneficiary of the broader AI infrastructure buildout reshaping global semiconductor demand.

With MediaTek's stock now trading near its daily limit and broader Asian technology markets continuing to ride the momentum from last week's blockbuster U.S. earnings reports, investors are likely to watch closely in the coming sessions for further details on the company's AI accelerator chip rollout and its evolving partnership with Google, both of which are expected to remain central drivers of investor sentiment toward the stock heading into the remainder of 2026.