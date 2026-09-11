SolarWinds users began reporting access problems Wednesday afternoon, with outage-tracking site Downdetector logging a surge in complaints starting around 11:44 a.m. EDT, coinciding with an official incident acknowledgment from the company confirming elevated errors affecting its North American application services.

Downdetector's official account flagged the surge in a post shortly after the reports began, asking affected users how the disruption was impacting them and directing people to its live outage map for updates. The hashtag "SolarwindsDown" began circulating on social media as users compared notes on the issue.

SolarWinds' own status page confirmed an active incident affecting its Service Desk platform, describing "elevated 500 errors" impacting the application specifically within North America, with the incident classified as "minor" and marked as ongoing at the time of the company's initial posting. The company's status page indicated its team was actively investigating the issue affecting SolarWinds Service Desk, with some users potentially unable to access the application during the disruption.

"We are currently investigating an issue affecting SolarWinds Service Desk. Some users may be unable to access the application at this time," the company said in its status update. "Our team is actively working to identify the cause and restore service as quickly as possible. We will share another update as soon as more information is available."

SolarWinds, a major provider of IT infrastructure management and observability software used widely by enterprise customers, network administrators and managed service providers, operates a broad suite of products spanning network monitoring, IT service management and cloud-based observability tools. The company's Service Desk platform specifically serves as a help desk and IT service management tool used by organizations to track, manage and resolve internal technology support requests.

Wednesday's reported disruption adds to a documented history of periodic service issues affecting various SolarWinds products over recent months. According to StatusGator's incident tracking, SolarWinds Service Desk recorded seven separate incidents over a recent 90-day period, including three classified as major outages and four minor incidents, with a median incident duration of roughly two hours and 40 minutes. A separate incident recorded in June specifically involved delayed visibility of incidents within the company's U.S. data center, an issue that was subsequently resolved.

SolarWinds' broader observability platform has also experienced scheduled maintenance windows and intermittent service issues in recent weeks. According to the company's cloud observability status page, a maintenance window conducted in early August caused potential delays in data ingestion and alerting within specific data cells, while a separate incident later that same week caused intermittent login failures and delays in viewing the latest logs and metrics data for affected customers, with the company warning that some users might receive false positive alerts as a result of those delays.

Given SolarWinds' significant role in enterprise IT infrastructure management, disruptions affecting its platforms can have meaningful downstream effects on the organizations that rely on its tools to monitor their own networks and manage internal technology support processes. A support desk outage specifically can leave IT teams temporarily unable to track or respond to internal technology issues through their normal workflow, potentially compounding the operational impact of any concurrent technical problems those organizations might be experiencing.

SolarWinds has faced heightened scrutiny over its security and reliability practices in recent years, stemming in significant part from a major supply chain cyberattack disclosed in December 2020, in which suspected state-sponsored hackers compromised the company's Orion network monitoring software to infiltrate numerous U.S. government agencies and private companies. That incident, while unrelated to Wednesday's reported service disruption, has continued to shape broader public and industry attention toward the company's operational security and service reliability in the years since.

Outage-tracking platforms including Downdetector, StatusGator and StatusStack compile crowdsourced reports from affected users and cross-reference them against companies' official status pages to help determine the scope and severity of a given service disruption. In Wednesday's case, the timing of the Downdetector report spike aligned closely with SolarWinds' own official acknowledgment of the elevated error issue affecting its Service Desk application, providing a relatively clear, corroborated picture of the disruption compared with some outages where user reports and official company statements diverge more significantly.

For SolarWinds customers experiencing ongoing access issues, the company's official status page remained the most direct source of real-time updates regarding the incident's progress and eventual resolution. Standard troubleshooting guidance for service disruptions of this kind typically includes confirming the issue is not isolated to a single user's account or local network connection, checking for any related maintenance notices, and monitoring the affected vendor's official status communications rather than relying solely on third-party outage trackers for the most current information.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, SolarWinds had not provided a specific timeline for full resolution of the elevated error issue affecting its Service Desk application, though the company indicated its team continued actively working to identify the underlying cause. Affected users were advised to continue monitoring both SolarWinds' official status page and independent outage-tracking services including Downdetector for further updates as the company worked to restore normal service functionality following Wednesday's reported disruption.