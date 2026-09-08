AT&T customers began reporting widespread service problems Monday afternoon, with outage-tracking site Downdetector logging a surge in complaints starting around 3:16 p.m. EDT, adding to a series of intermittent reports that had already surfaced earlier in the holiday.

According to breakdowns of the reported issues, 39% of problems involved 5G home internet service, 29% involved broadband internet, and 25% involved WiFi connectivity, indicating the disruption was concentrated primarily in AT&T's home internet offerings rather than its traditional wireless calling network.

Downdetector's official account flagged the surge in a post shortly after the reports began, asking affected users how the disruption was impacting them and directing people to its live outage map for updates. The hashtag "AtTDown" began circulating on social media as users compared notes on the issue.

Monday's complaints followed an earlier round of reports that had already surfaced overnight and into the morning. According to the Independent, user reports on Downdetector first began climbing around 3:20 a.m. Eastern time, with more than 600 total problem reports logged by the time coverage of the outage picked up later in the day.

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Reported outage locations were concentrated in several states, with Texas, Louisiana and Kansas among the top affected areas, according to independent status-tracking service StatusGator. AT&T maintains a significant service presence across Texas, including in cities such as Princeton and Allen, offering both wireless and home internet service throughout the state.

Some user reports pointed to overlapping mobile connectivity problems alongside the home internet complaints. One complaint originating from Princeton, Texas, specifically described a phone entering SOS mode when not connected to WiFi, suggesting that at least some affected users were experiencing mobile network issues in addition to problems with their home internet service.

The confusion surrounding Monday's outage was compounded by users struggling to pinpoint exactly which service was responsible for the disruptions they were experiencing. One user, posting on X under the handle @unX, described a broader pattern of connectivity failures across multiple platforms and devices.

"Not only do the physical devices not work in my house, but Gmail, YouTube, my Fire TVs and more are not working," the user wrote. "Both YouTube and AT&T think this is a Texas problem, but I'm in California."

That confusion reflects a recurring challenge with modern outage reporting, in which interconnected services relying on shared underlying infrastructure can make it difficult for individual users to determine which specific provider is actually responsible for a given disruption, particularly when multiple platforms appear to be affected simultaneously.

The timing of Monday's outage carries some added context given recent severe weather in the region. AT&T had previously confirmed that its wireless network was operating normally across Louisiana and Texas following restoration work completed after Tropical Storm Edouard affected the area on Sept. 3, just days before Monday's reported disruptions began.

As of the most recent checks, AT&T's own public service-status information did not show a broad, officially acknowledged nationwide incident, even as third-party monitoring services offered mixed readings on the overall health of the network. StatusGator characterized AT&T as "currently operational" as of its most recent assessment, while still logging 79 user-submitted outage reports over the preceding 24-hour period, illustrating the gap that can sometimes exist between a company's official status designation and the volume of user-reported problems being tracked independently.

AT&T has a documented history of significant network disruptions, including a major nationwide outage in February 2024 that left nearly 75,000 customers without service at its peak, according to tracking data from that incident. That earlier outage affected cities including Dallas, Houston, Chicago, Atlanta and Miami, and prompted AT&T to advise customers to rely on WiFi calling while the company worked to restore service. The 2024 incident also raised serious public safety concerns, with several cities, including San Francisco, urging residents to find alternative ways of reaching emergency services after reports emerged that some AT&T customers were unable to successfully place 911 calls during the disruption.

For customers experiencing connectivity issues, technology support resources generally recommend a series of standard troubleshooting steps before assuming a broader network-wide outage is responsible. These include checking for any planned maintenance notices in a customer's specific area through the AT&T website or app, confirming that a local power outage is not affecting the modem or router, verifying that account status and billing are current, and restarting home networking equipment to rule out a simple device malfunction before concluding that the issue reflects a wider AT&T service disruption.

Given that Monday's reported problems appeared concentrated specifically in home internet and WiFi services rather than traditional voice calling, the disruption's practical impact on customers' ability to make emergency calls appeared more limited than in AT&T's more severe 2024 outage, though affected customers relying on 5G home internet or WiFi-dependent devices, including smart home equipment, streaming devices and WiFi-calling-enabled phones, reported meaningful disruptions to their day-to-day connectivity throughout the holiday.

AT&T has not issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing the cause of Monday's reported outage as of the time of this report. Affected users were advised to continue monitoring both Downdetector's live outage tracker and AT&T's own official service-status tools for location-specific updates on restoration efforts, as the company worked to address the underlying issues contributing to the reported disruptions in 5G home internet, broadband and WiFi connectivity across the affected states.