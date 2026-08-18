Google Home and Nest devices experienced a widespread, server-side outage Monday into Tuesday, leaving users across multiple continents unable to control smart speakers, displays and connected home devices, according to outage-tracking services and reports from affected users worldwide.

Downdetector posted on its official account on the social platform X that "user reports indicate problems with Google Nest since 9:20 AM EDT," tagging the post with the hashtag #GoogleNestDown and directing users to its outage-tracking page for further updates. The post had drawn nearly 1,900 views shortly after being published.

According to Android Authority, the disruption first became apparent much earlier, with Downdetector showing a massive spike in outage reports around 6 a.m. local time in the United Kingdom, corresponding to roughly 1 a.m. Eastern time and 10 p.m. Pacific time in the United States on Sunday night. Reports of the outage continued building throughout the overnight hours and into Monday and Tuesday, with more than 300 users reporting server problems on Downdetector when the issue was first identified, according to Sportskeeda's coverage of the disruption. Users shared reports of the outage from locations across the United States, Canada, Europe and Australia.

The scope of reported symptoms has been broad, spanning multiple Google smart home products. Users have reported that the Google Home app has been unable to control connected devices or receive normal responses in some cases. Nest speakers, including the Google Nest Mini, have failed to respond to voice commands, while Nest Hub displays have become stuck on loading screens or otherwise failed to process user requests. Google Assistant itself has also been affected, with voice commands requesting information or attempting to control smart home devices returning errors rather than completing the requested action. Additionally, some users have reported that scheduled routines and manually triggered automations tied to their smart home setups have failed to execute properly during the outage.

Android Authority reported that standard troubleshooting steps commonly used to resolve smart home device issues, including rebooting affected devices or performing a full factory reset, have not resolved the problem for users experiencing the outage, indicating the disruption stems from Google's server-side infrastructure rather than any fault with individual devices themselves. As a result, affected users have had little recourse beyond waiting for Google to implement a fix on its end.

The Sunday Guardian reported that users in the United Kingdom have been among those affected by the ongoing disruption, describing a range of complaints including unresponsive speakers, failed voice commands, and Nest Hub devices stuck on blank or loading screens. Users have also reported continued difficulty controlling connected devices and running previously configured automated routines as the outage has persisted.

According to reporting on the incident, the disruption appears to be affecting Google's cloud-side services that support Nest and Google Home products, rather than the individual hardware devices themselves, though Google had not officially confirmed the precise technical cause of the outage as of the most recent available reporting. Some users have reported that their devices intermittently began working again during the outage window, suggesting the disruption may not be uniformly affecting all users or regions at all times, and that the situation has continued to evolve as Google works toward a resolution.

The outage arrives roughly two and a half weeks after Google rolled out a broader Google Home software update at the start of August that introduced new features for the company's smart home ecosystem. That earlier update was not without its own complications; iOS users experienced a separate, unrelated bug at the time in which some smart lights were automatically and unexpectedly turned on, an issue Google addressed relatively quickly following user reports.

Nest, which Google acquired in 2014, has experienced periodic connectivity and service disruptions throughout its history as a cloud-connected smart home platform. According to outage-tracking service StatusGator, which has monitored Nest's service status since September 2016, the platform has experienced more than 168 documented outages over roughly the past decade, reflecting the broader technical challenges inherent to maintaining reliable, always-connected smart home infrastructure at global scale. Historical outages affecting Nest devices have periodically drawn attention to broader concerns among users regarding the reliability of internet-dependent smart home products, particularly for use cases such as home security monitoring or, in some past instances, using connected cameras as baby monitors, where a service disruption can leave users temporarily unable to access functions they may consider essential.

Google has faced broader service disruptions affecting products well beyond its Nest and Home lineup in the past, including outages that have simultaneously affected services such as Google Search, Google Meet, Gmail and Google Cloud infrastructure more broadly. In at least one previous large-scale incident, a Google Cloud spokesperson confirmed to media outlets that the company was "currently investigating a service disruption to some Google Cloud services," directing affected users and businesses to the company's public status dashboard for ongoing updates, a communication pattern Google has generally followed during significant platform-wide technical incidents.

As of this report, Google had not issued a detailed public statement specifically addressing the scope, cause or expected resolution timeline for the current Nest and Google Home outage, though the company's status dashboard for Google Workspace and related cloud services typically serves as the primary official channel through which the company communicates updates during confirmed service disruptions.

Given the global scope of the reported outage, spanning users across North America, Europe and Australia, and the consistency of symptoms described across multiple independent reports, the disruption appears to reflect a genuine, widespread technical failure within Google's smart home infrastructure rather than a series of isolated, unrelated regional issues. Users experiencing continued problems with their Google Nest or Google Home devices were generally advised to continue monitoring official Google channels and outage-tracking services such as Downdetector for updates, since the underlying server-side nature of the disruption means individual troubleshooting steps are unlikely to resolve the issue until Google implements a fix on its end.