Apple Confirms iPhone Duo Foldable Screen Has a Peel-Off Layer Users Can Replace for $19 With AppleCare+

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's first foldable iPhone will come with a feature aimed at one of the biggest worries about folding phones: the durability of the inner screen.

The iPhone Duo's internal display has a removable top cover layer that can be peeled off and replaced if it becomes damaged or worn, an Apple executive confirmed. For U.S. customers with AppleCare+ coverage, the replacement will cost $19, according to Apple's website.

The confirmation comes weeks before the iPhone Duo goes on sale later this month, as Apple seeks to reassure buyers about the long-term reliability of its first foldable smartphone.

Executive confirms replaceable layer

Kate Bergeron, Apple's vice president of hardware engineering, confirmed the cover layer can be removed and replaced in an interview with content creator Angelica Fendi, known as @angietutorials on TikTok, according to PhoneArena.

Bergeron said the display's matte nano-texture coating was designed in part to reduce the visible crease that runs down the center of folding screens.

"The matte display coating does a really nice job of, I'll say minimizing the crease," Bergeron said. "But there's a cover layer on top, and we've done a significant amount of engineering work to help that wear in as long of a manner as we can, and to make sure that you get the most out of that layer's performance."

How much it costs

Apple's website lists the cost of replacing the cover layer at $19 for U.S. customers who have AppleCare+, the company's extended warranty and accident protection plan.

It was not immediately clear how much the service would cost for customers without AppleCare+. Apple has not publicly detailed pricing for those buyers.

Designed to reduce the crease

The crease in the middle of folding displays has been one of the most persistent complaints about foldable phones since they first appeared on the market. Manufacturers have spent years trying to make it less noticeable.

Apple has promoted the iPhone Duo's inner screen as a major engineering achievement. The nano-texture finish gives the display a matte look that reduces glare and reflections and is meant to create what Apple describes as a "perceptually flat" surface.

During the phone's unveiling last month, Apple said the display's cover layer is 40% stiffer than materials commonly used in the industry. Only the internal display features the nano-texture cover; the outer screen does not.

Addressing durability concerns

The replaceable layer could ease concerns some users raised online after the phone was announced. Some commenters questioned how the matte finish would affect colors, while others worried about how the coating would hold up over time, particularly in spots that get frequent contact, such as areas where on-screen game controls appear.

A low-cost replacement option could make that wear less of a concern for buyers planning to keep the phone for several years.

Durability has been a major issue for foldable phones. Early models from several manufacturers faced problems with screen damage, peeling protective layers and hinge failures, and repairs to folding displays can be expensive.

How it compares to rivals

Foldable phones from other manufacturers also use protective films over their inner displays. Samsung, the market leader in foldables, applies a protective film to its Galaxy Z Fold and Flip phones and offers film replacement through its authorized service centers, according to the company's support materials. Some users online noted that Samsung has offered a free first replacement.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, promoting what it calls Flex Titanium technology, which it says reduces the visibility of the crease and improves durability. Because of the titanium elements in the design, the Z Fold 8 does not support Samsung's S Pen stylus.

Apple is expected to add Apple Pencil support to the iPhone Duo later this year. Google's Pixel 11 Pro Fold does not support a stylus, while some other foldables, including the Motorola Razr Fold and Honor Magic V6, do.

Apple's late entry

The iPhone Duo marks Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable phone market, years after Samsung, Google, Motorola and Chinese manufacturers such as Huawei and Honor introduced their own models.

Apple has a history of entering product categories later than rivals and seeking to differentiate its devices through design and integration with its broader ecosystem. Analysts have said the iPhone Duo could help expand the foldable market, which has remained a relatively small share of overall smartphone sales, in part because of high prices and durability concerns.

Supply is expected to be limited at launch, and Apple has taken steps to make preorders easier for customers, according to reports.

Mixed reactions

The news drew a mixed response online. Some users welcomed the inexpensive replacement option, while others argued the feature was not new, pointing out that rival foldables have used replaceable protective films for years. Some critics described the nano-texture layer as essentially a high-end matte screen protector.

The iPhone Duo is scheduled to go on sale later this month. Real-world use will offer the first test of how well the display and its replaceable cover layer hold up, and whether Apple's design can address the durability problems that have followed foldable phones since their debut.