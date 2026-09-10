Read more (VIDEO) Apple's Sept. 9 iPhone Event To Reshape Market With Gemini AI, First Foldable, Split Launch Strategy (VIDEO) Apple's Sept. 9 iPhone Event To Reshape Market With Gemini AI, First Foldable, Split Launch Strategy

Apple's long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone category has technology analysts sharply divided over whether the company can genuinely challenge Samsung's dominant position, with experts offering starkly different assessments of the newly rumored device's chances against the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Both devices are expected to carry premium pricing near or above $2,000, adopting similar passport-style, book-fold designs that unfold into compact tablets. Samsung enters the matchup with nearly a decade of foldable experience behind it, having launched its original Galaxy Fold in 2019 and refined the category through seven subsequent generations. Apple, by contrast, is entering a market segment its competitors have already spent years working to mature, a pattern consistent with the company's historical approach to new product categories.

Forrester analyst Dipanjan Chatterjee framed Apple's typical strategy in comments to The Associated Press ahead of the company's Sept. 9 unveiling event.

"The foldable launch is straight out of Apple's playbook: Wait for the product to work out its kinks and for the market to offer glimpses of viability, then enter and shape the category," Chatterjee said. "The difference is that foldables still represent a minuscule share of the smartphone market. The test of Apple's ambition will be whether it can expand that niche into a meaningful new segment."

That question of whether Apple can meaningfully grow the overall foldable category, rather than simply capturing share within Samsung's existing customer base, sits at the heart of the broader debate among industry analysts.

One camp of analysts believes Apple's entry will ultimately work in Samsung's favor rather than against it. Writing for PhoneArena, one analyst argued that Apple's foldable, whatever its final form, is likely to boost sales of Samsung's existing Galaxy Fold 8 rather than cannibalize them, given that Samsung's device will remain the only mature, widely available passport-style foldable option until rivals such as Motorola, Google and Honor eventually launch comparable devices of their own. That analysis suggested Samsung has effectively positioned itself to benefit from what it described as a "halo effect" tied to Apple's entry, with heightened consumer awareness of foldable phones overall driving increased interest in Samsung's device even among buyers who ultimately choose not to purchase Apple's version.

A separate, more skeptical PhoneArena analysis went further, arguing that reported production issues and early design leaks pointed to Apple's foldable becoming what the outlet described as the company's "2026 misfire," continuing a pattern in which Apple has released at least one notably unsuccessful product every year since the discontinued iPhone 12 mini. That analysis specifically flagged concerns about availability, noting that rival Chinese foldable makers including Huawei, Oppo and Honor have historically offered strong hardware but limited international distribution, allowing Samsung to dominate markets outside China almost by default. Within China specifically, however, Samsung's Galaxy Z foldables have struggled to gain meaningful traction, capturing under 5% market share even following the Galaxy Z Fold 7's release, a dynamic the analysis suggested could work against Apple if its own foldable faces early production or supply constraints limiting availability at launch.

Despite that skepticism, the same PhoneArena analysis acknowledged that Apple's most loyal customer base would likely purchase the foldable device regardless of any shortcomings, predicting strong initial sales "no matter how problematic, ugly, or expensive it is."

Other coverage has framed the competition in more direct, feature-by-feature terms. According to Tom's Guide, price is likely to be the single most significant factor shaping how the two devices are ultimately received by consumers. While the Galaxy Z Fold 8 already commands a starting price of $2,099 for its higher-end configuration, early leaks and analyst projections suggested Apple's foldable could potentially exceed that threshold, with some estimates ranging as high as $2,500. Despite that price premium, Tom's Guide suggested that if Apple successfully executes on its core hardware and software promises, the device could still justify its cost relative to Samsung's existing flagship.

A separate comparison published by Geeky Gadgets highlighted durability as another key point of differentiation between the two devices, noting that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 carries an IP48 rating, offering water resistance against splashes and submersion, though with more limited dust resistance. Whether Apple's foldable matches or exceeds that durability rating remained an open question heading into the device's formal unveiling, given Apple's traditionally strong reputation for build quality and materials engineering across its broader hardware lineup.

Notably, some commentary has suggested the very existence of Samsung's redesigned Galaxy Z Fold 8, which adopted a wider, shorter form factor compared with its narrower predecessors, may itself represent a preemptive response to leaked information about Apple's own foldable design. According to 9to5Google, Samsung's decision to lean into a wider body optimized for entertainment and multitasking use cases reflects a deliberate strategic shift that positions the Fold 8 favorably against the similarly shaped device Apple is expected to introduce.

Looking at the broader long-term market trajectory, some analysts have expressed confidence that Apple will eventually come to dominate the premium foldable segment the way it has dominated other premium smartphone categories over time, even while acknowledging Samsung's current market leadership. That view holds that Apple's continued expansion into new hardware categories has rarely, if ever, failed to eventually capture significant market share once the company committed fully to a given product line, suggesting that even if Samsung retains an initial sales advantage following Apple's launch, the longer-term trajectory could favor Apple as its foldable lineup matures across subsequent generations.

With Apple's official unveiling event having taken place Wednesday, consumers and analysts alike are now positioned to move beyond speculation and begin directly comparing confirmed specifications, official pricing and real-world hands-on impressions of Apple's foldable against Samsung's already-established Galaxy Z Fold 8. Whether Apple's debut foldable can meaningfully challenge Samsung's near-decade of accumulated foldable expertise, or whether it instead serves primarily to validate and expand the broader foldable category to Samsung's ultimate benefit, remains a question that will likely take several months of actual sales data and consumer reception to answer with any real confidence.