Apple's First Foldable iPhone Will Be Judged by Tight Supply and a Steep $2,000-Plus Price Tag

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple's first foldable iPhone will not succeed or fail the way a regular iPhone does. It will succeed if a scarce, expensive object sells out and becomes a second generation. It will fail if the crease, the hinge or the price turns it into a one-year curiosity.

The company has not published an official name, price or ship date in a press release. What is public is a pile of supply-chain math and reporting from people who cover Apple for a living. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has described a book-style phone, often called iPhone Ultra inside the company, with a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen, folded to about the size of a passport. Designers compared the open device to a Magic Trackpad. John Ternus, who became chief executive on Sept. 1, was expected to introduce the category as the centerpiece of Apple's September event. A second-generation foldable is already in testing for 2027, Gurman has reported — the clearest sign Apple is not treating the product as a stunt.

Price is the first verdict. Early internal targets sat under $2,000, echoing the iPhone X's $999 debut in 2017. Memory shortages pushed later discussions toward $2,199, with loaded storage near $3,000, according to Gurman's sources. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities has used $2,300 to $2,500. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899. IDC has talked about an average selling price around $2,500. None of those figures is Apple's list. All of them put the device above every prior iPhone and into luxury-goods math.

Volume is the second verdict. Nikkei Asia reported that Apple told suppliers to prepare about 10 million foldable units for 2026, up from 7 million to 8 million. Kuo's July survey put second-half assembly at 7 million to 8 million, with only 500,000 to 1 million in the September quarter — about 10% of that half-year total, against 20 million to 22 million iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max units in the same quarter. He said the foldable may be announced with the Pros and go on sale later, as the iPhone X did in 2017, when Face ID and OLED were hard to make. "The foldable iPhone, given its limited 3Q26 shipments, may also not open for pre-orders or officially go on sale until 4Q26," Kuo wrote. He expects pre-orders to sell out and waits of four to six weeks or longer through December.

That is a designed scarcity, not a mass rollout. Total iPhone output this year is still discussed in the 220 million range. A foldable that ships 8 million to 10 million units is a high-end sidecar. Foldables were about 1.6% of global smartphones in 2025. Counterpoint has said Apple's entry could lift the category and take roughly a quarter of foldable shipments in 2026, cutting Samsung's share from about 40% to 32%. Success, in that frame, is stealing a slice of a small pie and making the pie grow.

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Nabila Popal, senior research director at IDC, is bluntly bullish. "Trust me, despite the high price, the foldable iPhone will be wildly successful," she said. "I won't be surprised if it becomes the 'Birkin' of smartphones in China." IDC has talked about more than 10 million first-year shipments. That is the success case: status object, wait list, China line out the door, software that uses the inner 4:3 panel like a small iPad.

The failure case is older than Apple. Foldables have cracked, creased and worn out in public for years. Supply-chain reports this year said hinge parts struggled in durability tests and that mass production slipped from June toward August, compressing the runway to holiday shelves. A crease that is "far less apparent" than Samsung's, as Gurman's sources describe it, still has to survive a year in a pocket. iOS 27 beta code has included fold detection and iPad-style split view, which is the software bet: two apps, reading, a cover screen for the subway. If the apps feel like a stretched iPhone, buyers who paid $2,200 will notice.

Gurman has written that Tim Cook returned from Asia around 2020 "unusually energized" after seeing Samsung and Huawei foldables in use and pushed the project. Ternus, he reported, helped "push it over the finish line." Those are secondhand accounts, not podium quotes. They matter only as evidence that the phone is a multiyear executive project, not a supplier experiment.

Apple's record with new shapes is mixed. The iPhone X was scarce, expensive and then became the template. The first Apple Watch was mocked and then became a business. The Vision Pro was scarce, expensive and stayed a niche. A foldable iPhone is closer to the X than to the headset if software and durability hold. It is closer to Vision Pro if the hinge is a service appointment.

Judging "success" in week one will be a mistake. Sold-out pages measure hype and allocation. Kuo said the real test is late 2026 into early 2027, after launch noise fades and factories catch up. A second model already in the lab is Apple voting that the category survives that test. A $3,000 top configuration is Apple voting that a few million rich customers are enough.

The honest forecast is split. As a product line, the foldable iPhone is likely to "succeed" the way the Pro Max succeeded: not by replacing the slab phone but by becoming the expensive halo that funds the rest of the lineup. As a mass-market revolution, it is set up to "fail," because 10 million units is not the iPhone business and $2,000-plus is not a replacement cycle for most of the 220 million. Samsung proved foldables can exist. Apple is trying to prove they can be desirable enough to wait six weeks for. That is a narrower question than the internet will ask on announcement day, and it is the only one the shipment numbers are built to answer.