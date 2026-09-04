Consumers weighing whether to buy Samsung's newly released Galaxy Z Fold 8 or hold out for Apple's long-anticipated first foldable iPhone face a decision complicated by an unusual asymmetry: one device is already on the market with confirmed specifications and pricing, while the other remains an unreleased product built almost entirely on leaks and analyst projections ahead of its expected Sept. 9 unveiling.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup launched Aug. 7 following its formal reveal at Galaxy Unpacked on July 22 in London. The standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 starts at $1,899 and features a notably different design than its predecessor, adopting a shorter, wider form factor with a 5.5-inch external cover display and a 7.6-inch internal display when unfolded. For buyers seeking a more direct successor to last year's Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung also released the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, which starts at $2,099 and retains a thinner, taller design philosophy alongside more premium specifications, including an 8-inch internal display, a triple rear camera system, a 5,000 milliamp-hour battery, 12 gigabytes of RAM and Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset running Samsung's One UI 9 software atop Android 17.

Read more iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: What Buyers Should Know Before Choosing Their Next Phone iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8: What Buyers Should Know Before Choosing Their Next Phone

Apple, by contrast, has not yet officially confirmed the existence, name, specifications or pricing of its first foldable iPhone, expected to debut at the company's Sept. 9 media event alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Based on leaks and analyst reporting, the device is widely expected to carry the "iPhone Ultra" branding, though some outlets have also referred to it as the "iPhone Fold."

On pricing, multiple research firms have converged on broadly similar, though not identical, projections for Apple's device. Research firm IDC has projected an average selling price of approximately $2,550 for the foldable iPhone, with higher-storage configurations potentially reaching $3,000. Taiwanese research firm TrendForce has separately estimated a U.S. starting price between $2,099 and $2,299, with top-tier storage configurations similarly capable of exceeding the $3,000 mark. Either projection would place Apple's foldable well above the pricing of Samsung's standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, and roughly in line with, or somewhat above, the Z Fold 8 Ultra's $2,099 starting price.

On design and display size, leaked specifications point to Apple's foldable featuring a 7.8-inch inner display alongside a 5.5-inch external cover display, dimensions broadly comparable to Samsung's standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, which offers a 7.6-inch inner display and matching 5.5-inch cover screen. Where the two devices are expected to diverge more significantly is in biometric authentication: Apple's foldable is rumored to abandon Face ID in favor of Touch ID, reportedly due to space constraints created by the foldable design, a notable departure from the Face ID system used across the rest of Apple's current iPhone lineup. Samsung's Z Fold 8 devices, by comparison, continue to rely on a combination of fingerprint and facial recognition options consistent with the broader Galaxy lineup.

On processing hardware, Apple's foldable is expected to include the company's new A20 chip alongside its in-house C2 modem, aligning it technically with the broader iPhone 18 generation despite its distinct form factor. Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra runs on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a chipset built specifically for Android's current generation of flagship devices, while the standard Z Fold 8 is expected to use comparable, if not identical, silicon given its release alongside the Ultra variant.

Software represents another significant point of differentiation for buyers to weigh. Samsung's foldables run Android 17 with the company's One UI 9 software layered on top, offering deep multitasking features, an S Pen-compatible design in some configurations, and Samsung's own suite of productivity tools optimized for the larger internal display. Apple's foldable would run iOS, giving buyers access to Apple's ecosystem of apps, services and cross-device integration with other Apple products such as the Mac, iPad and Apple Watch, a consideration that often weighs heavily for consumers already invested in one company's broader hardware and software ecosystem.

Given that Apple's device remains unreleased and unconfirmed in nearly every technical respect beyond leaked reporting, a definitive head-to-head buying recommendation is premature at this stage. Consumers who need a foldable device today, or who are deeply invested in Google's Android ecosystem, have a confirmed, available option in Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup, which offers a choice between the more compact, wide-format standard model and the taller, more premium Ultra variant. Buyers committed to Apple's iOS ecosystem, or those willing to wait for additional details and independent reviews, will need to wait until after Apple's Sept. 9 event, and likely several additional weeks beyond that for hands-on reviews, before a fully informed comparison becomes possible.

Cost remains a significant consideration regardless of which ecosystem a buyer prefers. Even under the most conservative pricing estimates currently circulating, Apple's foldable iPhone is expected to launch at a price point matching or exceeding Samsung's most expensive current foldable option, the Z Fold 8 Ultra, and could climb considerably higher for buyers seeking maximum storage configurations. That pricing structure suggests Apple's entry into the foldable category will function as an ultra-premium flagship offering rather than a direct, budget-competitive alternative to Samsung's existing lineup.

For now, prospective buyers face a choice between a proven, already-shipping foldable device from Samsung with a well-established software ecosystem built around Android, and an unreleased, rumored Apple device that, based on current leaks, appears likely to command an even steeper price premium once it becomes available. Those prioritizing certainty and immediate availability may find the Galaxy Z Fold 8 the more practical choice today, while those deeply committed to Apple's ecosystem, or simply curious about the company's first entry into the foldable category, will need to wait for confirmed details following the Sept. 9 unveiling before making a final purchasing decision.