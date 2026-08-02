Amazon Bundles Free $350 Gift Card With Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Pre-Orders Ahead of Early August Launch

Amazon is offering a free $350 gift card to customers who pre-order Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 8 smartphone, adding to a wave of retail promotions tied to the foldable device's recent unveiling as it heads toward general availability in early August.

Under the current offer, customers who pre-order the 256GB, unlocked version of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 through Amazon pay the phone's full retail price of $1,899.99 and receive a $350 Amazon gift card bundled with the purchase, with no trade-in or discount code required. The gift card is not delivered instantly; customers will receive an email notifying them once the credit becomes available, a process that occurs after the phone ships. The offer is scheduled to run through Aug. 6, meaning customers who pre-order sooner secure the bonus before the promotional window closes.

The promotion follows Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event, held July 22, where the company unveiled a broad slate of new hardware in a single announcement, including the Galaxy Z Fold 8, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, new Galaxy Watch models and the company's first Galaxy Glasses product. With that much new hardware introduced simultaneously, comparing available deals across the various devices and retailers has required some additional research for shoppers looking to find the most favorable offer for their specific device of interest.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 itself represents a notable design shift for Samsung's foldable lineup. When unfolded, the device functions as a compact tablet, offering an immersive viewing experience for movies, reading and other media consumption. Samsung has described the Z Fold 8 as the lightest foldable phone the company has produced to date, aiming to reduce the bulk that has historically been associated with book-style foldable devices. When folded closed, the phone functions similarly to a conventional smartphone for everyday tasks such as texting and general use. Samsung has also positioned the Z Fold 8's display as the brightest screen featured on any Galaxy phone to date, a specification intended to improve visibility and reduce glare when the device is used outdoors in direct sunlight.

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On the design front, Samsung has emphasized that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 features a wider profile, a smoother hinge mechanism and a display crease that the company says is now nearly imperceptible, addressing a long-standing point of criticism directed at foldable phones generally since the category's introduction. The device's camera system includes a 50-megapixel dual camera setup paired directly with the device's display, allowing users to preview and review their shots clearly both before and after capturing an image. For video capture, the phone includes a feature called Super Steady Video with Horizontal Lock, designed to keep footage visually level even when the device is being used to film fast-moving or chaotic scenes.

Amazon's current gift card bundle is not the only promotional offer available for shoppers interested in the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Other retailers have introduced their own competing incentives tied to the device's launch. AT&T has offered a path for eligible customers to receive the Galaxy Z Fold 8 at no cost through a combination of trade-in credits and carrier promotions, according to related coverage from Mashable, while T-Mobile has separately offered its own version of a free Galaxy Z Fold 8 promotion tied to specific plan and trade-in requirements. Samsung has extended similar gift card and trade-in promotions across other newly announced devices from the same Unpacked event, including a $200 Amazon gift card bundled with pre-orders of the Galaxy Z Flip 8, a $100 gift card tied to pre-orders of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and a $50 gift card offered alongside pre-orders of the standard Galaxy Watch 9.

The scale and variety of these launch-window promotions reflects the broader competitive dynamics shaping the premium smartphone and wearable market this year, as manufacturers and retailers alike compete aggressively for consumer spending during the critical early sales window following a major product announcement. Given the substantial retail price of premium foldable devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 8, promotional incentives such as bundled gift cards, trade-in credits and carrier-specific discounts have become an increasingly significant factor in how consumers evaluate where to make their purchase, often determining which specific retailer or carrier a given shopper ultimately chooses even when the underlying device itself remains identical across those different sales channels.

With the current Amazon gift card promotion set to expire Aug. 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 approaching its broader general availability date in early August, shoppers interested in taking advantage of the current offer have a limited window to place a qualifying pre-order before the terms of the deal potentially change or the promotion is discontinued entirely, consistent with the way similar launch-window smartphone promotions have historically been structured by major retailers.