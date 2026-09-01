Tesla Stock Rises Nearly 5 Percent as Optimus Robot Enters Production at Fremont Factory This Week Today

Shares of Tesla Inc. climbed nearly 5% Monday, notably outperforming a broader market decline, after the company confirmed that its Optimus humanoid robot has officially entered production at its Fremont, California, factory, reinforcing the robotics narrative that has driven much of the stock's recent recovery.

Tesla stock traded at 365.02 dollars, up 16.27 dollars, or 4.67%, as of 11:43 a.m. Eastern time on the Nasdaq. The gains stood out sharply against the backdrop of a struggling broader market, with both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite trading in negative territory Monday amid renewed U.S.-Iran tensions in the Strait of Hormuz. Key electric vehicle peers Rivian and Lucid Group were also trading lower Monday, according to Investing.com, underscoring that Tesla's advance was driven by company-specific developments rather than a broader sector rally.

Investing.com editor Louis Juricic reported that Tesla shares climbed as much as 3.2% in earlier morning trading, reaching 359.85 dollars, before extending gains further as the session progressed. The rally builds on the stock's recovery from its 52-week low of 297.38 dollars, a level Tesla touched in late July before beginning a steady climb back toward its current trading range.

Monday's gains follow a string of Tesla developments in recent weeks that analysts have credited with lifting investor sentiment. The company's 2026 capital budget has grown to roughly 25 billion dollars, with a significant portion of that spending directed toward scaling up Optimus production, according to reporting from the Motley Fool. Tesla also received approval last month to expand its robotaxi operations, with Clark County, Nevada, clearing the company on Aug. 20 to run driverless robotaxis in Las Vegas alongside Alphabet's Waymo and Uber. Tesla secured the largest allocation among the three companies, with approval covering up to 5,000 vehicles out of a combined 8,000 robotaxis the county authorized across all operators over the next year.

The company has also continued building momentum around its electric semi truck business. Tesla is preparing to showcase its all-electric semi at an international transportation expo in Germany as it works toward launching the vehicle in the European market, a development that had already contributed to a 5.1% single-day gain in Tesla shares earlier this month, according to the Motley Fool's coverage of the stock's performance on Aug. 21.

Despite the recent enthusiasm, some market observers have cautioned that both the robotaxi and Optimus businesses remain in relatively early stages, far from full commercial deployment at scale. Analysts covering Investing.com noted Monday that the macro backdrop for Tesla remains mixed, with investors continuing to monitor trade policy developments and lingering concerns over the company's operating margin, which compressed sharply in its most recent quarterly results. Even so, Investing.com's coverage described Monday's combination of the Optimus production milestone, the upcoming Semi showcase and Tesla's international pricing initiatives as giving the stock a clear outperformance edge relative to the rest of the market.

Tesla's current market capitalization stands at roughly 1.4 trillion dollars, according to data compiled by the Motley Fool, with the stock carrying a price-to-earnings ratio above 300, a valuation level that some analysts have argued reflects investor expectations for future growth in robotics and autonomy rather than the company's current core automotive earnings. Tesla shares have ranged between 297.38 dollars and 498.83 dollars over the past 52 weeks, according to data from Robinhood, reflecting substantial volatility in the stock over the past year as investors have weighed the company's traditional vehicle business against its ambitions in humanoid robotics and autonomous driving.

Tesla has not provided a detailed public timeline for scaling Optimus production beyond its initial entry into manufacturing at the Fremont facility, and the company did not immediately respond to requests for additional comment on Monday's stock movement.