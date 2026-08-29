iPhone 18 Pro Pre-Orders Could Shift to Saturday as Apple Reportedly Avoids September 11 Anniversary

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro pre-orders may open a day later than the company's usual schedule this year, according to a new report, with the shift reportedly tied to the timing of a somber anniversary on the calendar.

Apple has already confirmed it will hold its annual fall product event on Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Steve Jobs Theater on its Cupertino, California, campus. The company is widely expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max at the event, along with its first foldable iPhone and new Apple Watch models. Under Apple's typical launch pattern, pre-orders for new iPhones open on the Friday immediately following the announcement, with devices shipping to customers the following week.

This year, that would place pre-orders on Friday, Sept. 11. But German publication Macwelt, a sister site to Macworld, reported this week that a source has indicated Apple will instead push pre-orders back to Saturday, Sept. 12. Macworld and other outlets that cover Apple's product cycles closely, including 9to5Mac and MacRumors, have since reported on the claim, citing Macwelt's sourcing.

The reasoning behind the potential shift centers on the date itself. Sept. 11, 2026, marks the 25th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, and Apple has a history of avoiding scheduling major product pre-orders and launches on the date out of sensitivity to the anniversary. The company has made similar adjustments in past years when its typical launch schedule has landed on or near Sept. 11.

According to the report, the timing of pre-orders may not be the only change this year. Sources cited by Macwelt indicated that Apple could also alter the time pre-orders open. Apple has traditionally opened iPhone pre-orders at 5 a.m. Pacific time, but the report suggests the company may instead open pre-sales at midnight Pacific time on Saturday, a notably earlier start than the norm.

If the Sept. 12 pre-order date holds, it would put the iPhone 18 Pro's retail release roughly a week later, with several outlets projecting a launch date of Friday, Sept. 18, based on Apple's typical one-week gap between pre-orders and in-store availability. There is precedent for this kind of adjustment: when Apple's iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus were unveiled on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in 2015, pre-orders for those devices similarly opened on a Saturday, Sept. 12, rather than the preceding Friday.

Macwelt's track record on Apple leaks has been mixed. The publication has previously published accurate scoops on Apple's product plans, but it also incorrectly reported the release date of the iPhone 17e earlier this year, according to Macworld's own reporting. As a result, outlets covering the story have cautioned that while a Sept. 12 pre-order date appears plausible, the specific details, including the reported midnight opening time, could still change before Apple's official announcement.

Apple has not publicly confirmed the pre-order schedule for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup, and the company is not expected to do so until closer to, or during, its Sept. 9 event. The Sept. 9 event date itself was confirmed earlier this week when Apple sent media invitations featuring the tagline "Surprise and shine" alongside an image of a glowing Apple logo.

This year's product cycle is notable for reasons beyond the pre-order schedule. Apple is reportedly breaking from its usual pattern by not introducing a standard iPhone 18 model alongside the Pro lineup in September. Multiple reports, including from analysts tracking Apple's supply chain, indicate the base iPhone 18 will instead debut in spring 2027, with Apple prioritizing its premium Pro models and its long-rumored foldable device for the traditional fall launch window.

The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are expected to be powered by Apple's new A20 Pro chip, built on a 2-nanometer manufacturing process that the company has said will improve both performance and power efficiency. Other rumored changes to the Pro lineup include a smaller Dynamic Island cutout, an upgraded main camera with variable aperture technology, and Apple's next-generation C2 modem.

Apple's foldable iPhone, which analysts and outlets covering the leak have referred to as the iPhone Ultra, is expected to be unveiled at the same September event, though some reports suggest its actual on-sale date could be delayed into the fourth quarter because of production constraints. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said supply of the device is likely to be constrained at launch.

Whatever the final schedule turns out to be, the shifting dates underscore how closely Apple's fall launch calendar interacts with the surrounding calendar in any given year. With Labor Day falling on Monday, Sept. 7, and the Sept. 11 anniversary landing just two days after Apple's planned keynote, the company appears to be navigating both dates carefully as it finalizes plans for one of its most closely watched product launches in years.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment on the reported pre-order schedule.