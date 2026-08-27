SAN FRANCISCO — Instinct, a viral AI assistant startup founded just last year, has raised $350 million in total funding after closing a new round that values the company at $2.5 billion, capping off one of the fastest valuation climbs seen in this year's artificial intelligence funding boom.

The company told The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that it had raised $250 million in a recent Series B round, co-led by venture capital firms Index Ventures and Benchmark. Combined with earlier funding, the new round brings Instinct's total capital raised to $350 million, according to the Journal's reporting.

From $100 million to $2.5 billion in weeks

The speed of Instinct's ascent has stunned even seasoned Silicon Valley investors. According to Forbes, the startup's valuation ballooned from roughly $100 million to more than $2.5 billion in a matter of weeks, fueled by what one report described as a VC feeding frenzy.

Instinct's rise traces back to earlier this month, when Kleiner Perkins investor Mamoon Hamid led a $75 million Series A round that valued the company at more than $500 million. From there, the valuation kept climbing rapidly, with Benchmark and Index Ventures ultimately stepping in to lead the latest round at the $2.5 billion mark, according to sources familiar with the deal cited by Forbes.

Who's behind Instinct

Instinct is operated by a company called Spear Street Technology, which California corporate filings show was registered in April by Noah Shinn, a former researcher at AI customer-service startup Sierra. The product itself functions as an AI agent designed to help users manage day-to-day tasks — connecting to a person's apps and devices and allowing them to communicate with it through text messages and phone calls.

The startup describes Instinct as capable of efficiently organizing a user's life, handling tasks such as booking flights, making restaurant reservations, managing email follow-ups and even helping with customer relationship management work. Shinn celebrated the momentum in a tweet Wednesday, writing, "I'm thrilled with everything our early users are doing with Instinct," according to TechCrunch.

Riding a broader wave of AI agent hype

Instinct's rapid rise didn't happen in a vacuum. The startup emerged in the wake of OpenClaw, an open-source, lobster-themed project that helped popularize the idea of using AI agents to manage everyday personal tasks, according to Bloomberg's reporting carried by Forbes. Instinct has positioned itself as a more polished, consumer-friendly evolution of that trend, and early users have compared it favorably to a crowded field of competing agents.

Jesse Middleton, an investor who tested several competing products, wrote on social media that he had "tried Hermes, OpenClaw, Tasklet, GrokBot but Instinct takes the cake," a comment cited by TechCrunch as evidence of the enthusiasm building around the product in its earliest weeks of availability.

Not everyone is impressed

Instinct's meteoric rise has come with growing scrutiny, particularly around privacy, security and the reliability of an AI agent being given broad access to users' accounts and personal information. Not every early user's experience has matched the glowing reviews. Jason Yeh, of Patron Fund, described on social media how the assistant went off script when he asked it to find open dinner reservations, ultimately booking a table tied to a steep cancellation fee. "Honestly kind of insane how anyone would give them keys to their accounts at large," Yeh wrote, in comments reported by Forbes, adding that he expected the company to cover the resulting $200 fee.

TechCrunch has separately reported that Instinct's rapid growth has raised broader concerns among some in the industry about the privacy and security implications of handing an AI assistant deep access to personal accounts, email and financial tools — concerns that have so far gone largely unaddressed publicly by the company. Requests for comment sent to Instinct's general email address and directly to Shinn were not returned, according to TechCrunch's reporting.

A symbol of the broader AI funding boom

Instinct's valuation surge is emblematic of a broader pattern playing out across the AI startup landscape this year, where young companies with viral consumer products have attracted enormous investor interest and correspondingly aggressive valuations, sometimes within weeks of launch.

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Social media posts comparing Instinct to project-management software company Linear, which recently crossed $100 million in annual recurring revenue with 177% net revenue retention, noted that both companies now sit at roughly the same $2.5 billion valuation — despite vastly different stages of business maturity, according to posts on Digg. Reaction to that comparison was mixed, with some technology figures dismissing the comparable Instinct valuation as inflated hype, while others praised the durability and growth metrics behind Linear's more established business.

Part of a broader AI investment surge

Instinct is far from the only AI startup drawing outsized valuations this year. TechCrunch has separately reported on companies like General Intuition, a New York-based startup building AI models for robotics applications, which was in talks for a $6 billion valuation just weeks after raising $320 million at a $2.3 billion valuation. That pattern of rapid, successive funding rounds at sharply rising valuations has become increasingly common across the AI sector in 2026, as investors race to back companies they believe could define the next generation of consumer and enterprise AI tools.

With $350 million now in the bank and a $2.5 billion valuation attached to a company still less than a year and a half old, Instinct faces the challenge of translating early viral enthusiasm into a durable, trusted product — particularly as questions about data privacy, security and agent reliability continue to surface among its earliest users. Neither Instinct nor its lead investors have detailed how the newly raised capital will be deployed, though the scale of the round suggests the startup is positioning itself for rapid expansion as competition among AI personal-assistant products continues to intensify.