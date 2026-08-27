Anthropic Strikes $45 Billion Deal With Nscale for AI Computing Power Ahead of Blockbuster IPO Plans

SAN FRANCISCO — Anthropic has agreed to spend $45 billion over six years to rent artificial intelligence computing power from Nscale, a British cloud infrastructure company, marking one of the largest AI infrastructure agreements to date as the fast-growing AI lab races to secure capacity ahead of a planned public listing.

The deal, first reported by Bloomberg and later confirmed by additional reporting from Reuters and other outlets, gives Anthropic access to roughly 460 megawatts of compute capacity at Nscale's flagship data center development, known as the Monarch campus, in West Virginia. That amount of electricity is enough to power about 345,000 U.S. homes at any given time.

Betting on next-generation chips

Under the agreement, Nscale will supply Anthropic's computing needs using Nvidia's Vera Rubin chips, the company's next-generation AI processing system. The Vera Rubin platform combines six different chips working together and is considered the current cutting edge of AI chip design, according to TechCrunch. The capacity tied to the deal is expected to come online in late 2027, meaning Anthropic is committing tens of billions of dollars to hardware that has not yet shipped.

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Neither Anthropic nor Nscale immediately responded to requests for comment when the deal was first reported, according to PYMNTS.

Part of a broader compute-buying spree

The Nscale agreement is the latest in a rapid string of infrastructure deals Anthropic has signed over the past several months as it works to keep pace with surging demand for its Claude AI models and products, including its AI coding tool Claude Code.

Earlier this month, Anthropic signed a $10 billion, six-year deal with Volta Infra Holdings, a startup founded just this past January, to secure computing power from a data center in Norway. In July, the company signed a $5 billion compute-related agreement with AMD. Reporting also points to a roughly $45 billion computing arrangement with Elon Musk's SpaceX, disclosed in May, which draws capacity from two SpaceX data centers and is said to provide Anthropic with about $1.25 billion worth of computing capacity each month. A separate $50 billion deal with cloud provider Fluidstack has also been reported, according to PYMNTS.

Taken together, the agreements reflect what TechCrunch described as Anthropic's "white-hot compute-gobbling streak," as the company works to compete with rivals, most notably OpenAI, in the race to secure enough chips and electricity to train and run increasingly powerful AI models.

Straining under demand

Anthropic has been candid about the pressure this growth has placed on its existing systems. Earlier this year, the company said rising demand for its products had caused "inevitable strain" on its infrastructure, affecting reliability and performance for users during peak hours, according to CNBC. The flurry of infrastructure deals signed since then appears aimed directly at addressing that bottleneck before it worsens.

Reuters reported that Anthropic is projecting 2028 revenue of roughly $190 billion to $200 billion, a dramatic jump from what the outlet described as the company's current $47 billion revenue "run rate." Meeting that kind of growth trajectory would require enormous computing capacity, underscoring why the company has been willing to commit tens of billions of dollars to infrastructure years before the hardware is even operational.

Who is Nscale

Nscale is a relatively young company to be sitting at the center of a deal this large. Founded in London in May 2024 by Josh Payne, who previously co-founded crypto-mining infrastructure company Arkon Energy, Nscale has grown rapidly in a short period of time. According to Computer Weekly, the company raised just over $4.9 billion in roughly a year and reached a $14.6 billion valuation following a $2 billion Series C funding round.

Nscale has also struck deals with other major technology players, including a previously announced letter of intent to supply Microsoft with up to 1.35 gigawatts of AI computing capacity at the same Monarch campus, using a similar rollout of Vera Rubin systems beginning in late 2027. It remains unclear exactly how that Microsoft framework relates to the newly reported Anthropic contract.

The Anthropic deal also arrives at a pivotal moment for Nscale itself. The company is reportedly preparing a U.S. stock market listing as soon as next month, according to The Next Web, meaning the Anthropic agreement lands just weeks before Nscale attempts to go public — and as its overall contract backlog faces scrutiny from some industry observers.

A shifting AI infrastructure landscape

The scale of the Nscale agreement highlights a broader shift in how AI companies are securing the resources needed to train and deploy their models. Rather than relying solely on traditional cloud giants such as Amazon, Google and Microsoft, Anthropic has increasingly turned to newer, more specialized infrastructure providers — including Nscale, Volta and Fluidstack — to lock in capacity and electricity before it becomes scarce.

Anthropic has also been pursuing computing capacity more directly. The Information reported in June that the company was considering more than a dozen preliminary U.S. leases totaling more than one gigawatt in aggregate, and had discussed possible support from Google for lease payments tied to some of that capacity.

For now, the Nscale deal stands as one of the largest single AI infrastructure commitments disclosed to date, averaging roughly $7.5 billion in annual spending over its six-year term. With the underlying Nvidia chips not expected to begin powering Anthropic's operations until late 2027, the agreement represents a bet — both by Anthropic on its own future growth, and by Nscale on its ability to deliver at a scale few companies its age have ever attempted.

Neither company has issued a formal public statement detailing the full terms of the agreement, and the deal has so far been confirmed only through sources familiar with the matter cited by multiple news organizations. As Anthropic moves closer to a potential public listing, the Nscale agreement is likely to be viewed as a signal of just how aggressively the company is positioning itself to meet demand it expects in the years ahead.