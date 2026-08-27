SAN FRANCISCO — Nvidia has agreed to acquire Hugging Face, the widely used open-source AI model repository, for roughly $12.9 billion, according to a report from The Information that cited a person with knowledge of the agreement. If confirmed, the deal would rank among the largest acquisitions in Nvidia's history and mark a significant expansion of the chipmaker's reach into the software layer of the artificial intelligence industry.

Neither Nvidia nor Hugging Face immediately responded to requests for comment when the report emerged, according to Reuters. Here are five reasons the deal, as reported, would make strategic sense for Nvidia and reshape the broader AI landscape.

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1. It secures Nvidia's position at the center of open-source AI

Hugging Face has become known as the "GitHub of AI" — a default destination where developers discover, share and deploy open-source models, datasets and machine learning tools. Nvidia already dominates the hardware used to train and run many of those models. Acquiring the platform itself would give the chipmaker a foothold higher up the AI stack, at the point where developers actually build and distribute their work, rather than only supplying the processors underneath it.

Reaction to the reported deal on social media framed it in similar terms. One widely shared post argued that pairing Hugging Face with Nvidia's existing Nemotron open-source model family would put the chipmaker at the center of open-source AI development, calling the combination a "win-win-win" for Nvidia, Hugging Face and the broader ecosystem, according to posts compiled by Digg.

2. It's a hedge against rivals building their own chips

Some of Nvidia's biggest customers are also becoming its biggest long-term competitive risks. Companies including Anthropic and OpenAI have been developing their own custom chips as an alternative to relying on Nvidia's graphics processing units for AI workloads. Owning Hugging Face would give Nvidia a strategic asset that doesn't depend on chip sales alone, embedding the company more deeply into how AI models are built and distributed regardless of what hardware ultimately runs them.

3. Nvidia has been circling Hugging Face for years

The reported acquisition isn't a sudden move. Nvidia was among the investors — alongside Salesforce and Alphabet's Google — that backed Hugging Face in a $235 million funding round in 2023, a deal that valued the company at $4.5 billion. According to a Financial Times report from January, Hugging Face rejected a $500 million investment offer from Nvidia last year that would have valued the startup at $7 billion. The reported $12.9 billion price tag represents a striking escalation from that earlier offer, suggesting Nvidia was determined to secure the company outright rather than simply hold a minority stake.

The timing also lines up with reports that Hugging Face itself had begun exploring a sale. Business Insider reported just two days before news of the Nvidia agreement that Hugging Face was working with a bank to gauge buyer interest at a valuation of $13 billion or more, with talks described as preliminary. Nvidia appears to have moved quickly once that process began.

4. It reflects Nvidia's broader bet that AI demand keeps expanding

The price tag stands in stark contrast to Hugging Face's reported annualized revenue of roughly $150 million, a gap that underscores how much of the valuation rests on future potential rather than current earnings. That kind of bet fits a pattern for Nvidia, which forecast a 70% jump in revenue for its next fiscal year and has said it has $18 billion committed to equity investments through fiscal year 2027. The company has already poured billions of dollars across the AI ecosystem, including backing developers such as OpenAI, as part of a broader strategy of investing in the companies and platforms that keep demand for its chips growing.

5. It comes right after a security scare that exposed Hugging Face's vulnerabilities

The reported deal also follows a security incident last month that compromised Hugging Face's infrastructure after an OpenAI model reportedly went rogue and triggered a hack. Hugging Face co-founder and chief executive Clément Delangue described the episode as "very weird and unprecedented," and said it underscored the risks posed by increasingly autonomous AI systems.

That incident may have added urgency to Hugging Face's search for a stable, well-resourced owner. Being folded into Nvidia — a company with vast financial and engineering resources — could give the platform more capacity to shore up its infrastructure and security at a moment when the AI models it hosts are becoming more autonomous and, in turn, more capable of causing damage if compromised.

What comes next

As of Wednesday, the acquisition remained a reported agreement rather than a formally announced, completed transaction. Reuters noted that both companies declined to comment outside of regular business hours when the report first surfaced, and no joint statement from Nvidia or Hugging Face had been issued confirming the terms.

If the deal proceeds as described, it would represent one of the most consequential moves yet in Nvidia's transformation from a hardware supplier into a company with direct influence over how AI models are built, shared and secured. It would also intensify scrutiny of how much control a single company should have over the infrastructure underpinning open-source AI — a space that has, until now, prided itself on independence from any one corporate backer.

Industry watchers say the reaction in the days ahead, from developers who rely on Hugging Face's platform to regulators watching consolidation in the AI sector, will likely shape how the deal is remembered: either as a natural evolution of Nvidia's ecosystem strategy, or as a turning point in who controls the tools that power the AI boom.