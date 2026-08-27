Ukraine Awards Elon Musk Top State Honor as Zelenskyy Pushes to Expand Starlink Use in War

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded SpaceX owner Elon Musk one of the country's highest state honors, the Order of Freedom, as Kyiv continues seeking to expand its use of Musk's Starlink satellite internet terminals amid the ongoing war with Russia, according to a presidential decree published Wednesday.

The decree, published on the Ukrainian presidential website, praised Musk "for outstanding personal contributions to protecting human life and freedom, and for developing relations between the peoples of Ukraine and the United States of America," according to Reuters.

Starlink has played a central role in Ukraine's military operations since the earliest days of the war. Musk switched on the satellite internet service over Ukraine shortly after Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, and the system has since become a critical component of Ukraine's battlefield communications infrastructure, as well as a key tool used for piloting military drones.

The relationship between Musk and Ukraine's government has not been without tension. Earlier this year, Musk agreed to turn off thousands of Russian "grey-market" Starlink terminals operating within Ukraine, a move that created significant operational problems for Russian forces relying on that unauthorized access. That decision came at the request of Ukraine's former Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, who was dismissed from his post in July.

Ukraine has now formally asked to expand its use of Starlink specifically to cover Russian territory, as Kyiv seeks to strike targets including launchers used to fire ballistic missiles that have caused extensive destruction across Ukrainian cities. According to Reuters, Zelenskyy said he had been told that Musk initially opposed extending Starlink's coverage into Russian territory, viewing the move as a "major escalation" of the broader war. However, Zelenskyy indicated the situation may be shifting, saying Ukraine had "started to receive a different, more encouraging feedback" on the request more recently.

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Zelenskyy argued that expanding Starlink's operational coverage into Russian territory could meaningfully reduce capabilities Russia has relied on to prolong the conflict, framing the potential expansion as a significant strategic tool in Ukraine's broader effort to counter continued Russian missile strikes against its cities and civilian infrastructure.

The awarding of Ukraine's Order of Freedom to Musk reflects the country's continued reliance on Starlink as an essential piece of wartime infrastructure, even as the underlying relationship between Musk and Ukrainian officials has periodically shown signs of friction, particularly around questions of how far Musk is willing to go in supporting more escalatory uses of the satellite network. The honor comes at a moment when Kyiv appears to be actively working to secure Musk's continued cooperation and goodwill, given how directly Ukraine's request to expand Starlink coverage into Russian territory depends on Musk's own willingness to authorize that expanded use.

Starlink's broader significance to Ukraine's war effort extends beyond battlefield communications and drone operations alone. The satellite network has provided a resilient communications backbone for large portions of the country throughout the war, helping maintain connectivity for military and civilian users alike even amid sustained Russian attacks on Ukraine's conventional telecommunications infrastructure. That resilience has made Starlink one of the most strategically significant pieces of foreign technological support Ukraine has received since the war began, alongside more conventional forms of military and financial assistance from Western governments.

Musk's relationship with the war has evolved considerably since Starlink's initial 2022 activation over Ukraine. His decision earlier this year to disable unauthorized Russian access to the network, taken at the request of Ukrainian officials, demonstrated a continued willingness to support Ukraine's position in specific circumstances, even as his more recent reported reluctance to authorize Starlink use directly over Russian territory suggests continued caution regarding steps he views as carrying meaningful escalatory risk within the broader conflict.

Ukraine's Order of Freedom ranks among the country's most significant state honors, typically reserved for individuals who have made substantial contributions to Ukraine's sovereignty, security or international standing. The decision to bestow the award on Musk specifically, at a moment when Ukraine is actively seeking his cooperation on an unresolved and strategically significant request regarding Starlink's operational scope, underscores the practical diplomatic dimension of the honor alongside its symbolic recognition of Musk's contributions to Ukraine's wartime communications capabilities over the preceding three years.

As of this report, neither Musk nor SpaceX had issued a public statement responding to the award or directly addressing Ukraine's specific request to expand Starlink coverage into Russian territory. With Zelenskyy describing recent signals from Musk's camp as more encouraging than the initial opposition reportedly expressed, further developments regarding whether and how Starlink's operational footprint might expand to support Ukraine's efforts to target Russian missile launch sites are likely to remain a closely watched element of the broader war's trajectory in the weeks ahead, given how directly any change in Starlink's coverage could affect the operational balance between Ukrainian and Russian forces.