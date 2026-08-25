Louisiana Governor Set to Announce Multibillion-Dollar SpaceX Spaceport Deal in Vermilion Parish Today

ABBEVILLE, La. — Gov. Jeff Landry is expected to formally announce Tuesday that Elon Musk's SpaceX has reached a deal to build a multibillion-dollar spaceport on roughly 130,000 acres of coastal marshland near Pecan Island in Vermilion Parish, a project state officials say could bring thousands of jobs to a rural stretch of south-central Louisiana.

Landry's office sent invitations to hundreds of government officials and dignitaries last week ahead of Tuesday's event, scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. in Abbeville. His office described the gathering as "a defining moment for Louisiana's future," though it remains unclear whether Musk himself will attend, either in person or remotely. Key lawmakers set to attend the event told the USA Today Network they were unsure whether Musk would appear, and Landry declined to comment specifically on the deal when asked by that outlet Monday.

The proposed spaceport site sits along an 18-mile stretch of coastal south Louisiana roughly 45 miles south of Lafayette, in a sparsely populated area with a permanent population of only about 100 people along Louisiana Highway 82. According to reporting on the project, only a fraction of the more than 130,000-acre parcel would actually be used for launch infrastructure, with the remainder serving as a buffer zone.

The deal is directly connected to the resolution of a long-running coastal damages lawsuit that Vermilion Parish and the state of Louisiana had filed against ExxonMobil. A federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana formally dismissed that lawsuit, clearing a path for the land transfer at the center of the SpaceX agreement. Under the settlement, first announced by Landry in June, ExxonMobil is expected to turn over land it has owned in Vermilion Parish since the 1950s, property that has long been leased out for hunting and fishing, with SpaceX then taking control of the site through what a source familiar with the agreement described as either a sale, long-term lease or other arrangement. The terms of that specific transfer have not been made public.

Louisiana lawmakers had laid the legislative groundwork for the project during the spring legislative session, passing a series of bills at Landry's request specifically designed to attract a major aerospace project to the state. Republican state Rep. Jack McFarland, who authored two of those bills, confirmed he would be among those attending Tuesday's announcement.

Read more SpaceX Stock Climbs Nearly 7% After Starlink Launch as Shares Hold Above IPO Price SpaceX Stock Climbs Nearly 7% After Starlink Launch as Shares Hold Above IPO Price

SpaceX itself has not directly confirmed the Louisiana project, though the company acknowledged in a May 4 post on the social platform X that it was actively scouting new launch locations. "It's no secret that we intend to launch Starship a lot, targeting thousands of flights per year," the company said in that post. "That cadence will require the ability to launch from many different locations, so we are constantly exploring to find viable sites to expand Starship operations in the future, both domestically and internationally."

Local officials in Vermilion Parish have expressed enthusiasm about the project's potential economic impact. Parish President Chad Vallo, who is expected to attend Tuesday's announcement, described the significance of the project for a region that has struggled with population decline and limited job opportunities. "I always said that our parish was stalemate, because we had no more growth. We had people leaving rather than staying and coming back. And it's very, very possible that our young kids and grandkids will be able to stay home and get very good jobs," Vallo said.

Vallo also addressed concerns tied to Vermilion Parish's history with severe hurricane damage, noting the parish was hit hard by Hurricane Rita in 2005. He said he expects SpaceX's infrastructure investment to come with built-in storm protections that could benefit the broader community. "They're sure not going to build it at ground level; so definitely look that they would do something to protect not only their product and their infrastructure, which would, in turn, protect us as well," Vallo said.

Not everyone in the area has responded to the news with enthusiasm. Pecan Island resident Crystal Mhire raised concerns about the lack of direct communication with the local community ahead of the announcement. "Not knowing anything, the people of Pecan Island should have been told something first," Mhire said, according to Fox 8. The Pecan Island area has long been popular for recreational hunting and fishing, and some residents and environmental advocates have expressed concern about how the spaceport could affect that way of life.

Matt Barrios, a senior professor of practice in Tulane University's School of Science and Engineering, offered technical context on what a spaceport facility typically involves. "A spaceport is, in essence, a launch facility where you might do things like assemble rockets, fuel the rockets. Potentially some testing activities, launch operations. There would be communications and tracking equipment there," Barrios said. He also addressed the environmental considerations tied to storing rocket propellants in the region's swampy conditions. "These rockets want liquid oxygen, liquid hydrogen, possibly liquid methane. These are hundreds of degrees below zero. You need a tremendous amount of insulation to keep those cold in these swampy conditions," Barrios said, adding that launches themselves are notably noisy and could carry additional environmental impacts, including emissions and the need for extensive lighting infrastructure at the site.

The site's specific advantages for SpaceX include deep-water access along the Intracoastal Waterway for barging in rocket hardware, a location roughly midway between the company's existing Starbase facility in Texas and the Florida Space Coast, and access to natural gas supplies, according to reporting from KPEL. Louisiana has also passed liability protections specifically covering aerospace operations, and the Federal Aviation Administration has separately proposed waiving more than a dozen environmental regulations related to launch licensing, developments that have further smoothed the path for the project.

Advocate reporter Stephanie Riegel, who has closely covered the deal's development, suggested the project's overall economic scale could exceed that of a previous major Louisiana development. "From what I'm hearing, it's going to be a bigger deal in terms of capital expenditure and employment and just the overall impact than the Meta deal in Richland Parish," Riegel said, referring to an earlier major technology investment in the state. She also acknowledged the mixed reaction within the immediate Pecan Island community. "There is a lot of concern in environmental circles," Riegel said. "There is a lot of concern, I think, from the people that are in the immediate Pecan Island community."

With Tuesday's formal announcement expected to provide the clearest public confirmation yet of the project's scope, timeline and economic projections, both supporters and skeptics of the spaceport are likely to be watching closely for additional details regarding job creation figures, environmental safeguards and the precise terms of the land transfer that has cleared the way for SpaceX's planned arrival in coastal Louisiana.