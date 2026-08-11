SpaceX Signs Vietnam's VinSpace For 2027 Satellite Launch As Space Ambitions Grow Rapidly

HANOI — Vietnamese aerospace startup VinSpace has signed a contract with SpaceX to launch its first satellites into orbit in 2027, the company announced Tuesday, marking another milestone in Vietnam's push to establish itself as a mid-level space power in Southeast Asia.

Under the agreement, VinSpace's satellites will fly aboard a SpaceX Transporter rideshare mission, a launch model in which multiple customers share the cost of a single rocket flight, currently scheduled for the second quarter of 2027. VinSpace said it will handle the research, development, manufacturing and on-orbit operation of the satellites itself, using the mission to validate its in-house technology in orbit and build engineering capabilities that the company says will lay the groundwork for future commercial applications.

"Reliable access to space is fundamental to turning satellite innovation into operational missions," VinSpace Chief Executive Vu Trong Thu said in a statement announcing the deal. The company did not disclose the value of the contract, the number of satellites involved, or their technical specifications.

VinSpace was established in November 2025 as part of Vingroup, Vietnam's largest privately owned conglomerate, which also controls electric vehicle maker VinFast. Vingroup founder and chairman Pham Nhat Vuong holds a 71% stake in VinSpace, with Vingroup itself holding an additional 19% stake, according to regulatory disclosures. The company was established with charter capital of 300 billion Vietnamese dong, or roughly $11.5 million, and operates across several sectors, including spacecraft manufacturing, satellite communications and air cargo transportation.

Tuesday's announcement follows a timeline VinSpace laid out in April, when the company first said it planned to develop and launch its first satellites in 2027. The rapid progression from the company's founding to a signed launch contract in under a year underscores Vingroup's aggressive expansion into new technology sectors beyond its traditional core businesses in real estate, retail, automotive manufacturing, healthcare and education.

The deal adds another international customer to SpaceX's dominant commercial launch business and extends the company's footprint in Vietnam, coming just months after Hanoi approved Starlink satellite internet service in February. Starlink has since begun accepting orders in the country. Vietnam also opened a major space science and technology center at Hanoi's Hoa Lac High-Tech Park in March, part of a broader government push to build domestic space infrastructure and expertise.

Vietnam's ruling Communist Party designated space technology a national strategic priority for the first time in 2024, a decision that has helped accelerate both public and private investment in the country's fledgling space sector. Vietnam previously launched two telecommunications satellites, VINASAT-1 in 2008 and VINASAT-2 in 2012, and established a national space center in 2011, though those earlier efforts were largely state-led. VinSpace's entry into the sector, backed by one of Southeast Asia's largest private conglomerates, signals what industry analysts describe as a new phase of private-sector involvement in a domain that has traditionally been dominated by government agencies across the region.

SpaceX's Transporter rideshare program, which the company uses to pack payloads from dozens of customers onto a single Falcon 9 rocket, has become an increasingly popular option for smaller or newer satellite operators looking to reach orbit without bearing the full cost of a dedicated launch. The program has sent more than 1,600 payloads into orbit to date and previously set a record by launching 143 satellites on a single rocket. However, industry publication SpaceNews has reported that SpaceX's rideshare capacity has been tightening in recent months, with reservation lists for the program's upcoming missions nearly fully booked years in advance, creating capacity constraints and rising prices for smaller satellite operators. Against that backdrop, securing a launch slot roughly two years out is being viewed within the industry as a meaningful strategic win for a company that has existed for less than a year.

The announcement also coincided with a milestone for SpaceX's newly public stock. Shares of SpaceX, which trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker SPCX, closed at $138.74, marking the company's first close above its $135 initial public offering price since a selloff earlier in August tied to concerns over heavy artificial intelligence-related spending. While the VinSpace deal represents a relatively small contract in the context of SpaceX's overall launch business, the timing added to a positive news cycle for the company's stock heading into the announcement.

For Vietnam, the VinSpace-SpaceX deal represents both a commercial and geopolitical milestone as the country works to position itself among a growing group of nations developing independent satellite capabilities. Regional governments across Southeast Asia have increasingly prioritized space technology investment in recent years, citing applications ranging from earth observation and disaster monitoring to telecommunications and national security. Vietnam's stated goal of becoming a mid-level space power by 2030 reflects that broader regional trend, with VinSpace positioning itself as a central vehicle for achieving that ambition through both government partnerships and private capital from the Vingroup conglomerate.

VinSpace has described its long-term goal as becoming Vietnam's leading full-stack aerospace company, spanning the entire space value chain from satellite design and manufacturing to launch services and on-orbit operations. The 2027 Transporter mission will mark the company's first opportunity to test that ambition directly, with the results of the mission likely to shape both VinSpace's future satellite programs and Vietnam's broader space development strategy heading toward the end of the decade.

Neither SpaceX nor VinSpace has released further details on the mission's timeline beyond the second-quarter 2027 launch window, and both companies are expected to provide additional updates as the mission moves through development in the coming months.