Viasat Shares Jump 12% on U.S. Space Force Contract Win and Satellite Momentum

CARLSBAD, Calif. — Shares of Viasat Inc surged more than 11% on Monday after the satellite communications company secured a significant contract from the U.S. Space Force, highlighting its growing role in military and government satellite programs amid expanding demand for resilient space-based connectivity.

The stock climbed to around $69.29 in morning trading as investors responded positively to news of the Protected Tactical SATCOM-Global program award. Viasat will deliver a mini-GEO dual X/Ka-band satellite system designed for maneuverable, anti-jam military communications.

The contract advances Viasat's position in providing secure, high-capacity solutions for defense applications. The Space Force initiative aims to enhance tactical communications capabilities with small, agile satellites operating in geosynchronous orbit.

Viasat has been expanding its government and defense business alongside commercial satellite broadband services. The company operates a global network supporting aviation, maritime, enterprise and mobility sectors while increasingly contributing to national security programs.

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This latest award builds on Viasat's track record of delivering satellite systems to military customers. Its technology emphasizes resilience against jamming and other threats in contested environments, a priority for modern defense operations.

The surge reflects broader interest in companies providing critical space infrastructure. As geopolitical tensions elevate the importance of secure communications, firms like Viasat stand to benefit from increased government spending on satellite capabilities.

Viasat's ViaSat-3 constellation program continues progressing, with recent launches expanding high-capacity coverage. The company has highlighted successful signal acquisition and testing for its latest satellites, positioning it to serve growing bandwidth demands across regions.

Fiscal year 2026 results showed record revenue of $4.64 billion, up modestly year-over-year. The company has focused on integrating acquisitions and advancing next-generation technologies while managing investments in fleet expansion.

Analysts have raised price targets following contract wins and operational milestones. Some cite Viasat's spectrum assets, manufacturing capabilities and partnerships as key strengths supporting long-term growth.

The Space Force contract specifically involves building, launching and operating the first satellite in a new fleet. This mini-GEO approach offers advantages in flexibility and rapid deployment compared to traditional large satellites.

Viasat's dual-band X/Ka system provides high throughput and anti-jam features critical for tactical operations. The technology aligns with Department of Defense priorities for resilient architecture in potential conflict scenarios.

Government contracts represent a stable revenue stream for Viasat, complementing its commercial aviation and mobility businesses. In-flight connectivity services continue expanding, with major airlines adopting Viasat solutions for passenger and operational communications.

The company has reached milestones in commercial aviation, including 1,000 aircraft equipped with its SwiftBroadband-Safety service. This reflects growing airline demand for reliable cockpit connectivity to enhance safety and efficiency.

Viasat's strategy emphasizes both organic growth and strategic partnerships. Recent collaborations aim to broaden its technology applications across defense, commercial and government sectors.

Market reaction to the Space Force news underscores investor confidence in Viasat's ability to secure high-value contracts. The stock's movement comes amid broader interest in space and defense technology names.

Challenges in the satellite sector include high capital requirements for constellation builds and competition from low-Earth orbit providers. Viasat's geostationary focus offers different advantages in coverage and capacity for certain use cases.

The company continues investing in hybrid solutions combining satellite and terrestrial technologies. Direct-to-device initiatives and partnerships aim to expand addressable markets beyond traditional fixed and mobile terminals.

Viasat's leadership has emphasized disciplined execution and focus on customer needs. Recent financial updates highlighted progress on integration efforts following acquisitions that strengthened its portfolio.

As the trading session continues, attention remains on any additional details from the Space Force program and broader sector developments. Viasat's performance reflects positive sentiment around its government business expansion.

The satellite communications market is evolving rapidly with increasing demand for connectivity in remote areas, mobility platforms and defense applications. Viasat's established infrastructure provides a foundation for capturing share in these growing segments.

Analysts project further opportunities as governments and commercial entities invest in space resilience. Viasat's technology roadmap includes advancements in bandwidth efficiency and service flexibility.

Monday's gains add to Viasat's strong year-to-date performance, with the stock benefiting from multiple contract announcements and positive analyst commentary. The company maintains a focus on long-term value creation through innovation and operational excellence.

Investors will monitor upcoming milestones, including satellite launches and service activations. Successful execution could support continued momentum in Viasat's business segments.

The Space Force partnership reinforces Viasat's role in national security communications. As defense requirements evolve, companies providing advanced satellite solutions are expected to see sustained demand.

Viasat's global network already supports critical operations worldwide. The new contract expands its contributions to U.S. military capabilities with next-generation technology.

Broader industry trends favor integrated providers capable of delivering complete solutions from manufacturing to operations. Viasat's end-to-end approach positions it competitively in this environment.

As the market digests the news, Viasat shares demonstrate resilience and growth potential. The company's strategic direction aligns with key megatrends in connectivity and defense.