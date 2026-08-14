Millions of people across Europe stepped outside Wednesday to witness a rare total solar eclipse, as the moon's shadow swept across Greenland, Iceland and northern Spain in the first total eclipse to touch mainland Europe in 27 years.

The path of totality, roughly 182 miles wide, began over the Arctic Ocean near Siberia before arcing down through eastern Greenland, western Iceland and into northern Spain, where the eclipse reached its climax shortly before sunset. Observers within that narrow band experienced roughly two minutes of complete darkness as the moon fully blocked the sun, while a much broader partial eclipse was visible across the northern United States, most of Canada, much of Europe and northwestern Africa.

For Spain specifically, Wednesday's event marked the country's first total solar eclipse since 1905, according to the European Space Agency, drawing large crowds to viewing locations across the country's north. Because totality arrived there in the evening, spectators in Spain experienced what is known as a sunset eclipse, watching the sun disappear behind the moon and later reemerge as a thin, glowing crescent low on the horizon.

Crowds gathered at viewing sites across the path of totality and well beyond it. In Iceland, people gathered in Reykjavik to watch the sky darken, while cruise ship passengers aboard vessels including the Ambassador cruise ship Ambition used protective glasses to observe the eclipse off the coast of Greenland. In Spain, spectators gathered in locations including Mallorca, A Coruña, Buitrago del Lozoya and Berlanga de Duero, while astronomers from the University of Toulouse set up observation equipment on the summit of the Pic du Midi in France to capture the partial eclipse visible from that location. Further north, people in Berlin, Warsaw and Stockholm also turned out to watch the partial phase of the eclipse using protective eyewear and, in at least one case documented in Warsaw, a welder's mask.

Anthony Wood, a skywatching writer for Space.com, described witnessing totality from Valoria la Buena, Spain, alongside a team of citizen scientists from the Dynamic Eclipse Broadcast initiative. "It was the most incredible thing I've seen in my entire life," Wood said. Space.com skywatching editor Daisy Dobrijevic offered a similarly emotional reaction after watching the event unfold. "I cannot believe what I just witnessed," Dobrijevic said, adding that no amount of preparation looking at photos beforehand could fully capture the experience of watching the sun transform in person.

Some viewing locations faced complications beyond weather. In A Coruña, Spain, a wildfire broke out near a park where thousands had gathered to watch the eclipse, according to photos documenting the scene, adding an unexpected element of disruption to what was otherwise a clear day for viewing across much of the region.

NASA streamed live coverage of the eclipse beginning at 1:15 p.m. Eastern time, offering viewers outside the path of totality a chance to follow the event in real time. The agency's map of the eclipse showed the red band of totality crossing Greenland, Iceland and Spain, with surrounding yellow contour lines indicating the percentage of the sun's disk covered by the moon across the wider swath of the Northern Hemisphere experiencing a partial eclipse that day.

The eclipse also drew specialized scientific and tourism-focused expeditions. Western Iceland's Snæfellsnes Peninsula hosted the Iceland Eclipse Festival, a multi-day cultural gathering running from August 12 to 15 combining the astronomical event with music, art and wellness programming set against the region's glaciers and volcanic landscapes. Separately, cruise operators including HX Expeditions positioned ships within the path of totality near Greenland's Scoresby Sund, giving passengers open-horizon views of the event from onboard.

Astronomers noted that total solar eclipses, while striking, are not exceptionally rare on a global basis, occurring somewhere on Earth roughly every 18 months. What makes any individual eclipse notable is how infrequently the path of totality happens to cross a specific, densely populated location, a gap that in Europe's case had not been filled since a total eclipse crossed the continent in August 1999. Since then, only two total eclipses have brushed the edges of Europe, clipping Georgia and Russia in 2006 and the Faroe Islands and Svalbard in 2015, neither reaching the kind of population centers Wednesday's eclipse touched across Spain.

Looking ahead, the next total solar eclipse will occur August 2, 2027, passing over southern Spain, North Africa and parts of the Middle East, including Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Yemen. For observers in the United States hoping for another domestic total eclipse, the wait will be considerably longer, with the next one not expected until 2044, when totality will be visible only across parts of Montana, North Dakota and South Dakota. A more widely accessible U.S. eclipse, tracing an arc from Northern California to Florida similar to the widely watched 2017 eclipse, is not expected until the following year.

For now, Wednesday's celestial event has left a lasting impression on those who witnessed it firsthand, with photographers and eclipse chasers across Greenland, Iceland and Spain capturing images of the moon's shadow racing across the landscape, a spectacle that briefly turned day into an eerie, temporary twilight before the sun's light gradually returned.