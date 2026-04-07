HOUSTON — A simple jar of Nutella hazelnut spread became an unlikely star Monday when it floated gracefully through the cabin of NASA's Orion spacecraft during the live broadcast of the Artemis II mission, drifting past astronauts just minutes before the crew set a new record for the farthest humans have traveled from Earth.

Honored to have traveled further than any spread in history 🚀 Taking spreading smiles to new heights ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vDUJMi1qbS — Nutella (@NutellaUSA) April 6, 2026

The viral moment occurred April 6, 2026, as the four-member Artemis II crew — Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen — approached and then surpassed the distance record set by Apollo 13 in 1970. Roughly four minutes before breaking the record at approximately 252,752 miles (about 402,000 kilometers) from Earth, a clearly labeled Nutella jar drifted slowly across the frame in zero gravity, rotating gently with its label facing the camera in what many called a perfectly framed "product shot."

Millions watching NASA's livestream erupted in surprise and laughter as the jar made its cameo. Social media exploded instantly with memes, reaction videos and jokes. "One small step for man, one giant leap for Nutella," users quipped, while others declared it "the greatest free advertising moment in history." Clips of the floating jar quickly amassed millions of views on TikTok, Instagram, X and YouTube, with hashtags like #NutellaInSpace and #ArtemisNutella trending worldwide.

The unexpected appearance added a lighthearted, human touch to the historic mission. Artemis II is NASA's first crewed flight in the Artemis program, testing the Orion spacecraft on a lunar flyby without landing. The crew is conducting systems checks and gathering data to prepare for future Artemis missions, including the planned Artemis III lunar landing later in the decade.

Nutella manufacturer Ferrero responded quickly and humorously on social media. "Honoured to have travelled further than any spread in history... Taking spreading smiles to new heights," the brand posted alongside the NASA clip. Ferrero emphasized that the jar was not a planned product placement but likely a personal snack brought by one of the astronauts for the roughly 10-day mission. NASA allows crew members limited personal items and comfort foods to maintain morale during long-duration flights.

Experts and marketing analysts called the moment priceless. The jar drifted naturally in microgravity, turning slowly and presenting its iconic label directly to the camera against the backdrop of working astronauts. "This is the kind of generational advertising campaign that would make Don Draper think it's too impossible to script," one commentator noted. Traditional commercials rarely achieve such organic global exposure during a high-profile NASA event.

The incident highlighted both the challenges and charm of life in space. Astronauts must carefully secure all objects to prevent them from floating freely and interfering with equipment or operations. The Nutella jar apparently escaped its storage momentarily, creating the memorable scene as Christina Koch and others continued their tasks nearby. NASA officials later noted that crew routinely manage loose items and that the event posed no safety risk.

Artemis II has already delivered stunning visuals of Earth and the Moon from deep space. The crew shared emotional moments, including views of the home planet and reflections on humanity's shared future in space exploration. The Nutella cameo provided comic relief amid the mission's technical achievements and the solemnity of breaking a 56-year-old record.

Social media users from around the world joined the fun. Korean netizens, echoing the original query, flooded platforms with posts titled "Nutella flies to space" and "Surprise appearance in Artemis video." Many joked about wanting to spread Nutella on bread while watching the Moon or speculated whether the brand might develop space-friendly packaging. In the United States and Europe, reactions mixed genuine surprise with playful marketing praise.

The moment also sparked broader conversations about everyday items in space. Astronauts on the International Space Station and previous missions have long enjoyed personal comfort foods, from tortillas to chocolate. Nutella's high calorie density and long shelf life make it a practical choice for morale-boosting snacks during demanding flights.

NASA has not commented extensively on the jar beyond confirming the livestream captured normal crew activities. The agency continues to broadcast segments of the mission, allowing the public to witness life aboard Orion as the crew prepares for return to Earth.

Ferrero capitalized on the buzz without overstepping. The company's playful response reinforced its family-friendly image and generated additional earned media far beyond what traditional advertising budgets could buy. Marketing professionals estimated the exposure's value in the tens of millions of dollars, given the global audience for NASA's Artemis coverage.

The Artemis program represents NASA's return to crewed lunar exploration in partnership with international allies and commercial companies. Artemis II follows uncrewed Artemis I and paves the way for sustainable human presence on and around the Moon. While the scientific and engineering milestones remain the mission's core focus, small human moments like the floating Nutella jar remind viewers that astronauts are people who enjoy simple pleasures even hundreds of thousands of miles from home.

As the crew continues its journey, attention has shifted back to mission objectives, including successful navigation, communication blackouts during lunar far-side passage, and safe re-entry preparations. Yet the Nutella incident is likely to remain one of the most shared and remembered aspects of the flight for the general public.

For Nutella fans on Earth, the event offered a whimsical connection to space exploration. Many posted photos of their own jars with captions like "My Nutella went to the Moon today" or "Spreading joy across the solar system." The brand's global popularity — especially in spreads on toast, crepes or straight from the jar — made the space sighting universally relatable.

This episode underscores how space missions, once reserved for elite engineers and test pilots, now feel closer to everyday life through live streaming and social media. What began as a serious test flight briefly became a shared cultural moment blending cutting-edge science with something as ordinary — and delicious — as hazelnut chocolate spread.

As Artemis II progresses toward its conclusion, the floating Nutella jar will likely enter the annals of spaceflight trivia alongside other memorable "firsts" and funny incidents. It has already inspired countless memes, reaction videos and even calls for Nutella to become an official sponsor or supplier for future missions.

In the end, the jar's brief journey through the Orion cabin delivered more than just a viral clip. It reminded a worldwide audience that exploration and human curiosity go hand in hand with the small joys of daily life — even when those joys are floating weightlessly 252,000 miles from home.