(VIDEO) Trump Congratulates Artemis II Astronauts in Historic Space Call After Record Lunar Distance

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump spoke directly with the four astronauts aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft Monday, offering personal congratulations moments after the Artemis II crew shattered the 56-year-old record for farthest humans have traveled from Earth, in a live call broadcast by the White House that blended presidential praise, national pride and forward-looking space ambitions.

The roughly three-minute conversation, streamed from the White House and NASA feeds, captured Trump addressing Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Mission Specialist Jeremy Hansen as their capsule sailed more than 252,000 miles from Earth — surpassing the Apollo 13 mark set in 1970. "You've made history and made all America really proud — incredibly proud," Trump said, his voice echoing through the weightless cabin where the crew floated in black mission shirts, American and Canadian flags visible behind them.

The call came as Artemis II, NASA's first crewed flight beyond low-Earth orbit since Apollo, continued its roughly 10-day test mission looping around the Moon. The crew had just passed the far side of the Moon when the distance record fell, prompting an immediate presidential outreach. Trump, appearing from the White House, praised the astronauts by name, thanked NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman and the entire agency team, and framed the flight as proof that "America is back" in space exploration.

🚀 LIVE FROM SPACE: President Donald J. Trump Calls Artemis II Astronauts After Breaking the Farthest Distance Record in Human Spaceflight 🇺🇸 HISTORIC!



"Your mission paves the way for America's return to the lunar surface very soon." pic.twitter.com/1TzmIEQG0l — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2026

"You're circling around the Moon for the first time in more than half a century," Trump told the crew. "No astronaut has been to the Moon since the Apollo program ... and at long last America is back." He highlighted the mission's use of "the most powerful rocket NASA has ever made," the Space Launch System, and emphasized future goals: returning humans to the lunar surface "very soon" and eventually pushing on to Mars. "Your mission paves the way for America's return to the lunar surface very soon," he said. "We're going to be doing a lot of traveling ... and ultimately do the whole big trip to Mars. That will be very exciting."

The astronauts, secured in the Orion's cramped cabin amid floating equipment and personal items, responded with broad smiles, thumbs-up gestures and fist bumps. Wiseman, Glover and Koch — all American veterans of prior spaceflights — appeared relaxed in zero gravity, while Hansen, Canada's representative, joined in the celebratory mood. The crew listened attentively as Trump spoke, occasionally nodding or exchanging glances, before the call concluded with mutual thanks and well-wishes.

The White House quickly posted video of the exchange on X, captioning it "🚀 LIVE FROM SPACE: President Donald J. Trump Calls Artemis II Astronauts After Breaking the Farthest Distance Record in Human Spaceflight 🇺🇸 HISTORIC!" The post garnered more than a million views within hours, sparking widespread reaction online. Supporters hailed the moment as a unifying display of American achievement, while some critics questioned funding priorities or used the occasion for partisan commentary.

Artemis II launched last week from Kennedy Space Center atop the SLS rocket, the most powerful ever flown by NASA. The uncrewed Artemis I test in 2022 paved the way; this mission marks the first time humans have ventured this far since Apollo 13's emergency return. The crew is conducting systems tests, collecting scientific data and preparing procedures for Artemis III, targeted for a crewed lunar landing later this decade under NASA's plan to establish a sustainable presence on and around the Moon.

Trump's call underscored his long-standing emphasis on American leadership in space. During his first term he established the Artemis Accords and directed NASA to return astronauts to the Moon by 2024 — a timeline since adjusted but still central to the program. Monday's outreach echoed past presidential calls to astronauts, from John F. Kennedy's era through the shuttle program, but carried a distinctly Trumpian flair: optimistic, future-focused and laced with references to national resurgence.

NASA Administrator Isaacman, a commercial astronaut and close Trump ally, was singled out for praise. "Jared is a very special guy, by the way," Trump said. "You all made this day possible. You've really inspired the entire world. Everybody's watching." The administrator has played a visible role in recent Artemis milestones, bridging government and private-sector efforts with SpaceX, Blue Origin and other partners.

The astronauts' response reflected the mission's international flavor. Hansen's inclusion as the first Canadian on a lunar flyby highlighted NASA's partnerships under the Artemis Accords, now signed by more than 40 nations. Koch, who previously set a record for longest single spaceflight by a woman, and Glover, the first Black astronaut to pilot a spacecraft, added historic layers to the crew.

Public reaction mixed awe with the expected online polarization. Many users celebrated the call as "pure patriotism" and "what leadership looks like," sharing clips of the crew's thumbs-up and fist-bump reactions. Others posted memes tying the event to earlier lighthearted moments from the mission, including the viral Nutella jar sighting days earlier. Skeptics questioned the realism of the footage or used the platform to criticize broader policy, but the overwhelming tone was one of national pride in a rare moment of bipartisan space achievement.

The call also served as a morale boost for the crew midway through their journey. Long-duration spaceflight brings isolation and high stress; presidential recognition has historically lifted spirits, as seen in calls to Apollo and shuttle crews. The astronauts, now farther from Earth than any humans in over five decades, will soon begin their return leg, with splashdown planned off California's coast.

NASA continues to livestream segments of the mission, allowing the public to watch life aboard Orion in real time. The agency has emphasized safety, with rigorous testing of the spacecraft's heat shield, life-support systems and navigation before any crewed lunar landing. Artemis II data will directly inform Artemis III, which aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon.

Trump's remarks also previewed longer-term ambitions. He spoke of establishing a "permanent presence" on the Moon and eventual Mars missions, aligning with NASA's stated goals and commercial space industry momentum. Private companies like SpaceX, already integral to Artemis through the Human Landing System, stand ready to accelerate timelines.

As the video circulated, reactions poured in from across the political spectrum. Conservative voices praised Trump's personal touch and vision for American dominance in space. Progressive commentators focused on the scientific value and international cooperation. International observers, including Canadian officials, highlighted Hansen's role and the mission's collaborative nature.

The event capped a remarkable day for the Artemis program, which has faced technical delays and budget scrutiny but delivered a high-visibility success with the distance record. Trump's call reinforced the narrative of renewed U.S. leadership in space at a time when China and others advance their own lunar programs.

For the astronauts, the conversation likely provided a welcome human connection amid the technical demands of deep-space flight. Their smiles and relaxed demeanor in zero gravity underscored the mission's dual nature: cutting-edge engineering paired with the very human experience of exploration.

White House officials described the call as spontaneous yet symbolic, timed to coincide with the record-breaking moment. The administration has made space policy a priority, viewing it as both a national security imperative and an economic driver through commercial partnerships.

As Artemis II continues its voyage home, the president's words will echo as a milestone in the program's history. The crew's safe return will mark another step toward sustainable lunar exploration, with Trump's call serving as a memorable presidential endorsement of America's renewed push into the cosmos.

The moment also reminded viewers that space exploration remains a profoundly human endeavor. Even at a quarter-million miles from home, a simple phone call from the president — delivered through the vastness of space — bridged the distance and reaffirmed a shared national pride in pushing boundaries.