HOUSTON — The four astronauts aboard NASA's Artemis II spacecraft were roused from sleep Monday with an upbeat Christian anthem performed by the late gospel singer Mandisa and TobyMac, marking a touching moment on the sixth day of the historic crewed lunar mission as the Orion capsule reached record distances from Earth.

"Good Morning," the 2011 collaboration between Mandisa and TobyMac, filled the cabin of the Orion spacecraft named Integrity as Mission Control in Houston played the track to start the crew's day. The song's energetic lyrics and positive message provided an uplifting start while the astronauts — NASA's Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover and Christina Koch, along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen — prepared for key activities during their 10-day journey around the Moon and back.

The wake-up call came as the crew shattered the Apollo 13 record for the farthest humans have traveled from Earth, venturing well beyond 250,000 miles from the planet during the uncrewed test flight's successor mission. Artemis II, which launched April 1, 2026, from Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop the powerful Space Launch System rocket, represents a critical step toward returning humans to the lunar surface under NASA's Artemis program.

NASA has maintained the tradition of playing personalized wake-up songs for astronauts since the Apollo era, a ritual that began as a way to gently rouse crews and connect them to loved ones and life back on Earth. Each day features a different track selected in advance by the crew, their families or friends. The songs serve both as an alarm clock and a morale booster during long missions far from home.

On Flight Day 6, the choice of "Good Morning" carried special resonance. Mandisa, a Grammy-winning Christian artist and former American Idol contestant who passed away in April 2024, lent her powerful vocals to the track alongside TobyMac, a prominent figure in contemporary Christian music. The song's joyful tone about embracing a new day aligned perfectly with the milestone of breaking a deep-space distance record.

TobyMac reacted warmly to the news, expressing honor that the crew chose the song and noting that Mandisa would be smiling from above. Fans and Christian music communities celebrated the moment online, with many highlighting how faith-inspired music had reached the farthest reaches of human exploration. CCM Magazine and CBN News covered the story prominently, noting the playlist also included upbeat secular tracks that day from artists like Chappell Roan, CeeLo Green, John Legend and André 3000.

The full wake-up playlist released by NASA on Spotify offers a window into the crew's tastes and the personal selections made before launch. Earlier days featured "Sleepyhead" by Young & Sick, "Green Light" by John Legend featuring André 3000, "In a Daydream" by Freddy Jones Band, "Pink Pony Club" by Chappell Roan and "Working Class Heroes (Work)" by CeeLo Green. Subsequent calls included "Tokyo Drifting" by Glass Animals and Denzel Curry, and "Under Pressure" by Queen and David Bowie.

Commander Reid Wiseman, a veteran astronaut making his second spaceflight, leads the diverse crew that includes Glover, the first Black astronaut on a lunar mission; Koch, who holds the record for the longest single spaceflight by a woman; and Hansen, the first Canadian to fly beyond low-Earth orbit. Their mission tests the Orion spacecraft's systems in deep space, including life support, navigation and re-entry capabilities, ahead of future crewed landings.

During Day 6, the crew conducted systems checks, Earth and lunar observations, and prepared for the outbound lunar flyby that would slingshot them toward home. A special audio message from Apollo 8 astronaut Jim Lovell, who flew the first crewed mission to orbit the Moon in 1968, welcomed the crew to "my old neighborhood," adding historical weight to the day.

The choice of a Christian song sparked widespread discussion on social media and in faith-based outlets. Supporters viewed it as a reminder that exploration and spirituality can coexist, while others appreciated the personal nature of the selections. Mandisa's legacy — marked by hits that blended gospel, pop and encouragement — gained renewed attention as listeners rediscovered "Good Morning," a track about starting each day with gratitude and hope.

NASA officials emphasized that wake-up songs are chosen to reflect the crew's personalities and provide emotional support. In the isolation of deep space, where communication delays can occur and the view of Earth shrinks to a pale blue dot, familiar music helps maintain psychological well-being. The tradition has included everything from rock anthems and country tunes to classical pieces across decades of missions.

Artemis II's trajectory kept the crew on a free-return path, meaning Orion can loop back to Earth using the Moon's gravity even without engine burns if needed. The mission builds on the successful uncrewed Artemis I flight in 2022 and paves the way for Artemis III, targeted to land astronauts near the lunar south pole as early as 2027 or later.

Public interest in the mission has surged with daily updates, photos from the spacecraft and the release of the wake-up playlist. NASA encouraged Earth-bound listeners to stream the songs and imagine starting their own day like astronauts hurtling through space at thousands of miles per hour.

The inclusion of Mandisa's voice carried extra poignancy given her untimely death at age 47. Known for her vibrant faith and advocacy for mental health, Mandisa had touched millions through music that emphasized positivity and resilience. TobyMac, who collaborated with her on multiple projects, described the wake-up moment as a full-circle honor.

Flight Day 6 also included routine maintenance, scientific observations and crew conferences with Mission Control. The astronauts reported the spacecraft performing well, with systems functioning as expected in the harsh environment of cislunar space, where radiation levels are higher and temperatures fluctuate dramatically without atmospheric protection.

As the crew began their return leg later in the week, anticipation built for splashdown off the coast of California around April 10 or 11. Recovery teams have rehearsed procedures to safely retrieve the astronauts and the Orion capsule from the Pacific Ocean.

The wake-up tradition underscores NASA's human-centered approach to exploration. From the first notes of "Good Morning" echoing through the cabin, the crew was reminded of connections back home — family, friends, faith communities and music lovers worldwide who followed their journey.

Christian music fans and space enthusiasts alike shared clips of the song paired with NASA imagery, creating viral moments that blended inspiration from Earth with the wonder of lunar exploration. Some noted the symbolic power of a "good morning" greeting as humanity pushes farther into the cosmos, preparing for sustained presence on the Moon and eventual trips to Mars.

NASA continues to share mission highlights through social media, live streams and daily briefings. The agency has invited the public to engage with the playlist and reflect on how personal touches like music humanize ambitious technical endeavors.

For the Artemis II crew, the Mandisa and TobyMac track provided more than an alarm — it offered a burst of joy and encouragement at a pivotal point in their record-setting voyage. As they hurtled through space on humanity's latest step toward the Moon, the familiar voices of two Christian artists bridged the vast distance between Earth and the heavens.

Whether the moment inspires future astronauts to include faith-based music or simply highlights the eclectic tastes of this pioneering crew, it stands as a memorable footnote in the Artemis program's early chapters. With splashdown approaching, the astronauts carry not only scientific data but also the echoes of a song that started their sixth day with hope, energy and a touch of gospel spirit.