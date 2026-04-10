HOUSTON — As NASA's Artemis II astronauts hurtle back toward Earth aboard the Orion spacecraft, the agency on Friday released a video compilation celebrating the "Moon joy" — an intense happiness and excitement unique to lunar missions — that the four-person crew has experienced during humanity's first crewed voyage around the Moon in more than half a century.

The 87-second video, posted by NASA's official X account, blends stunning external views of the white Orion capsule silhouetted against the cratered lunar surface with intimate zero-gravity scenes inside the spacecraft. Crew members float weightlessly, laughing with heads thrown back, hair fanning out in microgravity and faces lit with wide grins. Overlaid text reads "MOMENTS OF MOON JOY." The clip ends with a brief appearance by NASA Associate Administrator Amit Kshatriya and the agency's iconic logo.

The post defines "Moon joy" simply: "the feeling of intense happiness and excitement that only comes from a mission to the Moon." It adds, "The Artemis II crew bring us endless Moon joy."

Moon joy [noun]



the feeling of intense happiness and excitement that only comes from a mission to the Moon



The Artemis II crew bring us endless Moon joy. pic.twitter.com/7vrS1lLd0C — NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2026

The timing is deliberate. With splashdown scheduled for approximately 8:07 p.m. EDT Friday off the coast of San Diego, the video serves as both a victory lap and a farewell to the deep-space portion of the 10-day test flight. Live NASA coverage of the dramatic re-entry and Pacific Ocean landing begins at 6:30 p.m. EDT.

Launched April 1 aboard the massive Space Launch System rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida, Artemis II carried NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot) and Christina Koch (mission specialist), along with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist). The crew performed the first crewed lunar flyby since Apollo 17 in 1972, swinging behind the far side of the Moon on April 6 and traveling a record 252,756 miles from Earth — eclipsing the Apollo 13 distance mark.

During a news conference Wednesday while still en route home, the astronauts described the journey in deeply personal terms. Wiseman called the experience "a true gift" and said the team's brains were still processing the surreal views. Glover noted there were "so many more pictures, so many more stories." Koch and Hansen, the first Canadian on a lunar mission, echoed the sense of profound wonder.

"Moon joy" quickly became the mission's unofficial catchphrase. Mission control used it repeatedly, and the crew embraced the term in radio calls. NASA officials said the phrase captured the emotional high that technical milestones alone could not convey. The video released Friday amplifies that sentiment, showing raw human reactions — floating hugs, playful zero-g maneuvers and quiet moments of reflection — that contrast with the precise engineering required for the flight.

The mission tested critical Orion systems with humans aboard for the first time, including life support, navigation, thermal protection and manual piloting. The crew practiced emergency procedures, conducted scientific observations and captured thousands of photographs of Earth, the Moon and the solar eclipse they witnessed emerging from lunar orbit. One standout image shared earlier showed Earth setting behind the Moon's horizon — a view no human had seen live since the Apollo era.

International cooperation was on full display. Hansen's participation fulfilled Canada's commitment to the Artemis Accords. The diverse crew — including the first woman and first person of color to fly to the Moon — symbolized NASA's push for broader representation in space exploration.

As the spacecraft coasts home, the crew has spent the final days stowing gear, conducting final systems checks and preparing for the fiery re-entry that will see Orion slam into Earth's atmosphere at nearly 25,000 mph. Recovery teams aboard the USS John P. Murtha have rehearsed the complex operation: helicopters, divers and a specialized raft will secure the capsule in the Pacific before flying the astronauts to shore for medical evaluations and a return to Houston.

NASA's Artemis program aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the lunar surface with Artemis III, targeted for no earlier than 2027, and eventually establish a sustainable presence at the Moon's south pole. Artemis II is the critical dress rehearsal, proving that Orion can safely carry humans into deep space and back.

The emotional tone of the latest video stands in contrast to the often dry language of spaceflight operations. "Moon joy" humanizes the mission at a moment when public interest in space exploration is surging. Social media reactions poured in within minutes of the post, with users sharing the clip alongside messages of awe and inspiration. Some called it a welcome reminder that science is also about wonder.

Kshatriya, speaking in the video, has emphasized throughout the mission that Artemis is about more than hardware. "This is about expanding humanity's presence beyond Earth," he has said in earlier briefings. The crew's visible delight reinforces that message.

Friday's splashdown will mark the end of the flight phase but the beginning of months of data analysis. Engineers will pore over telemetry to refine systems for future crewed landings. The astronauts will undergo extensive debriefings and medical monitoring to understand the effects of prolonged deep-space travel.

For now, the focus remains on a safe return. Mission managers have declared the flight "GO" for entry, with weather conditions in the Pacific recovery zone appearing favorable. NASA officials said the crew remains in excellent health and high spirits.

The Artemis II mission has already delivered on one of its core goals: rekindling public excitement about lunar exploration. By defining and sharing "Moon joy," NASA has given the world a new vocabulary for the emotion that has driven humanity to the Moon before and will carry it there again — and eventually to Mars.

As the Orion capsule prepares for its "fireball" descent through the atmosphere, the four astronauts inside carry not only scientific data but also the collective wonder of a planet watching them come home. Their successful return will close a chapter that began with Apollo and opens the next era of lunar exploration — one defined as much by emotion as by engineering.