Artemis II Crew Poses with Orion 'Integrity' in Viral Post-Splashdown Photo After Historic Moon Flyby

SAN DIEGO — NASA released an iconic image Saturday showing the four Artemis II astronauts standing proudly beside their Orion spacecraft, named Integrity, in the well deck of the USS John P. Murtha just hours after a flawless Pacific Ocean splashdown that capped humanity's first crewed lunar voyage in more than half a century.

The photograph, posted by the official NASA Artemis account on X, captured Commander Reid Wiseman, Pilot Victor Glover, Mission Specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen smiling in their launch-and-entry suits alongside the gumdrop-shaped capsule that carried them 252,756 miles from Earth and back.

" The astronauts. Their ride around the Moon," the agency captioned the image, which quickly amassed more than 11,000 likes and thousands of shares within hours of its release.

The crew splashed down off the coast of California at 8:07 p.m. EDT Friday after a nearly 10-day mission that tested Orion's life-support systems, re-entry capabilities and deep-space navigation in preparation for future lunar landings.

The astronauts. Their ride around the Moon.



The Artemis II astronauts pose for a group photo after viewing their Orion spacecraft — which they named Integrity — in the well deck of USS John P. Murtha following their splashdown. pic.twitter.com/dLicqJPoox — NASA Artemis (@NASAArtemis) April 11, 2026

Navy recovery teams extracted the astronauts one by one onto an inflatable platform before ferrying them by helicopter to the amphibious transport dock USS John P. Murtha, where the group photo was taken. All four were reported in excellent health following post-flight medical evaluations.

A Mission for the History Books

Artemis II marked the first time humans traveled beyond low-Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. The crew looped around the Moon on April 6, surpassing the Apollo 13 distance record by traveling 248,655 miles from Earth at one point.

Wiseman, Glover, Koch and Hansen conducted scientific observations, tested spacecraft systems and even named two lunar features during a live broadcast that moved the crew to tears.

The mission's success validates NASA's Orion spacecraft and Space Launch System rocket for Artemis III, targeted for a crewed lunar landing as early as 2027 near the Moon's south pole.

"This is a gift to the world from NASA," one NASA commentator said during the live splashdown broadcast, echoing the sentiment shared by millions watching worldwide.

Meet the Crew Making History

The diverse Artemis II team represented a deliberate step forward in space exploration demographics. Koch became the first woman to fly to the Moon's vicinity. Glover is the first Black astronaut to travel that far from Earth. Hansen is the first non-American and first Canadian on a lunar mission. Wiseman, a veteran Navy test pilot and father, commanded the flight.

All four are seasoned spacefarers except Hansen, who made his first trip beyond Earth orbit. Their selection underscored NASA's commitment to international partnership through the Artemis Accords, which now include more than 40 nations.

During the mission, the crew shared stunning views of Earth and the Moon, conducted live calls with schoolchildren and performed experiments that will inform long-duration human spaceflight to Mars.

The Road to Splashdown

After launch from Kennedy Space Center on April 1 aboard the SLS rocket, the crew spent nine days, one hour and 31 minutes in space. They performed a lunar flyby that brought them within about 4,000 miles of the Moon's surface before beginning the long journey home.

Re-entry was textbook. Traveling at Mach 33, the capsule endured peak heating of nearly 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit as it plunged through the atmosphere. Communication blackout lasted several tense minutes before Wiseman radioed, "Houston, Integrity. We have you loud and clear."

Parachutes deployed perfectly, slowing the spacecraft to a gentle 20 mph impact with the Pacific. Recovery forces from NASA, the U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force secured the capsule within minutes.

The USS John P. Murtha, positioned 200 miles southwest of San Diego, served as the primary recovery vessel. Once aboard, the astronauts underwent medical checks before boarding aircraft back to NASA's Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The Orion capsule itself will be transported to Naval Base San Diego and eventually returned to Kennedy Space Center for analysis.

Public Reaction and Cultural Impact

The group photo has resonated deeply online. Commenters called it "the family photo civilization should keep on the mantelpiece" and praised the crew's composure after what one described as a "white-knuckle ride" through re-entry.

Social media lit up with tributes to the mission's inclusivity and its role in inspiring the next generation. "They didn't just orbit the Moon — they gave an entire generation their Apollo 8 moment," one viral reply read.

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson hailed the mission as "a triumph of American engineering and international cooperation." He noted that Artemis II paves the way for sustainable lunar presence and eventual human missions to Mars.

What Comes Next for Artemis

With Artemis II complete, NASA turns full attention to Artemis III, which will attempt the first crewed landing on the lunar south pole using SpaceX's Starship lander. That mission could occur as soon as late 2027, pending successful uncrewed tests of the lander and additional SLS flights.

The program also includes plans for a lunar Gateway space station and long-term habitats. International partners, including Canada, Japan and the European Space Agency, continue to play key roles.

For the Artemis II crew, the coming weeks will involve debriefings, medical monitoring and public appearances. Wiseman, Glover, Koch and Hansen are expected to share their experiences at events across the country, much as Apollo astronauts did decades ago.

The mission's success comes at a pivotal time for NASA, which faces budget scrutiny and technical challenges but has now demonstrated that Orion can safely carry humans to deep space and back.

As the astronauts reunite with families in Houston, the image of them standing beside Integrity serves as a powerful symbol: humanity has returned to the Moon's vicinity, and the journey to live and work there — and eventually beyond — has truly begun.

The viral NASA photo posted Saturday reminds the world that exploration is not just about destinations but about the people who dare to go — and the spacecraft that bring them home.