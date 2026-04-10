HOUSTON — Four astronauts aboard NASA's Orion spacecraft hurtled toward Earth on Friday, April 10, 2026, capping a groundbreaking 10-day journey around the Moon — the first crewed lunar mission in more than half a century — with a high-stakes splashdown expected in the Pacific Ocean off San Diego at approximately 8:07 p.m. EDT (5:07 p.m. PDT).

Commander Reid Wiseman, pilot Victor Glover, mission specialist Christina Koch and Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen are scheduled to touch down aboard the gumdrop-shaped Orion capsule named Integrity, concluding Artemis II after a flawless flight that tested critical systems for future human returns to the lunar surface.

The mission launched April 1 from Kennedy Space Center's pad 39B atop the massive Space Launch System rocket. Over the ensuing days, the crew flew a free-return trajectory that carried them beyond the Moon's far side, setting a new record for the farthest humans have traveled from Earth at more than 252,000 miles. They conducted manual piloting tests, observed the lunar surface in detail and shared breathtaking views of Earth and the Moon with audiences worldwide.

Moon joy [noun]



the feeling of intense happiness and excitement that only comes from a mission to the Moon



The Artemis II crew bring us endless Moon joy. pic.twitter.com/7vrS1lLd0C — NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2026

As the spacecraft accelerated under Earth's gravity on its homeward leg, NASA teams finalized preparations for re-entry — widely regarded as one of the most perilous phases of any spaceflight. The crew spent their final full day in space stowing gear, reviewing procedures and conducting a trajectory correction burn to fine-tune their path.

Dramatic Re-Entry and Recovery Plan

The splashdown sequence begins with separation of the European Service Module, which provided propulsion and power throughout the voyage. Orion's crew module will then plunge into Earth's atmosphere at speeds approaching 25,000 mph, enduring temperatures nearing 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit — roughly half the surface temperature of the Sun.

A roughly six-minute communications blackout will follow as the capsule's heat shield protects the astronauts from the fiery plasma. Once through the hottest phase, Orion will deploy drogue parachutes around 22,000 feet, followed by three main parachutes near 6,000 feet to slow the descent dramatically. Splashdown is targeted for calm Pacific waters west of San Diego, where the U.S. Navy's USS John P. Murtha amphibious dock ship and supporting helicopters await.

Recovery teams from NASA, the Navy and Air Force have trained extensively for the operation. After the capsule stabilizes in the water, divers will secure it, and the astronauts will be assisted aboard the recovery ship for initial medical checks before flying back to Houston's Johnson Space Center.

NASA adjusted the re-entry profile slightly to reduce stress on the heat shield after minor anomalies observed during the uncrewed Artemis I test in 2022. Officials expressed high confidence in the system but acknowledged that entry remains a critical risk point.

Crew Reflections on a Historic Voyage

In their final news conference from space Thursday, the astronauts described the mission as profound and surreal. They recounted the awe of viewing the Moon's far side up close, the emotional weight of seeing Earth as a fragile blue marble from deep space and the camaraderie that sustained them during the journey.

Wiseman, a veteran naval aviator and test pilot making his second spaceflight, praised the team's performance. Glover, who previously flew aboard the International Space Station, highlighted the joy of piloting Orion manually. Koch, a record-holding spacewalker, noted how lessons from the station directly informed Artemis operations. Hansen, the first Canadian on a lunar mission, emphasized the international spirit of the program.

The crew also shared scientific observations of lunar terrain and colors that will help refine future landing site selections. They captured extensive imagery and video, promising "many more pictures and many more stories" upon return.

They're halfway home.



The Artemis II astronauts have hit the "halfway" mark between the Moon and the Earth. They will splash down in the Pacific Ocean around 8:07 pm ET on Friday, April 10 (0007 UTC on Saturday, April 11), off the coast of San Diego. pic.twitter.com/CQmOuDTVGh — NASA (@NASA) April 10, 2026

Path to Artemis III and Beyond

Artemis II serves as a critical dress rehearsal for Artemis III, targeted for no earlier than 2028, which aims to land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon near the south pole. Success here validates Orion's life support, propulsion, heat shield and abort systems in the deep-space environment.

The mission also underscores NASA's partnerships. The European Space Agency provided the service module, while Canada contributed the robotic Canadarm3 for future Artemis operations. International participation remains central to sustainable lunar exploration under the Artemis Accords.

President Donald Trump spoke with the crew earlier in the week, congratulating them on their achievements and reaffirming U.S. leadership in space.

Challenges Overcome and Data Gathered

The 10-day flight included several milestones: the first crewed use of the SLS rocket and Orion beyond low-Earth orbit, successful lunar flyby on April 6, and operations farther from Earth than Apollo 13. Engineers collected vast amounts of telemetry on spacecraft performance, radiation exposure and human factors in cislunar space.

Minor technical issues, such as those with the heat shield on the predecessor mission, prompted adjustments but did not derail the flight. NASA described systems as operating nominally throughout.

Public interest surged with live views from Orion's cameras showing Earthrise and the lunar far side. The mission united audiences across political lines in wonder at humanity's return to the Moon.

What Comes Next for the Crew and Program

Upon splashdown and recovery, the astronauts will undergo medical evaluations, debriefings and quarantine protocols as needed. Their experiences will directly shape training and procedures for Artemis III and subsequent missions, including establishment of a lunar Gateway outpost and long-term surface presence.

For the broader Artemis program, Friday's successful conclusion would mark another step toward NASA's goal of a sustainable human presence on and around the Moon, paving the way for eventual Mars exploration.

As the world watches live coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. EDT on NASA's platforms, the Artemis II crew's safe return will close an inspiring chapter and open the next era of lunar exploration. After more than 50 years since Apollo 17, humans have once again ventured to the Moon and are coming home with new knowledge, new perspectives and renewed ambition for the stars.