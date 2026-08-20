SpaceX Stock Falls 3% Ahead of Major 319 Million Share Unlock as Growth Stock Selloff Continues Wednesday

Shares of Space Exploration Technologies Corp., the parent company known as SpaceX, fell 3.11%, or $4.46, to $138.88 as of 9:56 a.m. EDT Wednesday, as investors braced for a major insider share unlock scheduled for Thursday while a broader selloff across high-growth technology names continued to weigh on the stock.

Wednesday's decline extends a choppy stretch for the newly public aerospace and satellite communications company, which has whipsawed sharply in both directions since debuting on the Nasdaq earlier this summer. According to Yahoo Finance, an additional tranche of roughly 319 million shares becomes eligible for sale beginning Aug. 20, a development that has created immediate downside risk from potential insider profit-taking and an expansion of the stock's available trading float as it rebounds from earlier lows.

The company's initial post-IPO trajectory has been notably volatile. SpaceX shares priced at $150 at their market debut before falling roughly 30% from that level in the weeks that followed, hitting a closing low of $108.37 in late July, according to Yahoo Finance. From that low point, the stock climbed sharply, moving from the $108-to-$116 range in late July to the mid-$140s by mid-August, before pulling back again in recent sessions amid the broader market pressure now weighing on high-growth technology stocks. The 52-week trading range for the stock spans from $104.83 to an all-time high of $225.64, according to Investing.com, illustrating both the scale of the stock's initial surge and its subsequent significant pullback.

According to TradingKey, Wednesday's pressure on SpaceX and similar high-growth names reflects broader macroeconomic headwinds affecting long-duration growth assets, including escalating geopolitical tensions, persistent inflation concerns and rising energy costs, all of which have prompted a market-wide shift toward more defensive positioning. As investors reallocate capital away from high-beta growth stocks, companies like SpaceX, which carry premium valuations tied to long-term growth expectations rather than current earnings, have tended to experience outsized declines relative to the broader market.

Newly added tariff pressure has also factored into the stock's recent weakness. According to reporting from Timothy Sykes' market analysis, new U.S. tariffs ranging from 10% to 12.5% on imports from 60 countries have added macroeconomic risk for globally exposed companies such as SpaceX, even as the company continues to sign new commercial contracts. Earlier this week, SpaceX agreed to launch satellites for Vietnam-based VinSpace on a 2027 Transporter rideshare mission, though the announcement did little to offset the stock's broader downward drift, with shares still falling roughly 3.2% on the day that contract was announced, according to the same analysis, suggesting traders have been discounting smaller individual contract wins amid the larger macro-driven selloff.

SpaceX's financial profile continues to reflect a company balancing rapid growth against substantial ongoing investment. According to TradingKey, the company's second-quarter capital expenditures tied to artificial intelligence initiatives reached $15.83 billion, a figure that exceeded AI-related revenue for the period by more than sixfold, contributing to negative free cash flow of approximately $25 billion for the first half of 2026. That spending reflects SpaceX's continued expansion beyond its traditional rocket launch and Starlink satellite internet businesses into artificial intelligence infrastructure, following the company's early 2026 acquisition of xAI, Elon Musk's artificial intelligence venture, which operates the large language model Grok, a gigawatt-scale data center called Colossus, and the social media platform X.

That expansion into AI has drawn significant institutional investor interest even amid the stock's recent volatility. Nvidia disclosed a $21 billion stake in SpaceX as of the end of the company's second quarter, according to CNBC, underscoring the scale of strategic capital flowing into the company from major technology industry players. Separately, wealthy family offices have reportedly built substantial positions in the stock ahead of Thursday's share unlock, with such investors holding a combined $3.8 billion in SpaceX shares, according to Yahoo Finance, even as Musk himself has cautioned investors to expect continued short-term volatility given the company's heavy spending on ambitious, capital-intensive projects.

Wall Street analysts have remained broadly positive on the stock despite its recent swings. According to Investing.com, 28 analysts currently recommend buying SpaceX shares, while just two recommend selling, resulting in an overall consensus rating of buy. The average 12-month price target for the stock sits at $222.73, with estimates ranging as high as $450 and as low as $117, reflecting significant disagreement among analysts regarding the company's appropriate near-term valuation even as most maintain a broadly bullish long-term outlook. That average price target implies potential upside of more than 55% from current trading levels, according to the same data.

SpaceX's most recent quarterly results showed annual revenue of $18.67 billion, ranking the company among the largest players in the telecommunications services industry by that measure, though the company posted a net loss of $4.94 billion for the same period, according to TradingKey, underscoring the continued gap between SpaceX's substantial top-line growth and its current profitability as it invests heavily across both its traditional space launch business and its newer AI infrastructure ambitions.

Morningstar has offered a similarly nuanced assessment of the company's valuation, noting that while SpaceX has transformed the economics of space launch and maintains a commanding, decade-long lead over most competitors in orbital payload delivery experience and volume, the company's "aggressively lofty valuation implies investors will have to wait decades for earnings to grow into SpaceX's multiples," according to the firm's analysis.

With Thursday's 319 million-share unlock looming and broader macroeconomic pressures continuing to weigh on high-growth technology stocks more broadly, investors are likely to watch closely how SpaceX's stock performs in the immediate aftermath of the unlock, given the potential for significant additional share supply to enter the market at a moment when the stock is already trading well below its all-time high and continuing to exhibit the kind of sharp, rapid swings that have characterized its trading since its debut earlier this summer.