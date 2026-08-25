Google has begun rolling out Motion Assist, a new Android feature designed to reduce motion sickness for phone users riding in moving vehicles, bringing a native solution to a problem that has previously required third-party apps for Android users, more than a year after Apple introduced a similar tool for iPhone.

According to Android Authority, the Motion Assist feature includes a toggle that automatically activates when a phone detects it is inside a moving vehicle, along with the option to add a Motion Assist Quick Settings tile, allowing users to manually turn the feature on or off without navigating through the full Settings menu. When active, Android displays a persistent notification confirming the feature is running, with an option to disable it directly from that notification.

The underlying premise behind Motion Assist addresses what researchers describe as sensory conflict, the disconnect that occurs when a person's eyes signal that they are sitting still while looking at a stationary screen, even as their inner ear simultaneously registers the physical sensation of movement from a car's acceleration, braking or turning. That mismatch between visual and vestibular signals is widely understood to be the underlying trigger for motion sickness, particularly among passengers reading or scrolling on a phone rather than looking out the window.

Google's solution displays small, animated visual cues around the edges of the screen that move in sync with the vehicle's motion, detected through the phone's built-in motion sensors. According to PhoneArena's earlier reporting on the feature's development, the effect involves roughly 14 pairs of small dots that shift position in response to the vehicle's movement, giving the user's eyes a moving reference point that corresponds to the physical motion their body is actually experiencing, effectively tricking the brain into resolving the sensory mismatch that causes nausea.

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Google has built in several customization options for the feature. According to Android Authority, users can adjust the color, shape and opacity of the motion indicators, while a randomization option automatically varies those visual settings over time. Notably, the current implementation handles Android's system-level restrictions on screen overlays more effectively than earlier versions Google had been testing, addressing a significant technical hurdle that had previously limited the feature's usefulness.

That earlier limitation had been a persistent obstacle throughout the feature's development. According to TalkAndroid, the animated overlays originally relied on Android's standard overlay mechanisms, which intentionally block content from displaying above sensitive system areas such as the settings menu, status bar, notifications panel and lock screen, meaning the helpful motion cues would disappear at precisely the moments users might most want them, undermining much of the feature's practical value. With the rollout tied to Android 17, Google appears to have resolved much of that overlay conflict, allowing the motion cues to display more consistently across different parts of the interface.

The feature has gone through several internal names during its extended development process. Google's engineers and various outlets tracking the feature initially referred to it as "Motion Cues" after Android Authority first discovered references to the tool hidden within an early Google Play Services beta. According to Pocket-lint's earlier coverage of that discovery, the hidden feature displayed a toggle in settings labeled "Motion Cues," requiring the app to gain permission to display content over other apps in order to function. Sources cited by ChannelNews had expected the feature to eventually debut as part of Android 17 in 2026, potentially alongside a separate feature called "Transiting Mode" that would automatically activate travel-related comfort settings once a phone detects the user is traveling.

Google's Motion Assist arrives well over a year after Apple introduced a directly comparable feature for iPhone users. According to Dizzout's comparison of available motion sickness tools, Apple added Vehicle Motion Cues to iOS 18, placing small animated dots at the edges of the screen that move with the vehicle to reduce the same underlying sensory mismatch. That Apple feature lives under the Accessibility section of the iPhone's settings menu and has been available to iPhone users as a free, built-in tool since iOS 18's release, giving Apple a notable head start over Google in offering a native solution to the problem.

Before Motion Assist's rollout, Android users seeking relief from car sickness while using their phones had to rely on third-party applications rather than any built-in operating system feature. According to Dizzout, options for stock Android devices such as Pixel and Motorola phones included apps like KineStop, a free visual-cue app available on Google Play that overlays moving dots similar to Apple's built-in solution, while Samsung device owners had access to Hearapy, a free, sound-based motion-comfort app tuned specifically for Galaxy Buds that launched on Samsung devices in April 2026, though that Samsung-specific tool functions differently from the visual dot-based approach and offers less consistent results on non-Samsung hardware.

Google's approach with Motion Assist specifically targets passengers rather than drivers, given that using a phone while actively driving remains both dangerous and, in most jurisdictions, restricted by law regardless of any motion sickness accommodation. The feature is expected to prove most useful for passengers who want to read, respond to messages, or watch video content during car rides without triggering the nausea that commonly accompanies close-up screen use during vehicle motion.

While Google has not issued extensive official marketing detail regarding Motion Assist's broader rollout timeline across the full range of Android devices, its arrival as part of Android 17 marks the culmination of a development process that outside researchers and technology outlets had been tracking through leaked code references and beta testing builds for well over a year. As the feature continues rolling out more broadly, Android users experiencing motion sickness while riding as passengers will, for the first time, have access to a comparable native solution to the one Apple has offered iPhone users since 2024, closing a notable feature gap between the two platforms.