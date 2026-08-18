A newly surfaced design database entry suggests Samsung may be preparing a significant overhaul of its flagship smartphone camera design, with sketches pointing toward a shift from the company's longstanding vertical camera bar to a horizontal camera module for the upcoming Galaxy S27 Ultra and Galaxy S27 Pro.

The design sketches were identified in the World Intellectual Property Organization's international design database and reported by tech leaker Sammyguru, adding fresh detail to months of rumors surrounding a potential camera redesign for Samsung's 2027 flagship lineup. The sketches depict a classic Samsung phone silhouette featuring rounded corners and flat edges, but with the rear camera module reoriented into a flat, horizontal bar housing three individual camera sensors, rather than the vertical arrangement featured on the current Galaxy S26 Ultra.

If accurate, the change would mark a notable visual departure for Samsung's top-tier smartphone line, which has relied on a vertical camera arrangement in recent generations. A horizontal camera bar would more closely resemble the design language currently used by Google's Pixel 11 Pro and Apple's iPhone Air, though Samsung itself previously employed a similar horizontal camera layout on the Galaxy S10, suggesting any such shift would represent something of a return to an earlier design approach rather than an entirely unprecedented move for the company.

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According to reporting on the leak, supply chain sources indicated as recently as early July that Samsung had not yet finalized a decision on whether to proceed with the redesign, leaving open the possibility that the company's plans could still change before the phone's eventual launch. Prominent Samsung leaker Ice Universe, who has separately shared speculative renderings of the potential new design, indicated he would not object to Samsung pursuing such a change for the Galaxy S27 camera system, according to commentary accompanying the leaked images.

Industry analysts and leakers tracking the rumored redesign have pointed to several practical advantages a horizontal camera module could offer Samsung's flagship devices. A horizontal camera arrangement would eliminate the wobble commonly experienced when using a smartphone with a raised vertical camera bump on a flat surface, allowing for more stable use while typing or writing with the phone resting on a table. The redesign could also free up additional space on the rear of the device for compatibility with Qi2 magnetic charging accessories, potentially enabling case-free magnetic attachment similar to functionality already available on Google's Pixel 11 and Pixel 11 Pro devices.

Beyond the practical benefits, the design change could also serve a broader marketing purpose for Samsung, offering what industry observers have characterized as a visual refresh for a camera system that has seen relatively modest external design changes across recent Galaxy S generations, even as the company has continued to make incremental internal hardware improvements. The Galaxy S27 series is expected to introduce several camera innovations beyond the potential design change itself, including a new main camera sensor, according to prior reporting on the device's development.

The Galaxy S27 Ultra leak arrives amid a broader wave of reporting on Samsung's 2027 flagship plans. Samsung has reportedly confirmed a triple rear camera system for the Galaxy S27 Ultra, while the Galaxy S27 Pro is said to offer a differentiated camera configuration from its more premium sibling. Separate reporting has also pointed to potentially higher device pricing across the lineup, along with expected battery capacity increases for both the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra models. Samsung is additionally said to be preparing an expanded "4+4" flagship strategy for 2027 that would bring a total of eight Galaxy flagship devices to market across the year, according to prior leaks covering the company's broader product roadmap.

Chip configuration details have also emerged as part of the broader Galaxy S27 leak cycle. According to earlier reporting, two of the Galaxy S27 flagship models are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon processors, while the remaining two are expected to run on Samsung's own Exynos chipsets, continuing the company's practice of splitting processor sourcing across different global markets and device tiers. Separately, some reports have suggested the more compact Galaxy S27 Pro model may not receive the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen chipset available to its larger counterparts, potentially creating a more pronounced performance distinction between models within the lineup than in previous generations.

Samsung has also reportedly taken more aggressive internal steps to limit leaks ahead of the Galaxy S27 launch, according to prior coverage of the device's development cycle, an effort that has nonetheless not prevented a steady stream of design, specification and pricing details from surfacing well ahead of any official announcement.

Alongside the camera redesign speculation, Samsung has continued rolling out software previews tied to the Galaxy S27 launch cycle. Early screenshots of a test version of One UI 9.5, Samsung's next major software update, have begun circulating, suggesting the company plans to introduce a broader user interface redesign alongside the Galaxy S27's hardware launch, according to separate reporting on the software's early development builds.

As with most smartphone leaks surfacing well ahead of an official product announcement, the design sketches identified in the WIPO database represent one data point among many in an evolving and sometimes contradictory stream of Galaxy S27 rumors, rather than a confirmed final design. Design patent filings and international trademark database submissions do not always correspond directly to a manufacturer's final shipping product, and companies frequently file multiple design variations during a device's development process without committing to any single configuration until much closer to launch.

Samsung has not publicly confirmed any specific details regarding the Galaxy S27 Ultra's camera design, pricing or broader specifications, and the company is not expected to formally unveil the device until its typical early-year Galaxy Unpacked launch event, which for prior Galaxy S generations has generally taken place in the first quarter of the year. Until an official announcement, leaks and design database filings such as the one identified this week are likely to remain the primary source of public information regarding Samsung's next flagship camera design, with additional details expected to continue emerging in the coming months as the device's launch date approaches.