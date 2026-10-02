Apple Reportedly Building AI Home Security Camera That Won't Record Video as Smart Home Hub Launch Nears

CUPERTINO, Calif. — Apple is developing a home security camera that would not record video, instead using artificial intelligence to analyze its surroundings and give users text descriptions of activity in and around their homes, according to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman.

The device would be part of a broader push by Apple into the smart home market, a category where the company has long trailed rivals such as Amazon and Google. It is expected to work alongside Apple's long-rumored smart home hub, which has been reported to launch as soon as this month.

Apple has not publicly confirmed the product, and the company typically does not comment on unreleased devices.

'No video recording'

Gurman described the camera on the first episode of his "Power On" podcast, saying it would be part of what he called "a new Apple smart home ecosystem."

"They're also building home security products, both first-party and third-party home security products. And the biggest thing is a program called J450," Gurman said. "And this is an offshoot and a companion product to the J490 smart home display."

He described the devices as small cameras designed to be placed around the house.

"They have very low frame rate. It looks like a cylinder. It looks like a metal giant, you know, chapstick," Gurman said.

The key difference from typical security cameras, he said, is that the device would not capture conventional footage.

"And what does that mean? No video recording. So it's a sensor that cannot actually pull in real video footage. It's analyzing your environment in your home and around your home simply using AI," Gurman said.

Instead of sending users clips of what happened, the camera would reportedly provide text-based descriptions of events, such as a person arriving at the door or movement in a room.

Similar technology to camera AirPods

Gurman said the camera uses "a very similar technology" to what Apple is reportedly developing for a version of its AirPods earbuds equipped with cameras, which surfaced in reports earlier this year.

Rather than relying on technologies such as millimeter-wave radar for presence detection, the approach would reportedly use an image sensor paired with AI that processes information directly on the device, according to The Verge, which reported on Gurman's comments.

On-device processing has been a central part of Apple's strategy for artificial intelligence, with the company emphasizing that keeping data on users' devices helps protect privacy.

A privacy-focused pitch

A security camera that does not record video could help Apple stand out in a crowded market where privacy concerns have been a recurring issue.

Traditional connected cameras from companies such as Amazon's Ring and Google's Nest typically capture and store video, often in the cloud. That has raised concerns about data security, unauthorized access and how footage is shared. Ring, for example, has faced criticism and regulatory scrutiny in the past over its handling of customer video and its relationships with police departments.

By analyzing scenes without saving video, Apple's approach could appeal to consumers who want to monitor their homes but are uncomfortable with cameras recording inside their living spaces.

However, the design could also come with limitations. Without video footage, users may not be able to review exactly what happened during an incident or provide recordings to police or insurers, a key reason many people buy security cameras.

It was not clear from Gurman's description whether Apple would offer any optional recording features or how the device would handle situations such as break-ins.

Part of a broader smart home push

The camera is reportedly a companion to J490, Apple's long-rumored smart home display, which has been described as a hub for controlling connected devices, making video calls and accessing apps. The device is sometimes referred to in reports as "HomePad."

The Verge has reported that the HomePad could launch as soon as Oct. 13.

Gurman said Apple is building both first-party home security products and products for third-party companies, suggesting the company may also expand its support for outside accessory makers through its Home app and HomeKit platform.

Apple's previous home efforts have included the HomePod smart speaker, Apple TV, which serves as a home hub, and HomeKit Secure Video, a service that lets compatible third-party cameras analyze and store encrypted footage through iCloud.

Catching up in the smart home

Apple has lagged behind Amazon and Google in the smart home market, where Amazon's Echo and Ring products and Google's Nest lineup have built large followings. A dedicated hub and Apple-designed security products would mark one of the company's most significant moves into the category.

The push also comes as Apple works to strengthen its artificial intelligence capabilities after facing criticism for moving more slowly than competitors in rolling out generative AI features.

Apple has not announced a timeline for the J450 camera, and it remains unclear whether the device will launch alongside the smart home hub or at a later date. Details such as pricing, availability and how the camera would integrate with Apple's other products have not been disclosed.

If the hub arrives as reported this month, it could offer the first look at Apple's broader vision for the connected home, including how it plans to balance home monitoring with its longstanding emphasis on privacy.