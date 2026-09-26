Apple Code Confirms Next Low-Cost iPad Will Get A19 Chip, 8GB RAM and New C1X Modem for Full AI Support

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Apple's next entry-level iPad will be equipped with an A19 chip, 8GB of RAM, and two new in-house connectivity chips, according to details uncovered in Apple's own code by MacRumors contributor Aaron Perris, offering confirmation of specifications that had previously circulated as rumors.

The findings point to the 12th-generation iPad featuring Apple's C1X modem and N1 networking chip alongside the upgraded processor and memory. Because several of these specifications had already surfaced in earlier reporting, Friday's discovery functions more as a confirmation of prior leaks than an entirely new revelation about the upcoming tablet.

The processor upgrade represents a meaningful performance jump for Apple's budget tablet lineup. The current 11th-generation iPad ships with an A16 chip, meaning the move to the newer A19 chip in the 12th-generation model should deliver a noticeable improvement in overall performance. More significantly, the A19 chip supports Apple Intelligence, Apple's suite of on-device artificial intelligence features, meaning the new entry-level iPad will gain access to Apple Intelligence and the company's redesigned Siri AI assistant, capabilities that are entirely absent from the current 11th-generation model.

Memory capacity is also increasing as part of the same upgrade. The existing iPad 11 ships with 6GB of RAM, below the 8GB threshold Apple has established as the minimum requirement for running Apple Intelligence features. The jump to 8GB of RAM in the 12th-generation model will not only enable those AI capabilities but should also improve the tablet's general responsiveness and multitasking performance.

On the connectivity side, Apple's new C1X modem supports sub-6GHz 5G networks and is described as more power-efficient than the Qualcomm modem currently used in Apple's existing iPad lineup. The addition of Apple's N1 networking chip will bring support for Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and the Thread smart-home connectivity protocol, expanding the entry-level iPad's wireless capabilities considerably beyond what the current model offers.

While not confirmed in the code Perris examined, it remains possible the 12th-generation iPad could also introduce new color options when it eventually launches, following a pattern Apple has used with prior iPad refreshes.

No specific release date has been confirmed for the new iPad, and current expectations point to a launch no earlier than spring 2027. The existing iPad 11 currently starts at $449, following a price increase implemented in June, and the new 12th-generation model is expected to carry a similar starting price once it becomes available.

Notably, Apple is not expected to release any new low-cost iPad model within 2026 itself. Instead, the company's next tablet-related launch is expected to be a refreshed iPad mini, anticipated before the end of October. Separate reporting published the same day as the iPad 12 code discovery detailed new specifications for that upcoming iPad mini refresh, including an A20 Pro chip, an updated speaker system, and a landscape-oriented front-facing camera, positioning it for improved video calling in horizontal orientation. Earlier rumors have also pointed to the new iPad mini featuring an OLED display as its primary visual upgrade over the current model.

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Beyond the iPad-related leaks, official product imagery for two other unreleased Apple devices also surfaced the same day. Images of an upcoming Apple TV 4K and a refreshed HomePod mini were discovered, revealing the smart speaker's new color lineup. According to the leaked imagery, the next HomePod mini will be available in green, pink, blue, white and black, expanding the color options currently offered for the compact smart speaker.

Separately, a leaked image specifically labeled for an "Apple TV 4K (4th generation)" model suggests a new version of Apple's streaming device is nearing release. That image indicates the new Apple TV 4K will retain the same external design as the current model, according to details from the leak, suggesting any changes are likely to be internal, focused on performance or connectivity improvements, rather than involving a redesigned enclosure.

These leaks arrive roughly two weeks after Apple's most recent major product event, at which the company unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro lineup and the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone. Both of those devices feature Apple's separate C2 modem, a related but distinct chip from the C1X modem expected in the upcoming iPad, continuing Apple's broader push to develop more of its own in-house wireless chip technology rather than relying primarily on third-party suppliers such as Qualcomm.

With the iPad mini refresh expected within weeks and the redesigned Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini also apparently nearing release, Apple appears to be preparing a cluster of smaller hardware updates heading into the final months of the year, even as the next low-cost iPad itself remains a longer-term addition to the lineup, with its spring 2027 expected launch leaving Apple's entry-level tablet without an Apple Intelligence-capable option for some time yet.